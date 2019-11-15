Buncrana’s date with Ulster Junior destiny in final on Saturday night in Healy Park

They’ve won eight games on the trot in a dazzling junior championship campaign, and now Buncrana’s senior men are just one victory away from securing Ulster glory.

The Scarvey men line out against Monaghan champions Blackhill Emeralds this Saturday in Omagh’s Healy Park, where victory will make them the third Donegal club in a row, following wins in 2017 and 2018 for Naomh Colmcille and Red Hughs, to lift the provincial crown.

The squad have been training flat out since overcoming Tyrone’s Rock St Patrick’s in the semi final, and fingers are crossed that they will have as many players available as possible.

Injury wise, the likes of JP McKenna, Ben Bradley, Peter McLaughlin and Ryan McElhinney have all been battling their way back to fitness, while there’s a sweat on the availability of keeper Harry Doherty.

Doherty was harshly red carded in the Rock match when, running over to break up a melee, he was judged to have contributed to it. His appeal to the Ulster council was heard last night, the outcome of which was not known at the time of going to press.

Backroom team member Paul McGonigle said: “One of Malachy’s (McCann, manager) favourite sayings is ‘you’re only as good as your bench’, and we’ve seen over the course of this campaign that the players who have stepped in have been every bit as strong as the players starting.

“The players with niggles are working overtime to try and be fit in time for Saturday. JP has been working really hard on his rehab and Ben is back in full training after injuring his ankle in the U21 game.”

And McGonigle, a Buncrana stalwart for more than 30 years, says he’ll be urging the players not to let the enormity of the occasion affect them and to go out and enjoy the moment.

The legendary midfielder was part of the Buncrana squads that won Donegal Intermediate championships in 1995 and 2004, and he believes the current crop has what it takes to add an Ulster trophy to the club’s roll of honour.

“The main object at the start of the season was to get back up to intermediate,” he said. “The players have achieved that, and what I would say to them now is to go out and enjoy it and to express themselves.

“Ulster is a somewhat unknown quantity because you only have limited knowledge of your opponent, so the main thing is for the boys to focus on themselves.

“They can really go for it and play on the front foot. All we can ask of them is that they go out and be the very best they can be.

“If that’s good enough over the 60 minutes, then we’ll be coming home with the cup.”

Buncrana v Blackhill Emeralds, Saturday, Healy Park (Omagh), 5pm