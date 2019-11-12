Lifford Strabane Athletic Club in action at Belfast and Athlone

At the Irish Life Health Irish Schools’ Combined Events Championships which took place in Athlone IT. There was an extremely high quality of athletes in attendance.

Lifford Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill representing Limavady Grammar School retained his Minor Boys’ title taking 1st place overall with a total of 2,996 points, 73 points ahead of his nearest rival, achieving new personal bests in both the 200m hurdles event & shot putt.

In the Minor Girls event Lifford Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle representing Holy Cross College Strabane placed 2nd overall with a total of 2,935 points for a well-deserved Silver Medal. This athlete also achieved two new personal bests on the day in the high jump event & shot putt.

Both athletes are coached by Sharon Gallen & Barry McArdle. Well done to all!!

At the Bobby Rea International Cross-Country Meeting hosted at the Billy Neill playing fields in Comber, Belfast were the conditions was described by officials as challenging, horrific & the worst conditions that could be remembered for over 30yrs.

Despite the demanding underfoot conditions all 6 Lifford Strabane AC athletes displayed gutsy performances in their respective races.

In the U11 Girls race Emily Rose Kelly placed 29th overall in a field of 81 competitors.

In the U13 Girls race Lifford Strabane AC had 3 entrants amongst the field of 89 competitors. Orlaith McCrory was first to finish for the club placing 28th overall, 3rd Donegal athlete to finish. Emer McFadden was next to finish for the club in 30th place overall followed by Jaime McGinley in 61st place.

Elsa Moore finished an impressive 7th place overall, 1st Donegal athlete to finish in the U15 Girls race in a field of 81 competitors.

Solo male representative Wilson Craig competed in the U19 Boys race placing 23rd overall, 3rd Donegal athlete to finish in a field of 36 competitors.

Well done to all athletes doing their club & coaches proud. A special word of thanks to the parents of these children that travelled to these events enabling them to compete at such competitions will only benefit them in their future, enhancing their confidence & developing self-belief.

Other News:

Safety Notice: Can all club members ensure that they wear reflective clothing with the dark evenings now upon us. Reflective vests are available at the club.

Couch to 5K Programme commencing Tuesday 7th January 2020. Training will be on both Tuesday & Thursday evenings lasting for 5 wks.

Save The Dates; Lifford Strabane AC 2020 5k Spring Series dates confirmed: 13th January 10am Carrigans, 26th January 10:15am Raphoe with the final race on 9th February 10:30am Lifford. Our race series is an early start in the racing season. It’s a great opportunity for all athletes to set down goals for the incoming years races & to evaluate were they are in terms of racing. €8 per race or €20 when pre-registering for all 3 races. Technical top for those pre-registered for the race series.

Juvenile training:

For the younger athletes aged 5yrs old from the 1st September to U12’s (that is anyone turning 11 in 2020) training will be on Monday’s only!! 6:30pm – 7:30pm

For juvenile athletes aged U13+ training will be on both Monday & Wednesday’s 6:30pm – 8pm

All athletes should be on the track & ready to train at 6:30pm sharp!!

Adult training;

Tuesday & Thursday at 6:45pm

All sessions are coach led. We cater for all abilities.