1982: Donegal win first ever All-Ireland title at U-21 level

THE YEAR: 1982

THE MOMENT: Donegal U-21s defeat Roscommon to win a first ever All-Ireland title for the county

Donegal won their first ever All-Ireland title in 1982 when the U-21s under the guidance of Tom Conaghan lifted the Clarke Cup when they defeated Roscommon in the final in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday 17th October.

It was a wet and miserable day but it still remains in the memory of Donegal supporters. The final scoreline of 0-8 to 0-5 reflected the conditions. Conditions were even worse for the semi-final in Pearse Park when Donegal defeated Laois 0-5 to 0-4 three weeks earlier.

The U-21 campaign was a long, drawn-out affair back then, starting in April with a win over Cavan before drawing with Down and winning the replay, before overcoming Derry in the Ulster final on 5th September.

In the final the sides were level at 0-5 each at the interval, but Roscommon failed to score in the second half as Martin McHugh added two frees and Pauric Gallagher had the final point.

Brian Tuohy went into the history books as Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning captain, lifting the Clarke Cup. Manager Tom Conaghan was assisted by Michael Lafferty, Donal Monaghan and John Cassidy. Eight of the panel went on to win All-Ireland senior medals.

Donegal team and panel: Michael Kelly; Michael McBrearty, Sean Bonner, Matt Gallagher; Eunan McIntyre, Tommy McDermott, Brian Tuohy; Anthony Molloy, Donal Reid (0-1); Martin McHugh (0-5,2f), Charlie Mulgrew, Joyce McMullin; Seamus Meehan, Paul Carr, Patrick McGroarty. Subs., Pauric Gallagher (0-2) for Bonner; Sylvester Maguire for McGroarty. Rest of panel: Martin Shovlin, John O’Donnell, Marty Carlin, Maurice Carr, John McGowan, Donie McCole.

