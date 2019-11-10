Successful competition held by Letterkenny Shotokan Club

The Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club recently held a competition on Saturday November 9, in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

Awards were given to students for overall Best Spirit, Male award went to Gabriel Miscovic and Female award went to Mary O’Neil.

An award was presented to Alannah Patterson for Senior Student of the Year. This is her second time achieving this award. Intermediate Student of the Year went to Peter Ogle and Junior Student of the Year went to Simon Lynch.

Best Team Name for the Team Kata competition was awarded to The Three Ninja Dragons.

The winners of the Club Draw were Matthew Mc Corken - first prize, Bunty Flanagan - second prize and Joe Harrisson - third Prize.

Medal for Best Newcomer was awarded to Barbara Miscovic, and an award was presented to Mary O'Neil marking her return to the club after a number of years.

1st Dan students Niall Quinn and Anja Friel were presented with a cake marking their ten years with the Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club.

The Club would like to thank Early Bird Cleaning Services for sponsoring the Medals, Trophies and prizes for today’s competition

Individual Kata Results

White Belts

1st Place – Barbara Miscovic

2nd Place – Adam Caffrey

3rd Place – Tanaya Nimlear and Gabriel Miscovic

Orange Belts

1st Place – Simon Lynch

2nd Place – Gerard Doherty

3rd Place – Rose Lynch and Jamie Penrose

Red/Yellow Belts

1st Place – Peter Ogle

2nd Place – Chantel Henderson

3rd Place – Kyle Mc Guigan and Nosiva Elshawa

Green Belts

1st Place – Catherine Deeney

2nd Place – Dev Nandan

3rd Place – Igor Szymanowicz and Aoibhinn Keys

Purple Belts

1st Place – Neil Augustine

2nd Place – Georgia Martin

3rd Place – Rishon Sojan and Powell Jaison

Brown – Black Belts

1st Place – Mary O.Neil

2nd Place – Cormac Quinn

3rd Place – Niall Quinn and Hannah Patterson

Team Kata (Beginners)

1st Place – ABT

2nd Place – 3Dragon Team

3rd Place – 3Ninja Dragons

Team Kata (Seniors)

1st Place – Who’s Joe

2nd Place –Orange Peels

3rd Place – Elchupacabras and 3 Orio’s

The next Grading will take place in the Aura Leisure Centre on Saturday the 14th of December, 12.00 Noon for Beginners to Brown Belt 1st Kyu.