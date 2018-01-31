1972: History is made as Donegal win first Ulster senior title

THE YEAR: 1972

THE MOMENT: History is made as Donegal win first Ulster senior title

Donegal’s breakthrough in Gaelic football took some time with 1972 and the winning of a first Ulster Senior Championship title a major milestone. They had appeared in their first senior Ulster final in 1963, being well beaten by Down, and again in 1966, losing out narrowly to the Mourne men.

But they came again in 1972, overcoming Tyrone on a wet day in Clones on July 30th by 2-13 to 1-11. Goals from Seamus Bonar and Mickey Sweeney were important, Bonar’s going all the way to the net from a shot from midfield. Joe Winston contributed 0-5, Brian McEniff, Declan O’Carroll and Seamie Granaghan 0-2 each and Michael McMenamin and captain Frankie McFeely 0-1 each.

The side went on to lose out in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park to Offaly on a 1-17 to 2-10 scoreline.

The Donegal team was: Alan Kane (Ballyshannon); Donal Monaghan (Donegal), Pauric McShea (Ballyshannon), John Boyce (Downings); Brian McEniff (Bundoran), Anthony Gallagher (St. Eunan’s), Anton Carroll (Gaoth Dobhair); Seamus Bonar (Donegal) and Frankie McFeely (MacCumhaill’s); Martin Carney (Ballyshannon), Michael McMenamin (MacCumhaill’s), Declan O’Carroll (Bundoran); Seamie Granaghan (Bundoran), Mickey Sweeney (St. Eunan’s), Joe Winston (St. Eunan’s). Subs., Andy Curran (MacCumhaill’s), John Hannigan (St. Eunan’s).

