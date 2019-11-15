St Nauls are ready to rock in Ulster semi-final on Sunday in Celtic Park

St Nauls, the Donegal Intermediate champions, on the back of a tough Donegal championship and challenging away opener in Ulster, are primed to challenge for a place in this year’s Ulster Intermediate final.

That is the view of the club’s joint manager Brendan McCready, who shares the role with Barry Meehan.

St Nauls face Galbally Pearses from Tyrone in the provincial semi-final on Sunday,in Celtic Park, throw-in 3 pm

“We had a tough passage in the championship with hard battles against Naomh Columba, Naomh Brid and Cloughaneely in the final and we were not the fancied team either,” said the joint boss.

“We had six games on the trot to win the Donegal championship. It was game after game for the players and they just loved it.”

The Donegal champions also went away to Corrigan Park to face Antrim champions St James and came away with a three point victory, 2-10 to 1-10.

Peadar Mogan, the standout player, scored one of the goals and Daniel Brennan the other while Stephen Griffin chipped in with 0-4 and his brother Barry Griffin, Stuart Johnson and John Rose hit a point each.

Man of the match Mogan also contributed 0-3 to the tally.

“Yes, that was a tough test for us and for a lot of the lads as we had not been in Ulster since 2011.

“It was an away game in very different surroundings, a very fast game and the lads really adapted and played very well.

“They would have been forgiven for being a little apprehensive going into the game, but they really settled into the game and played very well."

St Nauls have a strong spine from goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany, through central defenders Brendan McCole, Conor McBrearty with Lee McBrearty and Barry Griffin in midfield, gamekeeper turned poacher Stuart Johnston at centre-half-forward and Daniel Brennan on the edge of the large rectangle.

“Yes, we have quite a strong spine up the middle and then we have good fast runners so we move the ball at pace and Peadar Mogan, Stuart Johnson and John Rose have great pace running from deep.

“We have a team that can pull scores out of a lot of positions and that is very important too.”

Galbally won their first championship in 60 years with a one point 0-18 to 1-14 win over a strong Pomeroy side.

And in the club’s first foray into Ulster they had another one point win over Laragh United from Cavan in their quarter-final clash in Healy Park.

That was their third one point win in their last three games. They also had a point to spare in their Tyrone semi-final win over Greencastle.

While this season is their first appearance in the Ulster Intermediate championship they have won the Ulster Intermediate League a number of times in the last few seasons.

“They are a pretty young side who also play with ferocious pace and they are capable of cutting defences open so they are quite a threat.”



Tyrone panellist Liam Rafferty - an All-Ireland winner; Ronan Nugent Daniel Kerr and Enda McGarrity are their main players and carry the big threat.

“In their last match against Laragh all of their six forwards scored and that is a major threat in

itself and they are in a league final in Tyrone and were in Division One up to last year.

“That sort of speaks for itself and they are a pretty young side who also play with ferocious pace and they are capable of cutting defences open so they are quite a threat,” said McCready.

St Nauls will be without full-forward Daniel Brennan after he picked up a red card after remonstrating with the referee when it seemed he was about to be black carded in Belfast.

“It is a huge loss to us as he was a very important part of our plans all year and he hit some really vital scores for us all season..

“It is a pity what happened up in Belfast getting a red card as the initial incident was nothing really and we feel for him as it is a hard lesson to learn, but he is young and he will be back and it gives another man a chance to prove himself as there is good competition for places."

Otherwise McCready, who was happy with preparations, reported no major injury concerns and have a fully fit squad.



THE VIEW FROM TYRONE

Galbally Pearses are managed by Cork native John Moylan and he felt his side showed character to defeat Laragh United in the quarter-final.

“I said to them at half-time, whatever happens, win, lose or draw, come in and be able to look around at each other and say – I did my best, I did my best for my club and I did my best to represent my people.

“And I’m delighted with them, I can’t fault their character.

Galbally were four points down with time running out but they found a way to win: “We have been in that position now in the county final, the county semi-final and here now again in the second round of Ulster, they have fantastic character and I’m delighted with them.

“For years in our club, we have been coming out on the wrong end of games like that, we have been tight, we have been there or thereabouts when the game is in the melting pot, but we don’t get through.

“We have worked a lot with the players this year in terms of their positivity and the importance of being positive all the time, and they always believed they have a chance. And if we’re there or thereabouts, don’t rule us out, we’ll fight for it.

“It was testament to their running that we got the frees. They took them on at every opportunity, they ran at them, and if Laragh didn’t pull them down on certain occasions I think we would have had another goal on the score-board,” said the Pearses boss.

However, the Tyrone side needed a late goal to get through: “I thought we had the ability to do that to them all day, but we didn’t do it, the final pass let us down, and it let us down against Grange as well. I’m a bit disappointed in that, it’s something we need to work on going forward, because we can do that more often. We don’t do it often enough,” said Moylan.