Ballyshannon Rugby Club come up short against City of Derry

Ballyshannon RFC 11

City of Derry RFC 31

Ballyshannon rugby club came up short in their quest for a victory against the men from the Oak Leaf county on Saturday at the Lakeside in Ballyshannon.

This was a game that ebbed and flowed from the start and the score line may have flattered Derry a bit as the men from the Ballyshannon club put in a spirited and gutsy performance. Naivety and a lack of game time cost Ballyshannon but with a bit more match practice and experience they will be able to compete at a higher level.

City of Derry started off as if they had intentions of finishing off the game in the first ten minutes. They completely overran the home side who are notorious slow starters and who will have to address this problem. Ballyshannon soaked up the pressure but found it hard to escape from their own half which left the home side venerable.

The first try came courtesy of an interception by the Derry first centre who ran in unopposed under the posts.

The second try came from bad tackling by the Ballyshannon cover which allowed the Derry outhalf to again score under the posts. At this stage the visitors were rampant but in true Ballyshannon fashion the home side rallied the troops and took the game to Derry. Two long range penalties from James Cleary brought the score to 12-6 half-way through the first half. Again Ballyshannon were guilty of lack of concentration which allowed Derry to score twice at the end of the first half.

In the second half with the wind at their backs Ballyshannon set about trying to reduce the 20 point deficit. The introduction of Joe Stapleton and some direct running from Anthony Coughlin and Gerry Curtis put the visitors on the back foot.

In fact all the Ballyshannon forwards can be proud of their performance on Saturday. The home side’s try came from the ever alert Richard Gallagher who pounced on a mistake by the Derry winger and scored in the corner. Ballyshannon had most of the play but try as they may they could not brake down the resolute Derry defence. Derry did score again at the end of the game but the score did not take away from a brave and game display from the home side. With young men of the calibre of Ryan Ayres, Eugene Drummond and Bari Kane Ballyshnnon can look to a brighter future.

Team: James Mc Gonigle, Gerry Curtis, Kieran Daly, Richard Gallagher, Thibault Deguilhem, Naoise Patton. Bari Kane, Anthory Coughlin, Ryan Ayres, James Cleary, Eugene Drummond, James O’Donnell, Peter Boyle, Ashley Vaughan, Victor Vidal, Sean Heeney, Jamie Dorrian, Joe Stapleton.