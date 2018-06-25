Love/Hate creators begin filming on brand new crime series

RTÉ and Spiral Pictures, the people behind hit series Love/Hate, have announced plans for a brand new crime drama with the working title, Taken Down.

Filming begins this week around Dublin with the creative team behind Love/Hate, Spiral Pictures' Stuart Carolan (writer/ executive producer), Suzanne McAuley (executive producer) and David Caffrey (director) joined by best-selling novelist Jo Spain to bring this brand new crime series to RTÉ and international audiences.

The series centres on Detective Jen Rooney, played by Lynn Rafferty, who investigates the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant found abandoned close to a Direct Provision Centre, where refugees wait for political asylum. Her investigation will bring us into "a twilight world of the new Ireland where slum landlords and criminals prey on the vulnerable," according to sources.

The cast includes Aissa Maiga (Anything for Alice, Bianco e Nero), Brian Gleeson (Resistance, Phantom Thread), Lynn Rafferty (Love/Hate), Orla Fitzgerald (The Young Offenders,) Jimmy Smallhorne (Love/Hate, Clean Break), Barry Ward (End of The F*cking World, The Fall,), Enoch Frost (Skyfall, The Desert) and Slimane Dazi (A Prophet, Rengaine).

The shoot begins today, Monday, June 25, and the cast and crew will film for 10 weeks at various locations across Dublin.

Jane Gogan, Head of Drama, RTÉ Television said, “This new series from Spiral Pictures has the promise of something special. The story of Taken Down brings us into a world where opportunism meets the forces of Irish and globalised crime. This story is very much of the moment and I'm looking forward to introducing Taken Down to RTÉ's audiences."

Executive Producer Suzanne McAuley said, “We have set out to create a world of unique characters in a modern Ireland but in the context of the globalisation of crime. To tell this story, we have brought together a team of highly talented cast and crew from Ireland and across the globe and we are excited to see our stories come to life.”

Taken Down is produced for RTÉ by Spiral Pictures with funding from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and Section 481.

RTÉ will announce further details on Taken Down at its new season launch in August.

