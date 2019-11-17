Donegal League match abandoned after incident in first half

A Donegal Junior League soccer match was abandoned this afternoon.

Drumoghill were in action against Kerrykeel at The Moss when an incident occurred during the first half of the match.

It is understood that the incident involved a player and the referee.

The referee was Andrew Mullin, who is well known for officiating both soccer and Gaelic football matches.

Following the incident, it is believed that the referee made the decision to abandon the game.

His report will now be submitted to the league authorities.

And following this, the matter will, if necessary, go before the league's disciplinary committee.

Kerrykeel went into the game wit a 100% record as leaders of the Temple Domestic Appliance Division One.

Drumogill were in the bottom half of the table, with one win from five league outings.