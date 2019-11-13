Raphoe Boxing Club plays host to star-studded tournament this Saturday night

On Saturday night, November 16, Donegal's club of the year, Raphoe Boxing Club will stage their 31st annual boxing tournament in the Deele Sports Pavillion, Raphoe.

The opposition will come in the form of a highly rated Paddy Brennan boxing academy selection from Tenbury Wells, England.

Matchmakers Gary McCullagh, Raphoe and Shaun Finn, Worcester City BC have pencilled in 14 star-studded contests in weights ranging from 46kgs to 91kgs and will feature a number of Irish and English champions.

Over the years this show has become one of the highlights in the Donegal boxing calendar.

The opening bout of the evening will bring together Raphoe's 46kgs schoolboy puncher, Ryley Doherty and Tenbury's Shane Jones. Both boxers have had a very busy season to date and it's anyone's guess what the outcome of this one will be.

At 64kgs Raphoe's explosive Strabane-based student Daire Feeney will lock horns with the much talked about Worcester City southpaw, Demetrius Aceto. The evergreen Feeney will fancy his chances here as he has recorded wins in his previous four outings this season, including an impressive win over Hull’s Jibran Khan two weeks ago.

At 66kgs Raphoe’s hammer-handed 9 County champion Liam McMonagle has been paired with Adam McDaid in a contest that might not go the scheduled distance as both boxers carry lots of power in their punches.

In the welterweight division Raphoe’s long-serving Danny Duggan will come up against Londoner Thomas Hunter, Finchley BC and both of these seasoned punchers have a wealth of experience. This will be a hard contest to call.

Lisburn’s flamboyant Thomas Orr will face the rugged Amalia Davis and his clubmate, schoolboy starlet Lewis Nelson is paired with Tenbury student Ryan Jones.

Cookstown’s dynamic duo of livewire lightweight Teo Alin and the durable Charles McDonagh will face stiff opposition in the form of Anton Assion and James Scarlet. No doubt the Tyrone pair, who never fail to impress, will be up for the task in hand on the night.

Raphoe’s much travelled Oran McDermott is paired with Patrick Stokes at 69kg and his clubmate Paul Darby will face Jesse Brandon at middle-weight.

In what has the makings of a mouth-watering heavy-weight punch-up, Michael McConigley of Illies GG will face the power-punching Tenbury steeplejack Jack Bannister in what could be an ‘inside the distance’ war.

A special thanks goes to all the generous business people of Raphoe and the surrounding areas for their continued financial support. Thanks also to the management and staff of the Deele Sports Pavillion and to Donegal County Council and various councillors for their support over the years.



NATIONAL SENIOR FINALS

The National Senior Championship finals were held at headquarters on the South Circular Road on Friday night last. The night belonged to Illies GG’s flamboyant south-paw Matthew McCole when he outpointed Galway hot-shot Martin Sammon to win the welter-weight crown for 2019 and he was also awarded the Dr Martin Purcell Memorial Cup for the boxer of the championships.

McCole was once again red-hot on the night as he turned in a vintage display of quick-fire first action and fancy footwork as he outpointed the gutsy Olympic BC puncher in every department to have his hand raised on a very worth 5/0 scoreline.

In an all-Inishowen female 69kgs final, Caroline Gallagher of Illies GG was paired with Carndonagh native Rosie Doherty who now boxes out of St Francis BC, Limerick and this was to be an action-packed three rounds fought at close quarters and a hectic pace. When the final bell was sounded, it was Doherty who got the nod from all five ringside judges and she punched the air with joy as she captured the 69kgs title for 2019.

Meanwhile the Ulster 9 County Championships for 14, 15, 16 and 17-year-olds got underway in Omagh on Saturday and there was no joy for the four Donegal boxers in action on the day.

Emmett O’Gara, St. John Bosco’s Donegal town, Darren Stuart, Illies GG, Charlie Leader, Letterkenny and Tom Devine, Lifford all lost out on points decisions.

On Sunday in the semi-finals, Raphoe’s Lee Doherty and the Sharkey brothers from Dungloe were in action. Lee can count himself very unlucky to have lost out in a very close contest on a split-decision 3/2 to Oisin McKerr Gilford, Co. Down.

In the 63kgs semi-final for 14-year-olds, Brian Sharkey lost out 4/1 to Odhran Sloan from the Star Boxing Club in Belfast.

In the 75kgs semi-final for 17-year-olds, his brother Joe Sharkey lost out to Stephen Almond, Co. Armagh on a 4/1 scoreline.

Raphoe duo, Daire Feeney and Mark McGlinchey are in action at next weekend’s finals in Omagh.