DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Urris

Reserve League Final: In a repeat of the Junior B final our reserves met Letterkenny Gaels again in the reserve league final on Burt on Saturday afternoon. But it was Lettterkenny Gaels who had a convincing win this time round. Final score: Letterkenny Gaels 2-14 Urris 0-9. Urris team: P Mcgettigan, J Devlin, B Grant, P Doherty, D McCarron, M Kelly, A Doherty, K Friel, L Devlin, C O Donnell, P Devlin, T McDonald (0-1), N McLaughlin (0-1), A Harrington (0-5), P McConalogue. Subs B Friel, C Dillon (0-2), J Harkin, N O Donnell, B Mullins

Scór na nÓg: The club had great success at the semi- final of Scór na nóg in Burt Hall on Friday night with three acts going through to the County final on November 24th in Castlefin. our dancers, Brónach Harkin in the solo singing and Brendan Doherty in the recitation. Five acts took part for the club, our dancers, recitation, solo singing, instrumental music and a quiz team. Well Done to all who performed brilliant on the night. Thanks to Patsy Devlin for organising and pulling it all together for us, Janet Coyle for her help year in and year out and to all who came and supported on the night. Finally, thanks to Clg Burt for hosting and the refreshments provided.

Urris GAA Club History BooK: Our publication "From Humble Beginnings to Crampsey Park" covering the history of the club from 1969-2019 is on sale now for only €10. You can pick up a copy at Friel's Shop, Dunaff, Catriona's Newsagents, Clonmany, Centra, Clonmany, Mullins Foodstore, Ballyliffin, Macs Book Store, Buncrana or contact any committee member. Might be an idea for a family member at home or abroad that were involved in the club in any capacity down the years.

Lotto Results: Last week's Lotto results: Numbers drawn; 11, 18, 19 and 21. Jackpot rises to €1,160 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Cassie McColgan, Glengad. Stephen Friel, Dunaff. Marie Davenport, Gaddyduff. Joe McCarron, Roxtown. James and Rebekeh, C/o McFeeley's.

AGM: Our AGM takes place on Sunday December 1st in the clubhouse at 7pm. Nominations and motions should be returned to club Secretary Clint Marron by 6pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019 via email secretary.urris.donegal@gaa.ie or post to Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Underage Presentation Night: Our underage presentations will take place on Friday November 29th in the Strand Hotel at 7pm.

Good Luck: Good Luck to Buncrana in the Ulster Junior Football final on Saturday evening against Blackhill Emeralds.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Hard luck to the Seniors who were defeated by Padraig Pearses’ in the Connaught Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on a score line of 2-10 to 0-08. The lads gave it their all but unfortunately it wasn’t to be on the day, we wish Padraig Pearses’ the best of luck in the Connaught Final. Well done to Paul, his management team and all the squad on a fantastic season, we go again next year!

Lotto: No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 6, 10, 11, 20. Lotto draw winners: Anthony McDermott, Stevie Keane and Michael Cunningham.

Robert Emmets

Lotto and Bingo: Lotto numbers 2-15-16-21. No Lotto jackpot winners and three match 3 winner. Next week’s jackpot is €4300. bingo on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall. We are having a special monster Christmas bingo on Friday night the 29th November with all lines paying €50 and houses €100 and above. Books can be purchased from Friday night on and as seats are limited early purchase is advised.

Scór na nÓg: On Friday a fantastic night was had in Burt Community Centre for the Scór na nÓg Semi final. Three of our five acts progressed to the County final. We had wins in Ballad Group, Novelty Act & Quiz team.17 of our young people will be taking part in the County Final. Unfortunately, not all acts got through and commiserations to our Recitation & Instrumental music acts who were narrowly beaten on the night, a brilliant performance by all.

So it's the County Final on Sunday 24th November at 4pm in Doneyloop where we will next compete.

This is a massive event for the club to be hosting and preparations are well underway and anyone willing to help out in anyway in making this County final a memorable community event, please get in contact.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop and the St. Vincent De Paul shop

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

National club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes, this is a great fundraiser for the club so we would want everybody in our club to get behind it and appeal to everyone in our community to please support it. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

Our annual Bazaar takes place this year on Sunday 8th December at 7.00pm. There is again some fabulous prizes ranging from smart tv’s, washing machine, tumble dryer, bikes & toys, Game console, tablets and much much more.

Congratulations to McGlynns Restaurant who are celebrating 30 years in business in Castlefinn.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €950. Sequence drawn was 7-4-6-1-5-3-2. €50 winner was Henry McDermott, Trenatubber. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1000

Scor Na nOg: Our traditional group, made up of Kate, Kirsten, Adrian, Tara and Stephen represented our club in Burt on Friday evening, While Kirsten, Adrian, Tara and Patrick made up our quiz team at the same event. Unfortunately both teams were unsuccessful on the night but gave really good accounts of themselves. Special word of thanks also to Roisin McGrory for all her assistance.

Christmas Food Demonstration: As part of our Community Health and Wellbeing initiative, we are holding a food demonstration evening hosted by William Mc Elhinney “The Seaweed Man” from Wild Strands Café in Malin Head. This will be an evening to learn about the health benefits of seaweed and how to cook with it during the festive season, with tasting of all three courses. Tickets priced at €5 or 3 for €10 are available from White Strands Café, Charlie Byrnes Gym, Ronald Boggs Butchers, Lifeline Charity Shop. Proceeds from the event will go to Malin GAA and Lifeline Inishowen. For more information contact our Health and Wellbeing Officer Denise Mc Carron on 086 3724378.

Junior Training: Training continues for children in Junior and Senior infants continues in the club, gym on Sunday mornings from 10 to 11. For more information, contact Danny Lafferty on 086 898 8180 or Fran Monagle on 086 1740091.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Senior /Reserve / U-21 Manager Position 2020: We are now accepting entries for the position of Senior, Reserve smf U-21 managers for 2020. Please send your expression of interest to the secretary at secretary.cloughaneely.donegal@gaa.ie or (086) 311 9186. Deadline is Wednesday, Nov 27th.

AGM will take place on Sunday December 8th. Nomination forms will be available to collect from Shane McGees Hardware from Monday 11th Nov (Martin on (086) 311 9186). Forms must be returned to Martin by Wednesday Nov 20th.

Bronnadh Bord na nÓg/Minor Board presentation night: 7ú Nollaig in Óstan Loch Áltan ag 7 i.n. Foireann Faoi 10 suas go dtí an foireann mionúr. €10 fá choinne páiste amháin; €20 beirt no níos mo as an teaghlach amháin. There will be a special guest on the night!

Lotto: The numbers drawn Wednesday Nov 6th were 2,7,10,13,15,17! No jackpot winner! We had 18 match 4’s and the one winner drawn for the €100 was Loretta and Lily O’Sullivan!!

Our jackpot for the Nov 13th draw is €5,400.

U-6/U-8 Training - Fridays: Peil ar pháirc úr péile úile aimsire [Astro Turf] ag ionad Naomh Fhionnán, ag tosacht ag a 6i.n go dtí 7i.n don fhoireann faoi 6 agus ón 7i.n go dtí 8i.n don fhoireann faoi 8.

Bíodh bróga reatha agus eadaí spóirt ar gach páiste. Iarrtar ar na paistí uilig €2 a bheith leo.

Child Protection Course: or those of you who booked to partake in the child protection course at St Michaels GAA this will now go ahead on Fri, Nov 15th from 7 pm – 10 pm.

Míle Buíochas: Tá Bord na nÓg iontach buíoch do choiste Altán Adventure Race a bhronn €3000 orainn Dé hAoine seo caite. Go raibh míle Maith agaibh. Buíochas o chroí le achan nduine a thug tacaíocht dúinn ar an lá. Cloich Cheann Fhaola abú!

National Club Draw: We will be launching our part in the National Club Draw over the coming weeks. Please get in touch with our Cisteoir, Ciaran on +353872279155 to register your interest in helping out or for more information.

St Marys, Convoy

Club lotto 5-11-19: LS,DY,CE,CN. 5 matched 2: Sharon Mc Daid, Edward McGlynn, Geraldine Sweeney, Drumkeen; Margaret Harkin, c/o E Mc Bride; PJ Bonner, Convoy. Next week's Jackpot €5600

Underage Presentation will take place on Friday 22nd in the clubhouse from 6.30.

AGM takes place on Dec 1st at 5 pm in the clubhouse. All welcome

St Mary's Annual presentation dinner dance takes place on Sat Dec 7th in Jacksons Hotel. Tickets €30. A great night is expected as we celebrate the success of our ladies and mens teams

Red Hughs

Minor Girls: The girl's final against Fanad Gaels was cancelled at the weekend due to a frozen pitch, date of the refixture is yet to be confirmed.

U13 Girls: Well done to the u13 girls who won their semi-final at the weekend against Kilcar. Team: Caoimhe O’Brien, Eimer McMenamin, Ellie Rigby, Sophie McPartland, Niamh Chambers, Rachel Carlin, Caoimhe McMenamin, Monica Muldoon, Sheila McElchar, Aleesha Crawford, Caitlin Sweeney, Eva Gallen-O’Dwyer, Aine Cullen, Molly McKelvey, Eimear Ewing, Donna Whelan, Abbie McClintock, Mia Callaghan, Caitlynn Howard, Amy Gallagher, Aleisha Neeson

Club AGM: Official notice that the Red Hughs annual AGM will now take place on Sunday the 8th of December, at 5pm in the clubhouse, all club members welcome. Details of the nomination forms etc to follow shortly.

Community Care Evening: There will be a Community Care Evening taking place in the Cake Centre, Killygordon on Tuesday evening the 19th of November at 7:00pm. There will be experts attending on the night from services committed to supporting our community. Everyone welcome to what is a very important event.

Dates for the Calendar: We have a number of important club events coming up now towards the end of the year, these are all provisional dates with more info to be released shortly:

Underage Presentation Evening, Friday the 29th of November

Annual Bazaar, Friday the 6th of December

Club Dinner Dance, Saturday The 14th of December

Glenfin

Lotto winning numbers for the 5th of November are 5-8-1-3-2-4-6-7. No winners. Jackpot for the 12th of November is €10000.00.

Dates for the Diary: The annual Club Mass is on Thursday the 21st of November at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.

Ladies team Fund raiser. Table Quiz on Friday the 22nd of November in the Reelin Bar at 9.00pm. Teams of 4. €40.00 entry fee per team.

Bord Na Óg AGM Tuesday the 26th of November at 8.00pm.

Underage Presentation Sunday the 1st of December from 5pm to 7pm.

Senior Board AGM Sunday the 8th of December at 6.00pm.

CLG Gleann Fhinne would like to wish Frank McGlynn all the best in his retirement from county football and to thank him for all the great memories.

Killybegs

Senior Ladies Circuit Class: The Senior Ladies are running a pre Christmas circuit class every Tuesday starting tomorrow (12th November) 6:30pm in the gym. They would love to see the U16 & Minor girls avail of the class as it would be of great benefit to them for the year ahead. €2 per class. Any queries please contact Claire Boyle.

The gym will be closed on a Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30pm for the ladies to avail of the facilities for this class.

Na Cealla Beaga Minor Board Social Night: "Mr & Mrs 2019". Saturday 16th November in the Harbour Bar.

A date for your diary: Annual "Night on the Red Carpet". New Years Eve in the Bayview Hotel more details to follow..

Fixtures: Under 21 Championship A semi-final: Home v Naomh Conaill, Saturday 23rd 1:00pm

Kilotto: numbers 1,2,7,29. No winner. 2 match 3 winning €30 each: Bernard Conaghan, Church Rd; Sean O Donnabhain, The Hill. Next week Jackpot €1950.00

Bingo: Monday 18th November 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €5800 on 45 numbers.

Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling Committee's AGM takes place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 8pm this Thursday, 14th November.

Coaching course: The child protection and foundation coaching course due to take place on this Friday and Saturday have had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, a coaching workshop will still take place on Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm. This is open to all club coaches, those interested in getting involved in coaching, or any parent willing to help out in the year ahead. To register your interest contact Packie McGrath on 08-79794696.

Ladies: There was a healthy attendance at the Ladies AGM last Saturday evening. After a full review of activities in 2019, matters proceeded to the election of officers. The following posts were filled. Secretary, Kathleen McGarrigle; Under 8 management, Caroline McGrath and Eamonn O'Donnell; Under 12 manager, David Downey; Under 13 manager, John Hughes; Under 14 management, Sandra Sheerin, Anton McGloin and Thomas O'Brien; Under 16 management, Paul Gillespie and Sylvester Maguire; Minor and senior management, Paul Gillespie, Sylvester Maguire and Teddy Kane. The posts of under 6 manager, under 10 manager and Chairperson were not filled on the night, although 2018 appointees were to be contacted to see if they intended to continue in post. If interested in these posts please contact a member of the Ladies committee.

Club AGM: The Aodh Ruadh Club AGM takes place on Sunday 1st December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 5.30pm. Club members can obtain nomination forms and motion forms by contacting club secretary Lisa McTernan. The deadline for submitting both these forms is Friday 22nd November. All committee officers are notified that the deadline for reports is also Friday, 22nd November. Any other business should be notified to Lisa by Thursday 28th November.

National and Local Draw: Tickets are currently being distributed for the annual National Club Draw. Any club member can provide tickets or contact anyone of the Draw Committee of Tom Daly, William Doogan, Conal Gallagher, Gerard Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, David McLoone, Sarah Daly, Philip McLoone and Michael Daly.

Dinner Dance: The annual club Dinner Dance will take place on Friday, 6th December in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh, at 7pm sharp. The meal will be followed our awards presentations with music by The Show Offs. Tickets, priced €25, are ONLY available online through the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com If anyone is having difficulty with the online purchasing, they should give Lisa McTernan a call on 086-2338636. I

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,900. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to KJ Graham, James O'Donnell, Cian Dolan, Margaret Gahan, and Chloe and Sophie Whoriskey. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €9,000 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Ladies.

St Nauls

Academy: Our young people’s academy continues this Saturday at Inver community centre. Baby infants 9 to 9.45. Senior infants and first class 10 to 11 am.

The AGM of the Minor Board takes place on Friday at 8 pm on the clubhouse. All welcome.

Ladies: Congratulations to our Senior Ladies, who won the Division 2 Shield County final on Sunday.

Congratulations to all our award winners at our presentation night last Friday. A great night was had by all and thanks to all our players and their families for their commitment to the club this year.

Ladies Board AGM is taking place on Thursday 21st November at 8.00pm at the clubhouse. We look forward to seeing all our players represented on the night.

Seniors: Congratulations to our U-21s, who were victorious on Saturday afternoon against Bundoran after extra-time and penalties. We now play Termon in the county final on Saturday November 23 at 1 pm.

Our senior men travel to Celtic Park on Sunday to play in the Ulster semi-final v Gallably Pearses at 3 pm. A supporters’ bus is being organised. Please contact Frankie Bonner directly.

AGM: The senior board AGM takes place Monday December 2nd at 8 pm

Scór: Well done to Ann Marie Sheerin and her team who hosted a very successful Scor na nOg on Sunday afternoon. Our thanks to Rosemary and everyone in Drimarone Bluestack Centre who helped make it a very successful afternoon.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 06/11: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 8,9,11,13,20. The 3 x €50 winners were Anthony Smith, Stradone, Co Cavan; Cormac McCaffrey, Garvaghy, Co Tyrone; Maura Gallagher, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Next week's jackpot will be €4100.

U21s: There was heartbreak for our U21 squad on Saturday last when they were defeated in a penalty shootout after 84 mins of an absorbing tussle with St Nauls in the Co B Semi Final. Goals from Timmy Govorov and Conor McLoone saw the sides finish even after extra time. But it was to be the homeside who prevailed in the spot kick showdown and in turn qualify to play Termon in the Co final. Huge thanks to Barry, Conor, John, Ryan, Jamie and Siobhan for their contribution in preparing the team over the past number of weeks.

Ladies: The Ladies AGM will be held on Sunday the 1st of Dec at 7pm in Bank House. As always we are looking for new people to come on board and help with the running of our club as we continue to grow. We would ask as many parents as possible to attend on the night.

AGM: The Realt na Mara AGM. will take place on Friday Nov. 29th. at 8pm in the Holyrood Hotel. Everyone is welcome to attend.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 3, 5, 12 agus 23 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,400 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Mary Frances Murray, Tubberkeen; Mary Frances Murray, Tubberkeen; Cian Sharkey, Mullaghduff; Kathleen Mc Dyer, Kerrytown; Grace Greene, Burtonport.

Bingo winners for Sunday 10th November: €150 Isobel McLoone, Glenties; €100 c/o Ann Kennedy, Church Road, Dungloe; €100 Terence Sharkey, Annagry; €100 Kevin Gillespie, Mullaghduff; €100 Bridie Gallagher, Rannafast; €100 Eileen Gallagher, Glenties.

Scor Na nOg: We had a very successful Scor na nOg on Sunday evening last in the County semi-final in Drimarone. We had entries in Solo Singing, Recitation, Novelty Act, Instrumental Music and Quiz. Special thank you to Maire Mc Cole, Keadue school for all the help with the Novelty Act & Recitation. We have two acts qualified for the County Final in Donneyloop on 24th Nov. They are Erin Gallagher from Burtonport in the Solo Singing & the Instrumental Music group of Eimear & Eoghan Walsh and Caitlin & Neil Kennedy. Congratulations to both acts and good luck in the final.

Pitch Development: The final push for ticket sales for the new pitch development is under way. Your fellow club members have worked tirelessly over the past 6 months selling tickets door to door across our own county and in Ulster.

We are also lucky enough to have the club Diaspora helping us out in New York, London, Glasgow and Dubai.

This has resulted in us reaching about 50% of our target which is a great achievement but we cannot reach the final goal without your help.

The goal of developing our new facilities will be of huge benefit to future generations and will allow us to provide the best possible chance of seeing our youth reach their full potential.

We would ask all club members to help out over the coming 4 weeks by giving just an evening or two of your time to help.

Please call or text 087 2378940 to let us know if you can help make this dream a reality.

There will be mass in the clubhouse on Friday 22nd of November at 8.00 pm for deceased players and club members. Everyone welcome.

bi-monthly meeting will now be held next Monday 18th November at 8 pm in the clubhouse. All Welcome.

Annual Dinner Dance on Saturday 7th March 2020 in the Waterfront Hotel with music by the Muttley Crew fronted by the one and only John Paul O Donnell.

Annual General Meeting will be held in the clubhouse on Saturday 30th November 2019 at 7.45pm. All Welcome

St. Michaels

Scór: Ádh mór to everyone representing St Michael’s in the Scór County semi final in Glenfin on Friday, November 15th. This year we are represented in the solo singing , ballad group , recitation and Quiz.

AGM: The AGM will be held on Friday 22nd November at 7pm in the Massinass Hall in Creeslough.

Club Draw: Tickets for the annual GAA Club Draw will be on sale locally shortly and St. Michael’s Club members will be round the areas shortly selling tickets door to door.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary Herraghty Derryart, the €75 was Peggy Jacob Creeslough.

This Month’s 50 Club Winners were: €65 Aoife Carolan Magheramena, €35 Odhrán Toye Creeslough and €25 Danny Martin Lafferty Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 9,10,12,14,17,20. The Match 5 winner was Patsy McGee Derryherriff. This week’s Jackpot will be €5200.

U6s training on Friday evenings at Wild Atlantic Camp 5.45 and Sunday at the bridge from 11am . Everyone welcome, €2 each please. Contact Bernard 0872481402

U8s had there end of year day out in arena7 sat morning. Great fun was had by all. Training this Sunday morning at 11, before our AGM at 12:30.

U10S: After a very successful year our U10 season has come to an end with a great day out in Derry on Sunday. This was to reward them for their hard work, commitment and effort. It was great to watch them progress and develop throughout the year.

GIRLS: The U13 County final is this Sunday at 11, venue to be confirmed.

Letterkenny Gaels

The reserve lads topped off their season with a good win over Urris in the Division 4 Reserve final which was played in Burt on Saturday. Well done to all involved.

Well done to our Scór na nÓg drama group who achieved first place in the Novelty Act section at the Scór na nÓg county semi-final in Drimarone on Sunday. The Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn group performed Packie McNamee which went down well with the crowd and the adjudicator.

Michael Sweeney also performed “The First Confession” in the recitation/storytelling section finishing a very creditable second place. Our solo singers, céilé dancers and traditional music group will travel to Glenfin this Friday 15th November to compete in the last of the three county semi-finals. Good luck to all involved.

Our Club AGM will be held on Sunday, 1st December 2019 commencing at 2:30 pm in the Club Room.

The deadline for receipt of completed Nominations is 6.00pm on Friday, 29th November 2019.

Outdoor underage hurling training continues every Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Tickets are now on sale throughout the club for the GAA National Club Draw 2020. The proceeds of all ticket sales stay with the club.

CLG Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn extends its sympathies to County Secretary Aideen Gillen on the sudden death of her husband Martin. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aideen, Daire, Niamh and Emer at this sad time. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh an anam.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €4050. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. rkennyGael.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 10/11/2019. Numbers: 2, 4, 7, 14, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Micheál Friel, Gort na Trá. Next week’s Jackpot: €8800.

AGM: A reminder that our AGM takes place on Friday evening in Fanavolty Hall at 7:30pm.

The minor girls county final has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 23rd at 11am. Venue to be confirmed.

National Draw: Gaeil Fhánada club members will be out and about in your area over the next number of weeks selling tickets for the National Club Draw. This is an annual draw, and as ever, the tickets are priced at €10.

Our Annual Underage Presentation Night will take place in Rosnakill Hall on Sunday, November 24th at 6pm.

Scór na nÓg: Ádh mór lenár bhfoireann Tráth na gCeist agus le Muireann Ní Mhathúna sa chomórtas Amhránaíocht Aonair i nGleann Fhinne oíche Dé hAoine.

Comhghairdeas: Big congratulations to club referee Siobhán Coyle, who officiated at the Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur last week. A great achievement for Siobhán to be selected and she was also given the honour of refereeing the Lisa Orsi Senior Ladies Final. Comhghairdeas Siobhán.