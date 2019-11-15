Mulreany aiming to use army training to shoot down Galbally

St Nauls will break new ground this Sunday when they play Galbally from Tyrone in the Ulster Intermediate Club semi-final in Celtic Park, Derry (3 pm)

After years of frustration at Intermediate level, they got the breakthrough this year and one of their young guns, goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany, has no fears about taking on the Tyrone side.

“Galbally are second favourites for the All-Ireland but that means nothing.

“But in championship football it is whoever shows up on the day that gets through," says Mulreany, who says that St Nauls have had the underdogs tag right throughout the year.

“For the whole Intermediate Championship, we were written off. Nobody gave us a chance, but we have answered the critics and every day we go out and improve.

“We beat Glen in the quarter-finals, and they were favourites to beat us and we hung in against Naomh Brid who made us fight all the way.

“We defended for two minutes solid and they could not break us down and then Cloughaneely were fancied too, but it is all about on the day," said Mulreany, who has recently been called into Declan Bonner's Donegal senior squad.

On Saturday last he fulfilled a different role, playing full-forward for the club U-21s and he notched 3-8 in their win over Bundoran, but he is happy to return to goals.

“I would rather play in goals because I am so unfit. It is easier to adjust as I have played in goals all year.

“It is a completely different role and you do a lot of talking, but having Brendan McCole in front of you is very reassuring because he is such a good full-back and he gives you such great confidence.”

Mulreany, a member of the Irish army, feels that the team management have played an important this year. “Since the start of the year, Barry Meehan and the management team have really got us going.

“Look at the young fellows like Michael Coughlan, Ian Campbell and even Peadar Mogan.

“Barry has brought a great spirit into the team and it seems to be carrying down now to the underage teams who are starting to play well.”

So what about this famous Rap music?

“That’s Lee McBrearty and you need something to pump you up.

“Some dressing rooms are quiet, and you need to get your own thoughts going but Lee has done it all year and you can’t fault him for the music as it is brilliant and we all like it.

“Even the older players are getting into it.”

But they will certainly be facing the music on Sunday against a much fancied Galbally.

“Yeah that does not bother us in the slightest.

“We will just play our own game and that is all we are concerned about.”

How big a loss is Daniel Brennan? “He is a big loss.

“In the Donegal quarter-final he was fantastic, and he scored 1-3 in the county final against Cloughaneely.

“Those were some serious scores and the initial black card was harsh but if you react afterwards, you pay the consequences.

“He has been fantastic all year and it is a pity that one mistake rules him out.

“But he has really been a big part of our journey and his scoring ability will be missed.

“Still it gives another player a chance and all year younger players have been coming in and proving their point and fighting for their places.”

St Naul’s physical power and sheer pace a big factor?

“Yes, we have some great runners from deep in John Rose, Peadar Mogan, Stuart Johnson and Michael Coughlan, who are fit and able to keep going.

“Peadar brings savage pace to a game and a player like that concerns other teams game after game.

“He has been fantastic all year, a real leader and ice in the veins when he hit that clinching penalty for us against Bundoran and then he hit 1-3 for us against Aldergrove, the bigger the game the better he plays.”

“And then we have the likes of the Griffins Stephen and Barry, Shane Conneely and Cathal Lowther who are vastly experienced, and Stephen is a great free-taker and a great leader.

“With Daniel out I might be taking the 45s, but Daniel is a huge loss here as he was hitting them from long range all year.

“But I can’t wait to get out there in a big championship game.

“There are not too many clubs who are still out there playing and there is nothing to stop us now from going all the way to the Ulster final.”