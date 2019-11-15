We want to do what Gaoth Dobhair did - Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill manager, Martin Regan is confident his team have the desire and hunger to give it a right good rattle on Saturday night when they face Clontibret of Monaghan in Healy Park, Omagh in the Ulster club championship semi-final (7 pm)

“No matter what the competition is we want to win it and there is a huge hunger to get back to an Ulster final. There are boys still on the team from 2010 and they want to get back to an Ulster final,

“We lost that final to a brilliant Crossmaglen team in 2010 and we want to get back to the final and do what Gaoth Dobhair did last year.”

After a week of rest, resuscitation and recovery Regan got down to preparing in earnest for next Saturday night’s Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final.

The Naomh Conaill boss guided his side to a fourth championship after a marathon three game final meeting with Gaoth Dobhair.

Naomh Conaill played three games and 20 minutes of extra-time in a gruelling ten days to finally dethrone the reigning Donegal and Ulster champions, Gaoth Dobhair.

And the new champions got little time to bask in their first major in four seasons since they last won the championship. Four days later they faced and defeated Cavan champions Castlerahan in Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Donegal champions had three points to spare at the end of their fourth game in 14 days.

“Last week was all about recovery and getting the injuries cleared up and getting the bodies right,” explained the Naomh Conaill manager.

How are the injuries?

“We are still carrying a few knocks. Eoghan McGettigan did not play with the U-21s at the weekend because he is still carrying an injury. But we hope to have a fully fit squad.

“There a few lads that haven’t been back training yet because of knocks they picked up last weekend but we expect them all to be back this week.

“We hope we will have everybody next weekend.”

After a hectic schedule of games since the championship got underway back in September they finally got a chance to take a breath at the weekend. And it was a welcome break.

“It was very welcome. We needed it and we didn’t get together until Thursday.

“We took the four or five days to get the bodies right and the boys looked after themselves over those days getting plenty of rest and getting the recovery in.

“We got back down to training on Thursday night and we did a light session and we got a good bit done over the weekend.”

Naomh Conaill have made it through to the Ulster final only once in three attempts. That was in 2010 they went down to Ulster giants of the time Crossmaglen Rangers in the final.

But there has been a shift in Ulster standings and after Gaoth Dobhair’s history making run last season Donegal teams are no longer seen as a soft touch in the province.

Martin Regan believes it has been an evolving situation though he does insist there is no one in the Naomh Conaill camp thinking about the Ulster final.

“We got to the Ulster final in 2010 and Glenswilly got to the final as well and Gaoth Dobhair took it to another level last year.

“We are not looking at winning an Ulster title. We are looking no further than Clontibret and seeing if we can get back into an Ulster final and take it from there.

“Gaoth Dobhair set the standard last year. They showed it can be done and we have no fear facing into Clontibret next weekend.

“We know we are as good as them and if we can perform on the night we have a chance of getting back into an Ulster final.”

The Naomh Conaill players may have been resting up and repairing bruised bodies last week, but it is pretty obvious from chatting with Martin Regan he was not resting on his laurels. He was gathering information and the inside track on the Monaghan champions who defeated Crossmaglen in the quarter-final in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh City. There was just a point in it at the finish as the Farney men emerged 0-10 to 0-9 victors.

All- Star Conor McManus hit 0-6, five of them from frees, MP O’Dowd and Padraig Boyle hit 0-2 each.

“Everybody speaks about Conor McManus, Vinny Corry and Dessie Mone when they talk about Clontibret.

“But they are a good side and have been unfortunate to live in the shadow of a good Scotstown team in the last four or five years.

“They have two very good midfielders in Killian Lavelle and Frances Hughes. They are two big lads and they can win their own ball at midfield and their six forwards are all good forwards.

“Centre-forward Michael P O’Dowd is an excellent player. He has a great burst of pace and has a lot of energy and a lot of the play goes through him.

“He is an excellent player and from what we have seen of them he has been every bit as impressive as Conor McManus which says a lot about him.

“They have Vinny Corry at full-forward and Conor McManus at corner-forward and Brian Greenan, the captain, at wing-forward.

“He is a brilliant ball winner and they use him a lot for kick-outs so they have serious options throughout. Padraig Boyle is at corner-forward, another excellent forward.

“They have six very good forwards and their defence is very tight with Colm Boyle at full-back and Ciaran Greenan at wing-back. They are going to take serious watching next week.”

The Naomh Conaill boss, who was at midfield against Crossmaglen in 2010, insists Naomh Conaill are a good side too and the championship run and extra game has really brought the team on.

This is especially so with the younger players in the squad.

“The younger lads, more so than the older lads, have really stepped up to the plate in the last few weeks and you can see them shining more at training.”

“The likes of Kieran Gallagher, Nathan Byrne, Charles McGuinness are driving things on and they have grown in confidence.

“Those lads would not have played in the senior championship or senior championship winning sides and they have grown in confidence with the games more than the older lads.

“They are really enjoying the run.

“If we had lost to Castlerahan we would have regrets of the county final going to three games. But now that we got over that first hurdle and we did not pick up injuries in any of the three games they can now only stand to us this year and the years to come.”

Martin Regan and his management team acknowledge that Clontibret are a step or two up from Castlerahan. The Naomh Conaill management also acknowledge they are going to have to take their game to a much higher level on Saturday night in Omagh.

“The performance against Castlerahan would not be good enough to beat Clontibret who are a serious team.

“We are going to have to step it up another gear for Clontibret and every step you take at this stage of the championship you are going to have to step it up another gear in all aspects of your game.”X