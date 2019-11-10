Letterbarrow lose two 'keepers and go down by a goal to St Catherine's

It was a day of 'keeper nightmare for Letterbarrow as they used three and went down narrowly at home to St Catherine's in Tymeen.

Letterbarrow 2

St Catherine's 3

It was a case of Murphy's Law for Letterbarrow as everything seemed to go against them on the day.

They could have gone ahead when a brilliant effort from Kevin McBrearty rattled the crossbar before they lost their first 'keeper Kieran Gildea, who fell awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

Remember they were already without their first choice 'keeper, Gavin Mulreany, who picked up an injury when starring for St Nauls in their U-21B semi-final win over Bundoran the previous day.

Former county GAA star Mark McHugh went between the posts and then St Catherine's went in front. Again it was a mistake by the Letterbarrow defence as a backpass did not have the required pace and Paul O'Hare nipped in to slide home.

Letterbarrow got back on terms when Brian McGroary found the net. It was ironic that Drimarone-native McGroary was playing his first game for his local side, as he had been a star underage player, who went to Wolves as a 16-year-old but injury curtailed his career. He was also on the books of Finn Harps and Derry City and this year has returned from work in the US.

But just to show that it was not Letterbarrow's day, McGroary was forced off at half-time with a hamstring injury.

It was to get worse as Mark McHugh was injured early in the second half trying to cut out a St Catherine's attack. He was penalised for a foul in the box to give away a penalty while also having to leave the field concussed.

Kevin McBrearty went in goals but was unable to stop Barry Cannon's spot kick.

Sean Hardy put St Catherine's two clear but Letterbarrow were given a glimmer of hope when Ryan O'Brien got their second, but they were unable to get an equaliser.

Overall, it was a very good contest with St Catherine's very hungry throughout and they got their reward, even though Letterbarrow will feel that it just wasn't their day.

LETTERBARROW: Kieran Gildea, Aidan Meehan, John Kenny, Ryan O'Brien, Christy Burke, Cian Dolan, Mark McHugh, David Dorrian, Brian McGroary, James McGroary, Kevin McBrearty. Subs: Dillon McGrory, Paddy Ward, Pauric Carr, Dylan Netu, Declan Gallagher, Jack Byrne, Gerard McBrearty.

ST CATHERINE'S: Michael Mullin, Christy Cunningham, Eoin Love, Christopher Murrin, Jon Ban Gallagher, Conor Doherty, Sean Hardy, Evan Broderick, Barry Cannon, Paul O'Hare, Nathan Maxwell. Subs: Dermot Cunningham, James Callan, Hadi Hameed, Ki Briers