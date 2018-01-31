2012: Michael Murphy lifts Sam Maguire as Donegal take second All-Ireland senior title

THE YEAR: 2012

THE MOMENT: Michael Murphy lifts Sam Maguire as Donegal take second All-Ireland senior title

A goal from Michael Murphy after two minutes and 25 seconds followed by a second from Colm McFadden on 10 minutes was the perfect start for Donegal to the 2012 All-Ireland final against Mayo.

Donegal were never headed and supporters were able to savour the victory in some style before Murphy went up the steps to collect Sam Maguire and then lead his team and the supporters in a verse of 'Jimmy's Winning Matches' - the fitting tribute song penned by Kilcar's Rory Gallagher from his Lanzarote base.

It was a perfect year for Jim McGuinness and Donegal as they retained their Ulster title, defeating Cavan, followed by Derry, Tyrone and Down in the Ulster final. They overcame Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final; Cork in the semi-final and Mayo in the final on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-13.

The second win will remain as part of folklore and the players involved will always be held in the highest regard by the people of Donegal. Jim McGuinness had the unique distinction of being part of the 1992 panel and then managing Donegal to the 2012 success.

The 2012 team and panel: Paul Durcan; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn (0-1); Eamon McGee, Karl Lacey, Anthony Thompson; Neil Gallagher (0-1), Rory Kavanagh; Mark McHugh, Leo McLoone, Ryan Bradley (0-1); Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy (1-4,3f), Colm McFadden (1-4,3f). Subs., David Walsh for Bradley 40; Martin McElhinney for McBrearty 48; Christy Toye for McLoone 57; Dermot Molloy for McElhinney 72. Rest of panel: Michael Boyle, Marty Boyle, Stephen Griffin, Daniel McLaughlin, Martin O'Reilly, Declan Walsh, Adrian Hanlon, Antoin McFadden, Gary McFadden, Peter McGee, Thomas McKinley, Kevin Rafferty, Peter Witherow.

