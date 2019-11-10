Donegal League round-up: Inishowen sides win three out of four FAI Junior Cup clashes

The FAI Junior Cup took centre-stage over the weekend with three Inishowen sides winning against Donegal League opposition, namely Cockhill Celtic Reserves, Buncrana Hearts, and Greencastle.

Kildrum Tigers will fly the Donegal League flag in the next round after they overcame Carndonagh (on penalties).

In the Brian McCormick Premier Division, there were good wins for high-flying Kilmacrennan Celtic as well as Keadue Rovers and Cappry Rovers,

Donegal Town Reserves remain unbeaten in the Donegal Junior League Glencar Inn (Saturday) Division One (Saturday) and have surged into a six point lead at the summit following their 5-0 dismissal of Glenea United Reserves.

RESULTS

Saturday 9th November 2019

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United 2 v 2 Glencar Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC P v P Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Glenea United Reserves 0 v 5 Donegal Town Reserves

Milford United Reserves 1 v 3 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Oldtown Celtic P v P Strand Rovers



Old Orchard Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3 v 2 Drumkeen United Reserves

Copany Rovers 2 v 8 Cappry Rovers Reserves

Drumbar F.C. 3 v 0 Cranford United Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic 2 v 5 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 v 5 Ballybofey United Reserves

Sunday 10th November 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United 2 v 4 Cappry Rovers

Keadue Rovers 3 v 1 Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 v 1 Cranford United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United 0 v 3 Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic 0 v 0 Drumoghill F.C.

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 3 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 3 St. Catherines

Lifford Celtic 1 v 5 Rathmullan Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 8 v 0 Glenree United

Gweedore United 2 v 2 Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town 5 v 0 Dunkineely Celtic

Swilly Rovers 3 v 1 Lagan Harps



FAI Junior Cup

Bonagee United 0 v 5 Cockhill Celtic

Buncrana Hearts 2 v 1 Castlefin Celtic

Carndonagh F.C. 2 v 2 a.e.t. Kildrum Tigers

(Kildrum won 5-4 on Penalties)

Greencastle F.C. 5 v 3 Donegal Town

REPORTS

Glenea United Reserves 0

Donegal Town Reserves 5

Glenea Reserves suffered another home defeat in this encounter with Donegal Town Reserves.

The visitors took the lead on 5 minutes when James Kerrigan turned in a cross at the near post. Donegal Town extended their lead on 12 minutes when Joe Stitt drilled home from the edge of the box.

Glenea came more into the game at this point and Chris Barrett saw his header well saved by the keeper and from the resultant corner saw his volley come back off the crossbar. The home side were then hit with two quick goals the first from Ciaran O’Reilly who scored with an effort from 25 yards and then a minute later the ball broke to Sean Kennedy and his shot from the edge of the box found the corner.

Donegal Town always looked dangerous on the break and were kept at bay by a number of good saves from Neil Mc Geever, including a penalty save on 80 minutes. Glenea were awarded a penalty on 85 minutes but the resultant kick struck the post. Best for Glenea was Nathan O’Brien while Aidan Ward was impressive the winners

Referee: Sean Ferry.



Old Orchard Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3

Drumkeen United Reserves 2

Castlefin defeated high flying Drumkeen United Reserves in terrible conditions in Park View. The home side dominated the majority of this game but fell behind when Connor Bonner broke through to put Drumkeen one up after 35 minutes. Castlefin struck back almost instantly when Rory Dalton broke down the right and crossed to Stephen Roulston who tapped into the net.

In the 2nd half the home side dominated and had many chances through Reece Gallagher and Nicky Scott. In the 80th minute the hosts took the lead when Dalton burst through the middle and fed Roulston who crossed for Gallagher to head home. Gallagher got his second moments later when he latched onto a long clearance, he found himself one on one with the keeper and he slotted home. Drumkeen applied the pressure for the final stages and were awarded a penalty which Michael Kennedy converted in the 92nd minute. Best for Castlefin: Rory Dalton and Stephen Roulston.

Team performance from Drumkeen.

Referee: Vincent Mc Laughlin.



Drumbar F.C. 3

Cranford United Reserves 0

Drumbar started the game with a steely determination, pressing high and creating some great early chances.

Caolan Loughney came closest to scoring with his effort coming off the post and running across the goal-line. Mark Duffy then saw his effort come off the crossbar, and on the 40 minutes Daniel Bennett broke the dead lock after a goalmouth scramble from a Nathan Carr corner.

The second half started off in similar fashion with Drumbar in control. Half way through the half Joe Mc Ginty saw his effort from inside the 18-yard box nestle in the corner of the Cranford net.

With 15 minutes to go Daniel Bennett killed the game off with his second and Drumbar’s third. Great solid performance by the home team. Darragh Morrison stood out for Cranford



Dunlewey Celtic 2

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 5

There were plenty of goals in Glentornan Park on Saturday, with the visitors in good form in front of goal. They opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Ciaran Devenney’s strike looped over the Dunlewey stopper.

Dunlewey pulled one back through neat play and a low drive from Kyran Glennon.

The visitors then piled on the pressure and went ahead again when a missed clearance ended up in Dunlewey’s net.

Dunlewey pulled it back to level pegging when Shaun Mc Garvey slotted home from the penalty spot leaving the sides level at the half way mark.

Drumoghill came out hungrier in the second half and took the lead again through Kyle Leaper. Drumoghill extended their lead from the penalty spot through Ethan Mc Cready. Dunlewey were unlucky with a couple of efforts cleared off the line by the Drumoghill back line.

Dylan Mc Elhinney wrapped up the scoring with a free kick ten minutes from the end to take the three points back to Drumoghill.



Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1

Ballybofey United Reserves 5

This match was switched to Ballybofey and the Finnsiders, at their new ground, made home advantage pay to the maximum.

It didn’t start well for Marty Patton’s men however as Kilmacrennan took an eighth minute lead from the penalty spot. The hosts were the better side from there on and equalised ten minutes before the interval.

Ten minutes after the break they went into a lead that they would not surrender on the day. Mark Griffin got the all-important goal, his second of the game. The lively frontman then completed his hat-trick to put clear daylight between the sides. He could have got a fourth later on however he was unselfish when passing to his strike partner Odhran Byrne who duly found the Kilmacrennan net.

Griffin was rewarded for an outstanding performance when he got his fourth and Ballybofey’s fifth in the latter stages of the match which was played in mostly wet conditions on what is an outstanding surface.

Referee: George Montgomery.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United 2

Cappry Rovers 4

Cappry Rovers were the visitors to a bitterly cold St Patrick's Park on Sunday afternoon. Cappry took an early lead from a Sean Mc Bride free kick. Drumkeen had a great opportunity to equalise shortly after that but Jamie Gallagher saw his effort saved by Cappry keeper Brendan Gallen.

The home team did get back on level terms when they were awarded a penalty which was well dispatched by Lee Guthrie. Dean O’ Donnell added a second for Cappry to give them a 2-1 half-time lead. Drumkeen had to play the second half with 10 men after their keeper Paul Mc Cauley was sent off.

Young Aidan Martin went into goals and acquitted himself very well. Cappry quickly capitalised on their numerical advantage when Alan Gethins scored their third goal early in the second half.

At that stage it looked like it could be a long second half for the home team but the ten men did well and actually played some good football at times.

They were awarded another penalty which once again Lee Guthrie tucked away to reduce the deficit to just one. Their joy was short lived however as almost immediately Cappry added a fourth through Calvin Bradley.

The home team kept going though and Cappry Keeper Brendan Gallen was called into action a few times in the last quarter as Drumkeen tried their best to get a goal to get them back within touching distance.



Keadue Rovers 3

Milford United 1

Keadue Rovers moved off the bottom of the table following this all important victory over Milford United at a very cold Central Park on Sunday.

The visitors were the brighter of the two in the opening minutes, forcing a few corners. On five minutes Keadue had their first chance of the game when David Ward’s effort was saved by the keeper.

The game was opening up with good chances falling to both Jack Boyle and Shaun Yank Boyle before a Milford chance came on the half hour with their striker just lobbing the ball inches over the bar.

On thirty-two minutes, following a free kick of Adam Neely’s which was blocked, the rebound fell to David Ward whose shot trickled into the left bottom corner after passing through several players. Three minutes later Jack Boyle took on the defender and was upended in the box and David Ward coolly slotted home the penalty kick. A few minutes later Keadue had a chance to make it three when once again the excellent Jack Boyle was taken down but this time David Ward’s kick was well saved by the Milford keeper.

Milford had a header cleared off the line in the fiftieth minute and for the next ten minutes they put the home defence under considerable pressure and had a good chance of fifty-eight minutes with a header which went narrowly wide.

Keadue were absorbing the pressure and hitting on the break with Luke Neely and Shaun Yank Boyle showing well.

On sixty-three minutes Aidan McHugh went on a fine run but his shot was saved by the Milford keeper and Calum Boyle was wide with the rebound. Keadue’s Barry Curran was unlucky with his long-range strike hitting the crossbar on eighty minutes following a fine move and just when it looked like Keadue were strolling home, a defensive mix up lead to the concession of a penalty and up stepped Mark Flood to coolly tuck it away for 2-1. Despite mounting pressure from Milford, they couldn’t breach the Keadue back line and four minutes from the end unselfish work from Shaun Yank Boyle on the break created a chance for Adam Neely who slammed it to the net from the edge of the area.

A good result for Keadue bringing them up a few places in the Table while for Milford it was a decent team performance. Best for Keadue on the day were David Ward, Jack Boyle and Shaun Yank Boyle. Referee4: Mick Lagan.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 4

Cranford United 1

The game had a frantic start as both sides created chances in the opening ten minutes. Cranford were unlucky not to go a goal up with a Naoise Cullen header which was brilliantly saved by Shane Graham.

Soon Kilmacrennan started to pass the ball well and finally cracked the away side’s defence when Christy Connaghan put Dillon through on goal, he calmly put the ball past Jason Hegarty. Kilmacrennan went two up just before half time when Dillon’s quick feet put Mark Friel through to smash the ball into the net.

Michael Mc Laughlin made it three on the 50th minute mark.

Then ten minutes later Dillon got a second. Cranford got a consolation goal when Lorcan Connor chipped the Kilmacrennan goalkeeper in the dying moments of the game.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United 0

Ballybofey United 3

Ballybofey ran out comfortable winners in the end, but Glenea must be kicking themselves at the missed chances they had. Damien Glackin had a good strike go close in the 6th minute for Ballybofey, while Michael Barry, Ryan Mc Fadden and Shaun Curran all had good chances for Glenea in the first half.

Glenea started the second half with Darren Ferry and Mc Fadden going close. Ballybofey opened the scoring in the 55th minute with a great strike from Calvin O’ Brien, picking out the top corner from 25 yards.

Ten minutes later Brian Lafferty put Ballybofey two ahead, with a quick free kick over the wall while Glenea were still getting organised. Damien Glackin made sure of the points in the 80th minute with a good finish, low to the corner giving the keeper no chance.

Gweedore Celtic 0 v 0

Drumoghill F.C. 0

Drumoghill perhaps were the happier of the two teams with this result especially as they had to play the final quarter with ten men and having seen Gweedore squander several chances that would have clinched a home victory.

Those chances were all created in the second half as both teams found it difficult to master the windy conditions of the first half. It was a first half mostly dominated by Drumoghill, without creating any clear-cut openings against a home defence well marshalled by keeper Micheal Mc Kelvey.

Gweedore had two chances to grab all the points. The first fell to Liam Mc Fadden but Toner, in goals, denied him with a great save. Minutes later Micheal Roarty found himself in a scoring position but he shot narrowly wide. Mc Kelvey then made a fantastic save from a Richie Moore goal-bound shot. Donal Mac Giolla Bhríde and Eugene Ferry were best for the home team.

Good overall team effort from Drumoghill.

Referee: Sean O'Donnell.



Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 3

Convoy Arsenal 1

Kerrykeel ‘71 welcomed Convoy Arsenal to a cold Rab’s Park for a top of the table clash and it was the home side who took all three points. Both teams started well with Kerrykeel going close through Sean Little and JP Malley close for Convoy.

The ‘71 lost winger Evan Hewitt mid-way through the first half through injury and he was replaced by Michael Sweeney who would make a real impact later in the game. Kerrykeel deservedly took the lead on 35 minutes when a Marty Mc Ateer free was half cleared and the ball fell to Conor Mc Gonigle who drove home from 15 yards into the roof of the net.

The second half started with both teams having chances but it was Kerrykeel who doubled their lead on 60 minutes when Michael Sweeney cooly chipped the advancing keeper after a great ball from captain Mc Ateer.

Convoy were then reduced to ten men when Gleeson was sent off for a second bookable offence on 70minutes. This really got Convoy going and they had the home side under a lot of pressure with Mc Elwaine and Malley testing the keeper. Malley then got a goal back for them on 74 minutes.

Eddie Boyce made an outstanding save on 80 minutes to keep his team in front. He somehow tipped over a Brolly header that was destined for the top corner. Big Sweeney then made the points safe after good build up play, he found himself one on one with the keeper, stayed cool and finished from a tight angle after rounding the keeper.



Letterbarrow Celtic 2

St. Catherines 3

Letterbarrow started strong with James and Brian Mc Groary along with Kevin Mc Brearty linking up well but a mistake at the back gave Killybegs an early lead.

Letterbarrow responded well and equalised with a header from Brian Mc Groary. When Ciaran Gildea went off injured Mark Mc Hugh volunteered to go in goal but he also came off injured after a collision in the box. Killybegs capitalised and scored a penalty before adding a third. Ryan O’ Brian scored to give Letterbarrow a sense of hope but too many injuries meant for a difficult day for the home side. Good wishes are extended to Ciaran Gildea and Mark Mc Hugh for speedy recoveries.



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore United 2

Curragh Athletic 2

The home side will probably feel this was two points dropped after their dominance in the second half. The visitors took the lead in the in the 12 minute with Gary Doherty finishing well from a penalty.

Curragh extended their lead in the 29th minute with a back heel and good finish from Paddy Kelly deceiving the United defence and keeper. The home side made a few changes on the half hour and dominated from there on.

United missed a penalty in the 32nd minute however pulled one back in the 38th minute when Ronan O’ Donnell finished well following good work from Stephen Doyle Mc Fadden. United continued to dominate possession in the second half with chance after chance, however the Curragh Keeper and defence did well to keep them out. In the 63rd minute United thought they equalised but a well worked goal was adjudged to be off-side to the surprise of the home support.

It was 2-2 in the 69th minute when Ronan O’ Donnell flicked the ball onto Stephen Doyle Mc Fadden to finish well.

The visitors were reduced to ten men with 15 minutes remaining and United pushed them hard but it ended 2-2. Conor Mc Fadden, Ronan O’ Donnell and Stephen Doyle Mc Fadden played well for United with Marc Storrie and Keelan Mc Gill playing well for Curragh on the day. Referee: Seimí Ferry.



Raphoe Town 5

Dunkineely Celtic 0

Raphoe got off to a great start when Corey Gillen headed home a Conor Friel cross at the back post after ten minutes.

Raphoe doubled their lead on the half hour after a great pass from Zak Brolly found Conor Friel on the right. Friel went past two defenders before drilling home a great finish. Keelan Bogle scored Raphoe’s third goal in the 50th minute with a left foot shot from 20yrds straight into the bottom corner.

DJ Kelly then scored the fourth with a diving header from a Christy Bogle cross. Conor Friel scored his second goal and Raphoe’s 5th goal in the 65th minute. Paddy Kelly nearly scored the 6th goal when his curling shot from 25yrds came off both posts. A spirited team performance from a young Dunkineely side.

Best for Raphoe: Zak Brolly. Referee: Tony Mc Namee



FAI Junior Cup

Bonagee United 0

Cockhill Celtic 5

The visitors took the lead on five minutes when Ronan Mc Laughlin hammered home from a free kick on the edge of the box. They got their second on ten minutes when Mark Mc Daid broke clear down the right, his shot on goal was saved by Carr in the home goal but the ball fell to Shay Mc Laughlin and he shot home from six yards.

Their third goal came on twenty-seven minutes when Shane Anthony Doherty won the ball wide on the left, he cut inside the defender and his shot went in off the post.

Lee Mc Monagle of Bonagee saw his strike on thirty minutes from the edge of the box well saved by the Cockhill keeper. The visitors got their fourth on the hour when Michael Owen Doherty shot home from just inside the box.

Carr in the home goal made two good saves from Mark Mc Daid on seventy-six Cian Downey on eighty minutes. The final goal of the game came two minutes later when a cross into the box from the left by Shay Mc Laughlin was blocked by a defender on the penalty spot but the ball fell to the incoming Michael Owen Doherty who shot home from fifteen yards.

Team effort by both sides. Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin