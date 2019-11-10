DONEGAL SPORT
Successful competition held by Letterkenny Shotokan Club
Competitors at Letterkenny Shotokan competition
The Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club recently held a competition on Saturday November 9, in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.
Awards were given to students for overall Best Spirit, Male award went to Gabriel Miscovic and Female award went to Mary O’Neil.
An award was presented to Alannah Patterson for Senior Student of the Year. This is her second time achieving this award. Intermediate Student of the Year went to Peter Ogle and Junior Student of the Year went to Simon Lynch.
Best Team Name for the Team Kata competition was awarded to The Three Ninja Dragons.
The winners of the Club Draw were Matthew Mc Corken - first prize, Bunty Flanagan - second prize and Joe Harrisson - third Prize.
Medal for Best Newcomer was awarded to Barbara Miscovic, and an award was presented to Mary O'Neil marking her return to the club after a number of years.
1st Dan students Niall Quinn and Anja Friel were presented with a cake marking their ten years with the Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club.
The Club would like to thank Early Bird Cleaning Services for sponsoring the Medals, Trophies and prizes for today’s competition
Individual Kata Results
White Belts
1st Place – Barbara Miscovic
2nd Place – Adam Caffrey
3rd Place – Tanaya Nimlear and Gabriel Miscovic
Orange Belts
1st Place – Simon Lynch
2nd Place – Gerard Doherty
3rd Place – Rose Lynch and Jamie Penrose
Red/Yellow Belts
1st Place – Peter Ogle
2nd Place – Chantel Henderson
3rd Place – Kyle Mc Guigan and Nosiva Elshawa
Green Belts
1st Place – Catherine Deeney
2nd Place – Dev Nandan
3rd Place – Igor Szymanowicz and Aoibhinn Keys
Purple Belts
1st Place – Neil Augustine
2nd Place – Georgia Martin
3rd Place – Rishon Sojan and Powell Jaison
Brown – Black Belts
1st Place – Mary O.Neil
2nd Place – Cormac Quinn
3rd Place – Niall Quinn and Hannah Patterson
Team Kata (Beginners)
1st Place – ABT
2nd Place – 3Dragon Team
3rd Place – 3Ninja Dragons
Team Kata (Seniors)
1st Place – Who’s Joe
2nd Place –Orange Peels
3rd Place – Elchupacabras and 3 Orio’s
The next Grading will take place in the Aura Leisure Centre on Saturday the 14th of December, 12.00 Noon for Beginners to Brown Belt 1st Kyu.
