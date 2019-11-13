BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Frank McGlynn - a great footballer and a true gentleman

First of all this week, may I wish Frank McGlynn well and all the very best of luck on his retirement. Frank announced his retirement last week. I must confess I wasn’t expecting it.

I was hoping he would have stayed on for another year. He still had a lot to offer not only on the field but also off it and in the dressing room. You don’t pick footballers like Frank McGlynn off the street everyday.

He simply was a brilliant footballer; a great reader of the game and he had a great understanding of the game and he was a great leader.

I don’t recall him ever having a bad game in all his years playing. He was also a very disciplined player and you never saw him in bother with referees. I don’t recall him ever been booked.

I remember having him in for trials the last time I was manager. He was only out of minor and he stood out that time though he was a bit on the slight side. From what I recall he was playing a bit of soccer too.

Brian McIver brought him into the squad the following year and he has been ever present up to this summer.

The other thing about him, he was a fine young man and a great clubman. His loyalty to Glenfin was something that always impressed me. In last year’s Intermediate final against Aodh Ruadh he was like a general running the team from centre-half-back.

He is without question right up there with the great players that ever played for the county, his record and the length of his service speaks for itself.

And on top of all that he is a fine person and true gentleman and if I cannot tempt him to reconsider I wish him all the best in the future.

Funny, I don’t think we have seen the last of Frank McGlynn. I know he has said he will continue to play on for Glenfin and if he can steer clear of injuries he has another good four or five years in him.

Hopefully, in the future he will get involved in coaching. He has too much to offer not to be involved. Hopefully we will see in a Donegal dugout in some other guise. As I mentioned earlier you don’t pick men like Frank McGlynn up off the street every day.

GOOD LUCK

The best of luck next weekend to the three Donegal clubs in Ulster Club action. Naomh Conaill face Clontibret, Monaghan, on Saturday night, in Omagh.

Gaoth Dobhair set the bar last year and there is no reason why Naomh Conaill cannot follow their lead this season. They certainly are, in my opinion, good enough as long as they can curtail Conor McManus. McManus is one of the best forwards in the modern game and will take watching.

But I do believe Naomh Conaill have the game plan and the players to at least curb McManus’s influence. If they do so, I believe they will win.

Buncrana are also in Healy Park on Saturday evening. They are playing Blackhill, also from Monaghan, in the junior final.

And on Sunday St Nauls are playing Galbally from Tyrone, in the Intermediate club semi-final.

SYMPATHY

Finally, sympathies to county secretary Aideen Gillen on the death of her husband Martin.

The news on Sunday evening when it came through was a real shock. Our thoughts are with Aideen, his son Dáire and daughters Eimear and Niamh and all his family. Ar Dhéis Dé ar a ainmn.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack