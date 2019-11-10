Garry Gallagher first home in Tir Chonaill AC Remembrance 5k in Donegal town

Garry Gallagher of North Sligo was first home in the Tir Chonaill AC Remembrance 5k held in Donegal Town.

Gallagher came home ahead of Dáire McDevitt and Declan Gillespie, both of Tir Chonaill AC.

First Lady home was Ciara Cunningham of Kilcar with Sharon Meehan and Marie Rooney of Tir Chonaill AC in second and third respectively.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 403 Garry Gallagher M M40 North Sligo AC 18:32

2. 434 Dáire Mc Devitt M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 19:20

3. 429 Declan Gillespie M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 19:37

4. 411 Andy Gilchrist M MO Tír Chonaill AC 20:07

5. 386 James Donaghey M M50 Convoy AC 20:21

6. 417 Jason Graham M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 20:35

7. 398 Owen J Coyle M M60 Rosses AC 21:29

8. 421 Ciara Cunningham F FO Kilcar 21:54

9. 406 Dónal Haughey M M60 Tír Chonaill AC 22:02

10. 408 Richard Mc Carthy M F60 Tír Chonaill AC 22:25

11. 410 Sean Cassidy M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:56

12. 389 Sharon Meehan F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 23:05

13. 425 Nick North M M60 23:18

14. 433 Jason Mc Garrigle M MO Tír Chonaill AC 23:33

15. 426 Martin O Halloran M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 24:03

16. 420 Gerry Mc Cafferty M M50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:06

17. 404 Marie Rooney F F60 Tír Chonaill AC 24:11

18. 399 Philomena Gallagher F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:11

19. 409 Linda Ward F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:12

20. 397 Sharon Mc Gowan F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 24:16

21. 423 Ian Mc Garrigle M MO Tír Chonaill AC 24:23

22. 416 Darren Whelan M MO Tír Chonaill AC 24:29

23. 422 Edwina Sweeney F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 24:30

24. 387 Pauric Keenaghan M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 24:56

25. 440 Pat Byrne M M50 Killybegs Swanlings 25:16

26. 407 Peter Duddy M M40 Bruckless Road Runners 25:24

27. 428 Stephen Coughlan M M40 Tír Chonaill AC 26:45

28. 413 Thomas Mc Hugh M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 26:47

29. 432 Arlene Gallagher F FO 26:55

30. 431 Stephanie Brennan F FO Tír Chonaill AC 26:56

31. 401 Rachel Mc Gonnigle F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:25

32. 436 Martin Mc Devitt M M40 MSC Tri 27:26

33. 441 Phil Byrne F F50 Bruckless Road Runners 27:33

34. 396 Barry Kennedy M M40 27:46

35. 430 Colette Gallagher F F40 27:51

36. 388 Deborah Ferguson F F40 27:51

37. 435 Tanya Meehan F FO 27:53

38. 405 Rena Brogan F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:13

39. 412 Sarah Thompson Mc Hugh F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:48

40. 443 Noreen Kelly F FO 29:00

41. 439 Kian Mc Shane M MJ Tír Chonaill AC 29:45

42. 438 Amanda Mc Shane F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 30:03

43. 437 Émer Mc Devitt F FJ Tír Chonaill AC 30:32

44. 400 Eadaoin Mc Daid F FO Tír Chonaill AC 32:46

45. 442 Joanne Thomas F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 33:37

46. 394 Sabrina Quinn F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 33:42

47. 415 Kate Meehan F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 33:43

48. 392 Roisin Kennedy F F40 Tír Chonaill AC 36:00

49. 402 Agatha Mc Garrigle F FO 37:08

50. 393 Melissa Martin F FO Tír Chonaill AC 37:44

51. 390 Ann Gillespie F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 41:43

52. 391 Valerie Morrow F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 41:43

53. 419 Isobel Kerrs F F50 49:24

54. 418 John Kerrs M M50 49:26

55. 395 Sarah Mc Ginty F F50 53:13