DONEGAL GAA
St Mary’s Convoy Coach is finalist in Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards
Laurence McMullan
Laurence McMullan, a coach from St Mary’s Convoy GAA is a finalist in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards.
Now in its third year, a record number of public nominations were submitted by club members across Ulster.
Representing Donegal, Laurence is one of nine outstanding volunteer coaches who have been selected from their respective counties.
A panel of experts including current Manager of the Down Senior Football team, Paddy Tally, Ulster GAA’s Director of Coaching & Games, Eugene Young and Irish News Sports Columnist, Neil Loughran, shortlisted nine finalists, with the help of Translink’s Pat Maguire.
The decision now rests with the public; voting is now open. The overall winner will receive free coach travel for their team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year athletic gear.
The finalists are:
Antrim – Paul Buchanan - Lámh Dhearg, Belfast
Armagh – Rosie McMahon – Silverbridge Harps
Cavan - Fiachra Sweeney - Castlerahan
Donegal - Laurence McMullan – St Mary’s, Convoy
Derry – Sean Mellon – Na Magha CLG
Down – Sonia Kinsella - St Patricks, Saul
Fermanagh – Brendan Rasdale – Derrygonnelly Harps
Monaghan – Jaime Black - Latton O’Rahilly’s
Tyrone – Paddy O’Neill - Derrytresk Fir An Chnoic
