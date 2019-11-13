St Mary’s Convoy Coach is finalist in Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards

Laurence McMullan, a coach from St Mary’s Convoy GAA is a finalist in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards.

Now in its third year, a record number of public nominations were submitted by club members across Ulster.

Representing Donegal, Laurence is one of nine outstanding volunteer coaches who have been selected from their respective counties.

A panel of experts including current Manager of the Down Senior Football team, Paddy Tally, Ulster GAA’s Director of Coaching & Games, Eugene Young and Irish News Sports Columnist, Neil Loughran, shortlisted nine finalists, with the help of Translink’s Pat Maguire.

The decision now rests with the public; voting is now open. The overall winner will receive free coach travel for their team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year athletic gear.

The finalists are:

Antrim – Paul Buchanan - Lámh Dhearg, Belfast

Armagh – Rosie McMahon – Silverbridge Harps

Cavan - Fiachra Sweeney - Castlerahan

Donegal - Laurence McMullan – St Mary’s, Convoy

Derry – Sean Mellon – Na Magha CLG

Down – Sonia Kinsella - St Patricks, Saul

Fermanagh – Brendan Rasdale – Derrygonnelly Harps

Monaghan – Jaime Black - Latton O’Rahilly’s

Tyrone – Paddy O’Neill - Derrytresk Fir An Chnoic