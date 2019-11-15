Good news for Finn Harps as KN renew as Harps main sponsors for 2020 Premier Division season

Finn Harps are delighted to confirm that KN Circnet will be the club's Main Sponsor for the 2020 season.

Donagh Kelly of KN said "We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Finn Harps into 2020. We have been inspired by the club battling to premier division safety, the passion of Harps fans and the hard work of the club's many volunteers"

Aidan Campbell of Finn Harps welcomed the news, saying "We are very grateful to Donagh and all the staff at KN for their continued support for senior football in Donegal. Since KN came on board two years ago we have enjoyed a promotion season followed by last year's great battle to retain Premier division status. Everyone at Finn Park will be working hard to vindicate their support once again in 2020."

KN Circet are leading providers to the Telecommunications, Transport Infrastructure and Power Sectors in Ireland, UK and internationally. Operating since 1975, KN's focus is to provide fully managed services to the markets they serve.