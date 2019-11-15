READ THE REID: Naomh Conaill can follow in footsteps of Gaoth Dobhair

Healy Park, Omagh is the place to be this Saturday evening where Donegal representatives Naomh Conaill and Buncrana take on Clontibret and Blackhill in the Senior and Junior Ulster club semi-final and final respectively.

Most of us are aware that Clontibret is in Monaghan but few of know that the Blackhill Emeralds GAA club is also in Monaghan. I never heard of Blackhill or their parish of Muckno on the outskirts of Castleblayney. Club football certainly tests our geography knowledge. Let’s not forget St. Nauls who travel to Celtic Park on Sunday to play Galbally Pearses from Tyrone in the Ulster Intermediate semi-final.

This year’s senior Donegal county final and replay finals will obviously go down in the Donegal GAA history books as the most intriguing battles in decades. Naomh Conaill, Glenties and Gaoth Dobhair have to be applauded and admired for their work ethic and tremendous desire to succeed. Gaoth Dobhair have been great Ulster and county champions who have now set the standard for other Donegal senior teams and particularly Glenties this Saturday evening.

Clontibret, the Monaghan champions, will undoubtedly prove a stiff challenge. Indeed, they had a tough route to their county final. It took penalties against Carrickmacross in the first round to see them advance to the quarter-final. There they beat Ballybay by a single point. In the semi-final they were again narrow winners by two points against Latton. Few gave them a chance of beating Scotstown in the final but defied the odds to lift the title with six points to spare over their opponents.

They faced Armagh champions Crossmaglen in the Ulster club quarter-final. Again, they got another one-point victory. Former Crossmaglen and Armagh legend John McEntee is the current manager of Clontibret and his knowledge of his home club would have been a huge advantage for the Monaghan side.

Clontibret have plenty of inter-county experience in their team namely Conor Boyle, Colum Greenan, Vincent Corey, Conor McManus and Dessie Mone with McManus the standout dangerman. One can deduce from their results that they are a team who will never give up and will fight to the final whistle.

Naomh Conaill will undoubtedly have their homework done on the Monaghan champions. I feel that the three games against last year’s Ulster winners Gweedore will stand to the Glenties men on Saturday evening.

The fact that Glenties were able to go out on the Sunday after Wednesday’s title victory, and beat the Cavan champions Castlerahan tells much about the strength, endurance and fitness levels of this year’s county champions.

It is unfair to ask any team to play three games in a week which surely asks the question about player welfare. I appreciate that drawn games aren’t frequent, however they do happen between the top teams in their respective championship games. Donegal teams deserve to go into their provincial club championship ties on equal terms in respect of rest and recovery.

Glenties will be glad to have had almost two weeks to rejuvenate and reenergize themselves. Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan and his backroom team have done a tremendous job with this team. There’s a lot of unseen work that goes on that may go unnoticed.

I feel that Saturday’s semi-final is a 50-50 game. Contibret and Glenties have come through their respective county championships against the odds. Both teams will feel that they can reach the Ulster final. Clontibret O’Neills have 16 senior county titles under their belts now. Before this year’s, they lost won it in 2014. They reached their only Ulster championship final in 1994 when they were beaten by Bellaghy.

Donegal GAA followers are well aware of Naomh Conaill’s roll of honour which includes four senior titles in 2005, 2010, 2015 and this year 2019. Like Clontibret, Glenties have reached one Ulster final in 2010 when they were beaten by Crossmaglen. I feel that Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster success last season will certainly motivate Glenties a factor which could probably shade it for the Naomh Conaill team.

The curtain raiser to the senior game in Omagh will see Buncrana play the Monaghan junior club champions Blackhill in the Ulster Junior final. Having won on penalties last time out, Buncrana will be delighted to have reached the final in such dramatic circumstances.

The Inishowen men have a very strong team and although relegated from division 2 this year, they will have gained great experience from playing at this level all season.

On Sunday, St. Nauls face Tyrone champions Galbally in the Intermediate semi-final. Tyrone club teams aren’t easy to beat but I feel that St. Nauls will prove too strong for the Galbally men. They came through a tough Donegal championship which will benefit them greatly going forward. Let’s hope that Naomh Conaill and St. Nauls reach their respective finals and that Buncrana come home with the Ulster junior crown.

Best of luck to all three teams.