Rosses Athletic Club compete at cross-country in Belfast at weekend

Saturday last saw the Underage Ulster Even Age Cross Country Championships taking place in Belfast in what was described by officials as the worst conditions for over 30 years.

In wet, cold and very miserable conditions 16 juveniles and two adults braved the journey and secured great results. It started with the U-11 girls securing silverware as they continued their impressive improvements and held off a large field from across Ulster to take home superb silver team medals. Faela Houston was the lead girl home with a strong 5th place performance backed strongly by the ever improving Aoife McGonigle, Niamh Doogan, Saorla Freel, Eva Logue and the tenacious Ruby McGee. Faela secured a provincial medal as well as herself and Aoife securing county gold medals.

Next up was the U-11 boys who became Ulster Champions. Leighton Greene was to lead home his team to a gold medal performance in the U-11 boys. The team was made up of Leighton Greene, Odhran Rodgers, Jack McElroy, Tristan Greene, Odhran Boyle, Eoghan O’Donnell and Fionnan Boyle.

Odhran secured a top 9th place finish with Jack McElroy 12th and both got provincial and county gold medals for their great performances.

Amy Greene again showed her class to take second place out of her age group in the U-17 girls running a classy race and showing strong mental focus.

In the U-15 boys Tiarnan Rodgers again continued to improve and show he is amongst the best in his age group in Ulster while in the U-19 boys Kieran Glackin is never afraid to take on a challenge and he was also out of his age group but gained valuable experience and as always came strong in the second half of the race.

Every one of the juveniles gave outstanding performances and the progress and improvements are very evident - a credit to parents, coaches and especially the athletes who put their toe to the line. All Ireland to looks forward to in the next four weeks for all this gang so exciting times ahead.

In the senior international race Helen McCready was again to the fore and mixing it with the best in an international field and got herself inside the top 20 and awaiting results of her masters position.

Lorraine Doherty has come into the sport in the past 18 months and is showing improvements with every race and again today roughed it out in a very strong files holding her own and coming strong towards the end to finish middle of the pack. Well done to both ladies for making the journey taking on not only an international field but a seriously tough course.