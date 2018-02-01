Glenswilly GAA present a night of comedy and craic with Rory's Stories

Glenswilly GAA present a night of comedy & craic featuring the hilarious social media sensation ’Rory’s Stories’ on the 3rd of March 2018, at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny with music and dancing to follow.

Tickets will be on sale from 9th February, and are limited. Strictly ticket on the door, and over 18’s only. (Highly likely that this will sell out fast so buy early to avoid disappointment).

Tickets will be on sale from: Station House Hotel; Kernan's Tullygay; McFadden's Brennagh or call/text Paul 086 2054301/Pauric 086 6628245.