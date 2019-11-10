DONEGAL SPORT
Top class performances from Donegal athletes at Irish Schools Combined events
Lucy McGlynn gains selection for Multi-events International
AVS quartet Rachael Gallagher, Eoin Sharkey, Shane Breslin and Laoise McGonagle
There was an excellent day of competition on Saturday at the Irish Life Health Irish Schools’ Combined Events Championships in Athlone IT (November 9) with good numbers taking part. - four athletes per event from each province had earlier qualified.
Lucy McGlynn, Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon/Tir Chonaill AC, was a convincing winner in the Girls U-15/junior event with a total of 3,286 points. Lucy impressed with 9.31secs/60m Hurdles, 1.58m/High Jump, 10.19m/Shot Putt, 4.79m/Long Jump and 2mins 31.4secs/800m. Lucy gains an automatic place and captain of the Irish Junior Home Countries Multi-events International on the 30th November in Glasgow.
In the Minor U-14 age category Finn O'Neill, Limavady Grammar, Lifford Strabane AC, retained his title with a 2,996pts total while Ashleigh McArdle, Holy Cross, Strabane Lifford Strabane AC filled 2nd position in the U-14 Minor Girls with a points total of 2,935pts
Other good performances
Abbey Voc School, Donegal Town and Tir Chonaill AC quartet of Laoise McGonagle, 5th U-17/Inter Girls, 3,055pts - 41pts short of 4th and automatic International selection; Eoin Sharkey, 6th, U-17/Inter Boys, 3011pts; Rachael Gallagher, 7th, U-17/Inter Girls, 2,768pts and Shane Breslin, 10th, U-17/Inter Boys, 2,103pts had satisfactory results.
Junior U-15/Boy Kasper Adamski, Coláiste na Carraige/Tir Chonaill AC, scored 2,343pts for 10th overall finish.
Daniel McHugh, St Columba's Stranorlar/Finn Valley AC filled 5th position in the Minor Boys section with a score of 2,619pts.
