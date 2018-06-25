New RTE show seeks people who 'need financial guidance' in their life

'How to be Good with Money,' a brand new financial series for RTÉ One, is looking for people who need financial guidance to take part.

Producers Indiepics want to hear from anyone who needs financial guidance in order to reach their goal. If you would like to take part, email money@indiepics.ie or call 01 708 8191.

Ireland may be experiencing the strongest economic growth in Europe, but wages have been slow to rise, and many Irish householders are still feeling the pinch of the downturn and struggle with their finances. How to be Good with Money is about you, your money and what you do with it.

Financial planner Eoin McGee presents this eye-opening and highly informative new series for RTÉ One, which sets out to make the nation more financially literate. Each week, Eoin helps a household to manage their money and reach a goal they thought they’d never achieve.

How you manage, spend and invest your money can have a profound impact on your life. Recent research has found that one third of Irish people are still paying for financial mistakes made in the past, and the same amount say that they find the topic of financial management confusing.

Managing money is an essential life skill, but something a significant proportion of us have little clue about. It’s rude to talk about money. It makes us anxious and awkward. But it doesn’t need to be like this.

In each episode, Eoin helps a household with their finances. Some will be struggling, others less so, but all will have a clear financial goal or aspiration. Eoin will also provide viewers with accessible and useful tips and advice on how to become smarter with their money.

Across the series Eoin will meet six very different households – a mix of families in financial trouble, or those facing a big upcoming spend – a much-needed renovation, a wedding, a house or a dream holiday. He’ll find out about the household’s financial issues and observe their current behaviours, spending and circumstance. Eoin will do a full financial audit and present the household with a clear strategy to achieve their goal. Over the next few months he will follow the ups and downs as the household attempts to implement the plan.

Eoin has previously appeared on RTÉ 2’s This Crowded House with his positive and practical approach. He is a regular contributor to national radio and other media, and is a certified CFP and qualified QFA, running his own business giving financial advice to those that need it.

You can get an application form to take part in the new show here.

