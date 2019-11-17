Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves share the spoils in bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League

Ten man Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rovers 2

Finn Harps Reserves 2

All the goals came in the opening 24 minutes of a topsy turvy encounter while the hosts played almost the entire second half a man down after Conor Gormley was shown a straight red card for a challenge just outside his own penalty area.

In the end, Rovers manager Eamonn McConigley will view it as a decent point against an energetic Harps outfit and although the result maintains their unbeaten start to the league campaign, they already trail the early pacesetters Cockhill Celtic by four points after three games.

Indeed, Rovers thought they may well have won the game with fifteen minutes remaining only for BJ Banda to have his header controversially ruled out for offside.

Harps were quickly out of the blocks and sliced open the Rovers defence after just two minutes when Luke Rudden raced clear and with a cultured finish found the back of the net beyond goalkeeper Rory Kelly.

Rovers responded in quick fashion. Ryan Lonergan and Jonny Bonner were both involved in the build-up for Matt Harkin to drill home an equaliser from just inside the penalty area.

The home side then hit the front midway through the first half with an emphatic finish from Gary Merritt to open his account for the club.

But the lead was short lived. With 90 seconds, Rovers were caught napping at the back again and Rudden pounced to restore parity in front of the sizeable crowd at the Letterkenny venue.

Rovers were forced into a re-shuffle early in the second half following Gormley's red card and the hosts did have to absorb a strong spell of Harps pressure with Rory Kelly showing excellent reflexes to keep Rudden and Corey McBride at bay.

But in the closing quarter of the game, it was Rovers who finished the stronger.

Jonny Bonner raced through the Harps rearguard only to see his chipped effort over 'keeper Eoin McGing rebound off the crossbar and Banda's follow-up header into the net was ruled out much to the dismay of the Rovers bench.

Substitute Jack Dwyer provided some spark for Rovers late on as Merritt saw a fine strike tipped over the bar by McGing who also did well to save from Bonner late on.

Letterkenny Rovers: Rory Kelly, CIaran Kelly, Lee Toland, Conor Gormley, Dan O'Donnell, Matty Harkin, Ryan Lonergan, Chris Malseed, Gary Merritt, Jonny Bonner, BJ Banda. Subs: Emmet Friars, Declan Sharkey, Jack Dwyer.

Finn Harps Reserves: Eoin McGing, Lee McLaughlin, Keenan Diver, Darragh Ellison, Pat Loughrey, Kieran Farren, Jack Doherty, Luke Rudden, Corey McBride, Joel Bradley Walsh, Rien Atkinyemi. Subs: Darren McElwaine, Jack Mullan, Odhran Hillen, Jordan Gallagher.

Referee: Garvin Taggart.



Cockhill Celtic 1

Bonagee United 0

Stephen Duffy struck a brilliant winner 11 minutes from time as reigning USL champions Cockhill Celtic handed Bonagee United their first defeat of the season.

Duffy pounced to break the deadlock in style to give Gavin Cullen’s team a win that means they’ve won three-from-three in the defence of their title.

Duffy, younger brother of Dundalk attacker Michael, was picked out by a superb long-range pass from Ronan Doherty. Duffy seized possession ahead of Jamie Lynagh. Stepping inside to work a chance, Duffy beautifully curled a low right-footed shot from 20 yards past the reach of Eugene Ferry to the bottom corner.

Cockhill had enjoyed the better of things without managing to breach Ferry’s rearguard until that moment.

Duffy’s goal came just four minutes after Doherty crashed a free kick off the Bonagee crossbar from 25 yards.

Bonagee had won 3-0 at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds in a League Cup encounter earlier in the season, but Cockhill’s halted the march of Jason Gibson’s team here.

Bonagee were without the suspended Sean Hume and Jordan Armstrong, while Dan O’Donnell was unavailable. Bonagee hung in the game, but their resistance was broken by Duffy just when it seemed as if they might have held onto their lot.

Cathal Farren called Ferry into action after just two minutes, but his low drive was held by the visiting goalkeeper.

Player-manager Cullen did well to turn away a powerful effort by Darren McFadden and he held onto a teaser from Ryan Rainey after Emmet Friel made the incision.

Duffy tested Ferry after the half-hour but, again, the Bonagee net minder made a routine save.

Shane Anthony Doherty, Cockhill’s marauding left-back, tried his luck from distance, but his attempt whizzed just off target.

Late in the half, Farren sailed over from a free kick.

Cockhill - still without Laurence Toland, Malachy McDermott and and Lee McColgan - began the second half with a real purpose and it took a fine full-length save by Ferry to turn away a Duffy free-kick that took a defection off the wall.

From the resulting corner, Jimmy Bradley’s shot was blocked and Oisin McColgan’s follow-up was wide.

Cockhill, though, were in the mood now and Duffy shot over from a free after Mark Harkin fouled Bradley when the Cockhill captain brilliantly spun in a claustrophobic gathering in the ‘D’ to find a pocket of space.

Duffy raised the roof when he bagged what proved the only goal of the game in the 79th minute.

Bonagee, as has been their wont this season, came with a late surge, but Peter Carr was denied by the out-rushing Cullen. Carr, on as a substitute, had another chance when knocked clear by Chris Breen, but Cullen got down well to save and Cockhill earned a valuable win - their second 1-0 success in a row.#

Cockhill Celtic: Gavin Cullen, Jason Breslin, Shane Anthony Doherty, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Ronan Doherty, Adam Duffy (Daniel Doherty 66), Bradley Callaghan, Cathal Farren (Mark Moran 87), Jimmy Bradley, Stephen Duffy.

Bonagee United: Eugene Ferry, Jamie Lynagh, Mark Harkin, Gareth Breslin, Emmet Friel, Michael Funston, Ryan Rainey, Chris Flanagan (Garbhan Grant 57), Michéal Doherty, Deano Larkin (Peter Carr 57), Darren McFadden (Chris Breen 78).

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.

Fanad United 1

Derry City Reserves 1

Fanad United and Derry City reserves played out an entertaining one-all draw at Traigh-a-Loch on Sunday afternoon.

Fanad attacked from the start and created a number of chances early on.

On 10 minutes Dean McCarry's lovely flick was met by Matthew McLaughlin in the box but he rolled his shot wide of the post.

In the 23rd minutes some god play down the left from Conor Duggan and Edward O'Reilly seen the latter set up Keelin McElwaine in the box but he fired high over the bar when well placed.

Then in the 27th minute a Matthew McLaughlin corner caused havoc in the box and Peter Curran seen his shot blocked on the line by Jack Parke.

Fanad were left to rue their missed chances when Derry took the lead on the half hour mark. After Patrick Coyle seen his shot palmed out by Shaun Black, the ball fell to Matty Walker on the edge of the box and he fired in a superb half volley into the top corner.

Five minutes before the break Shaun Black produced a good save to deny Evan McLaughlin from a free kick.

Fanad started the second half in the same vein having most of the possession.

They looked certain to gain an equaliser on the hour mark when Keelin McElwaine controlled a Paul Bradley cross in the box but his rasping shot was saved brilliantly by Oisin Gibson the the Derry goals.

With 15 minutes to go a flowing move up the pitch seen the ball fall to Derry substitute Adam Curran who curled his shot against the post and the ball was cleared for a goal kick.

It was from this goal kick that Fanad got a deserved equaliser. Dean McCarry latched on to the kick out and held off the attention of two defenders before producing a fine finish into the bottom corner.

Fanad pushed for a winner after that but just couldn't find their way past the Derry rearguard.



Fanad United: Shaun Black, Oisin Langan, Conor Duggan, Peter Curran, Patrick McGinley, Johnny Logue, Matthew McLaughlin, Dean McCarry, Keelin McElwaine, Brian McVeigh, Edward O'Reilly. Subs used: Martin McElhinny, Paul Bradley, Dylan Dorrian

Derry City Reserves: Oisin Gibson, Jack Parke, Matty Walker, Eoin McLaughlin, Shaun McDermott, Orrin McLaughlin, Mark McFadden, Evan McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry, Jack Coyle, Odhran Kennedy. Subs used: Michael Harris, Adam Curran, Ronan McAleer, Jason Donelan.

Referee: Paddy Martin.



RESULTS

bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League

Cockhill Celtic 1 Bonagee United 0

Fanad United 1 Derry City Reserves 1

Letterkenny Rovers 2 Finn Harps Reerves 2



FIXTURES

Saturday, September 23, 4pm

FAI Intermediate Cup

Bonagee United v Lakewood



Sunday September 24, 2pm

FAI Intermediate Cup

Cockhill Celtic v Midleton

bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League

Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United

TABLE

....................P W D L F A GD Pts

Bonagee United 5 3 1 1 9 5 4 10

Cockhill Celtic 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9

Finn Harps 4 2 1 1 6 4 2 7

Letterkenny 3 1 2 0 8 4 4 5

Fanad United 4 0 1 3 3 8 -5 1

Derry City 5 0 1 4 1 9 -8 1