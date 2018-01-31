1979: Danny McDaid leads Ireland to silver medals at World Cross-Country in Limerick

YEAR: 1979

THE MOMENT: Danny McDaid leads Ireland to silver medals at the World Cross-Country in Limerick

Danny McDaid leads Ireland to world silver in Limerick

The day, in 1979, John Treacy won back-to-back World Cross-Country gold medals in Limerick, the Ireland captain was a Donegal man, Danny McDaid.

Treacy also won in Glasgow the year before in 1978 to claim the first of his two World Cross-Country titles.

Danny McDaid is Donegal’s greatest ever athlete and one of the county’s all time outstanding sportsmen.

He is a native of Glenswilly on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Cranford Athletic Club was his home club and for a number of years he ran in the colours of Clonliffe Harriers in Dublin.

Danny finished 11th in Limerick and captained Ireland to a World silver medal.

Danny McDaid captained the Ireland cross-country team for close on a decade and half from 1969 to 1983. And in that time he competed in 13 World Cross-Country Championships.

His first World Cross-Country Championship was in 1969 in Madrid.

Danny McDaid, who was a postman, is also a double Olympian marathon runner. He competed in the marathon in Munich in 1972 and in Montreal in 1976 and was the first Irish runner to cross the line in Munich.

On the domestic scene Danny was untouchable at cross-country and won 13 Ulster Cross-Country Championships.

He was also won two inter-county National Cross-Country Championships with Donegal.

And he was also a World Masters Cross-Country record holder for a number of years.

Danny McDaid is 76 (he turns 77 next August) and is still an active member of Letterkenny Athletic Club.

