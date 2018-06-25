Win tickets to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open!

Donegal will tee off for the most prestigious event in the Irish golfing calendar next week when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open comes to Ballyliffin Golf Club in Inishowen. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to watch some of the best known golfers in the world as they take to the Ballyliffin course on July 4-8.

The event is being hosted by Rory McIlroy and local sporting star Michael Murphy is an official ambassador for the club and the event. Murphy will be taking part in the pro-am competition running before the Open.

The event is certain to be a wonderful showcase for Donegal. Tickets are said to be selling well and coverage will be televised around the world.

