THE SPORTING DIARY: Now it’s the great penalty debate in GAA

Just like the Sin Bin and the Black Card, the penalty shoot-out is now the new curse of the GAA world with everyone from managers to players to supporters lining up to criticise this new way of deciding games on the day.

Thank goodness we don't have VAR; then we would stop talking about what happens during the course of the games altogether.

Everybody has a different view on this new penalty shoot-out solution. They are saying it is a cruel way to go out of a competition, especially at a semi-final stage. So what is different about losing a quarter-final to losing a semi-final, or even a final? It’s sport. Why can’t we just accept it and move on?

Sport always has cruel outcomes. If you are hammered by 20+ points in a championship game, is that any less cruel than to lose 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out?

It all comes down to this innate GAA affliction to change. Remember when the Sin Bin was brought in a number of years back and the county managers went ballistic and it was withdrawn. Now it is back, maybe a little reformed, but there seems to be a realisation that it might be a good idea after all.

A few years down the road, the penalty shoot-out will be part and parcel of finishing games on the day. And God knows, surely it is a better plan than bringing players out to play games on a Wednesday night and then play a county final the following weekend.

It will provide those involved in fixture planning with a platform to make plans that might work and also provide some sort of schedule for players where they can play for their clubs and also manage the other part of their lives.

Frank’s retirement

In relation to my comments on the retirement of Frank McGlynn last week, I made reference to the first time I saw him play. When checking the records, it was not as an U-16 but as an U-14, against Galway and was in November 2000. The challenge game was played at the Cortoon grounds, Brownsgrove, home club of Derek Savage, and Donegal had a big win, 4-19 to 1-13.

The report of the game showed that Frank McGlynn scored 0-7 from centre-half-forward, with some other notable names included who have been to the fore in club football in the years since.

The Donegal team and subs was: Turlough McIntyre (Aodh Ruadh); Noel Hegarty (Kilcar), Donal Cape (Naomh Conaill), Aaron McGettigan (Four Masters); Oisin Doherty (Buncrana 0-1), Paddy O'Connor (Glenfin), Daragh Fallon (Bundoran); Michael Browne (Moville 0-1), Fiachra McIntyre (Aodh Ruadh); Conal McNelis (Naomh Conaill 1-0), Frank McGlynn (Glenfin 0-7), Gareth Concarr (Ardara 1-4); Danny Langan (St Michaels), Oisin McFadden (Kilcar 0-3), Kevin Gallagher (Ardara 2-2).

Subs used: Adam Moore (Letterkenny Gaels), Declan Friel (Fanad Gaels), Pauric Buggy (Aodh Ruadh), Damian Diver (Muff 0-1), Gerry Gill (Moville), Damian Houston (Glenfin), Matthew Maher (Ardara), Darren McGinley (Glenswilly), Adrian Hanlon (Na Rossa), Ciaran McGee (Pettigo), Eugene Molloy (Naomh Conaill), Conor Gurn (Aodh Ruadh), Mark Boyle (Dungloe)

Frank Stats

Also received the following from Fr Seán which outlines Frank McGlynn’s great service to Donegal. Again thanks to Fr Seán for keeping such great records.

WINNING FINALS

All-Ireland S.F.C.: 2012

Ulster S.F.C (5): 2011 – 2012 – 2014 – 2018 - 2019

N.F.L. Div 2: 2011 - 2019

Dr. McKenna Cup: 2009 – 2010 – 2018

All-Star: 2012

Donegal Player of The Year: 2015

Donegal debut: Dr. McKenna Cup v St. Mary’s:

Ballyshannon 8 Jan 2006

League debut: 5 Feb 2006 v Leitrim: Ballyshannon

S.F.C debut: 4 June 2006 v Down: Ballybofey

Last appearance: 21 July 2019 v Kerry: Croke Park

First point: 5 Feb 2006 v Leitrim (on league debut)

First goal: 22 July 2012 v Down (Ulster final)

Last score: 15 July 2018 v Dublin (Super 8s)

Donegal Minors: 2003 (with Neil McGee and Ryan Bradley), 2004

Donegal U-21s: 2005 (with Éamon McGee, Karl Lacey, Ryan Bradley), 2006, 2007

Frank McGlynn played in every one of Donegal’s 51 Championship games from 26 June 2011 until 21 July 2019 (Michael Murphy has played in Donegal’s last 47 Championship games).