6th annual Remembrance 10k at Finn Valley attracts over 600 participants

The 6th annual Remembrance 10k at Finn Valley AC once again drew a response from the general area as friend/families in large numbers joined in to mark loved ones sadly no longer with us

The event drew an attendance of in excess of 600 and enjoyed good weather as many walked, jogged and ran taking in the scenic surrounds of Drumboe Forest in Stranorlar.

A feature was the Wall Of Remembrance which provided the opportunity to mark the name of the deceased. Many printed special t-shirts to note the memory and undoubtedly all were pleased they made this special effort on this morning in November, a month traditionally associated with remembrance.

Organisation was again first class and with the presence of local gardai all went off extremely well. Wheelchair winner was Karol Doherty, Carndonagh while male runner was Chris Mc Guinness from Foyle Valley and female winner Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC.

The Glenswilly contingent remember Manus Kelly

The Remembrance Wall

Some of the walkers in the event