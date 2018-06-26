A superb line-up at 2018 Earagail Arts Festival

Running from July 7th to 29th, the 30th Earagail Arts Festival programme presents premieres of new theatrical works, spell-binding aerial dance and circus and a wealth of global music from around the world.

Alongside a rich international visual arts programme, the festival’s 30th programme will also feature plenty for the whole family. For a full list of family events and to book tickets visit www.eaf.ie

LORDS OF STRUT - ABSOLUTE LEGENDS

In this dance fantasy adventure brothers Sean and Seamus rock out some banging moves, run into trouble, have a few tantrums, cause a teensy bit of mayhem and find out if fame is really what they’re looking for after all. Street Performance World Champions, unlikely heroes of smash hit RIOT and Britain’s Got Talent favourites, Lords of Strut deliver their most ridiculous and sublime family show to date. Rip-roaringly funny, fantastically bizarre, and absolute legends!

See Lords of Strut – Absolute Legends during Wild Atlantic Weekend on Saturday 21st July and Sunday 22nd July. Tickets cost €5/€7 and to book visit eaf.ie.

THE SELKIE

Another family highlight of this year’s Earagail Arts Festival is The Selkie; a much-loved and native Donegal mermaid tale sure to enchant the whole family. Legend has it if you hide a seal skin belonging to a Selkie she must stay with you forever, however if she finds it she will always return to the sea.

On a moonlight beach in Donegal a fisherman finds a beautiful Selkie maiden dancing over the rocks, so begins a magical tale using storytelling, puppets, live theatre, music and voice. This bi-lingual production has been commissioned by Earagail Arts Festival in collaboration with Banyan Theatre Company, the Inishowen Gospel Choir, An Grianán Youth Theatre and Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair Youth Theatre.

The Selkie takes place at 3pm on Thursday 26th July in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and on Friday 27th July in Gaoth Dobhair, Amharclann.

To book visit eaf.ie.

