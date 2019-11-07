DONEGAL GAA CLUB NEWS: Read all about what's happening in Donegal GAA clubs

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

bi monthly meeting will be held on Monday 11th of November in the clubhouse.

B’iad 3, 22, 27 agus 28 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,300 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Mary Frances Murray, Tubberkeen; Mary Frances Murray, Tubberkeen; Anne Hanlon, Crucknageragh; Eamon & Bernie McCann, Tubberkeen; Eddie & Helen Sweeney, Dungloe.

Bingo winners for Sunday 3rd November: €150 Caitlin Boyle (Ferry), Cranaguige; €130 Maria Boyle, Narin; €100 Sheila Sweeney, Mullaghderg; €100 Charlie Bonner, Fairhill; €100 Rosie Byrne, Annagry

2019 /2020 Club 200+ Draw 1: October: €1,000 Noreen Mc Garvey; €500 Denis Ward; €100 Sharon Bonner; €100 John J Mc Cole; €100 Damien Mc Gowan; €100 Daniel Bonner; €100 James & Michelle Boyle; €100 Michael Martin O Donnell; €100 Peter Ward; €100 Kenneth Campbell

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Club Lotto: The numbers drawn Oct 30th were 2, 8, 12, 13, 15, 18! No jackpot winner! We had 1 match 5; congratulations Paddy Sweeney, Ballyness who wins €100! Our jackpot next week is €5,350.

U-6/U-8 Training: From Friday, Nov 8th, training will be on the Astro at the hall. U-6s will train from 6-7 pm and U-8s from 7-8 pm.

Coaching Course: Foundation Coaching course & Child Protection Course: 8th/9th November at St Michaels GAA Clubhouse.Child protection course will be on the Friday night and the coaching course on the Saturday! We strongly encourage anybody who may have an interest in helping out with our underage teams to complete this course! For anybody who hasn’t already completed it - the child protection course is mandatory for those who are involved with the club. Please contact Eibhlin Curran on (086) 376 0815 if you’re interested!

National Club Draw: We will be launching our part in the National Club Draw over the coming weeks. The money raised from the selling of these tickets stays here in the community, within the club. Just like others forms of fundraising it is a vital part of our financial year and helps balance the books and continue developments. A lot of you will be receiving correspondence from our treasurer in the post over the next few days outlining what is involved and asking for your help [however big or small] in conducting this years draw. As always we appreciate your generosity of time and hope you will be happy to help out! Please get in touch with our Cisteoir, Ciaran on +353872279155 to register your interest in helping out or for more information. Go raibh maith agaibh!

CILL CHARTHA

Ten Week Draw: Week One Winners: €1,000 Stephen Gallagher, Cronroad; €500 Heidi Gillespie, Curris; €300 Tanya Byrne, Largymore; €200 Willie Cunningham, Cronroad; Danny Haughey, Ballard, Glencolmcille and Margaret and Noel O'Donnell, The Rock.

Week Two Winners: €1,000 Nuala Cunningham, Cronroad; €500 Tina Kennedy, Meenaneary; €300 Maire McShane, Kilcausey; €200 Gerardybo McCourt, c/o Mary Football; Patrick Doogan, Crove and Conal & Marie Cunningham, Cuskery.

AGM: This year’s AGM takes place in The Parish Hall on Sunday 8th December at 3pm

Ladies Board Cash for Clothing Fundraiser: The Ladies Board are holding another Cash for Clothing Fundraiser all Ladies, Gents, Children’s clothing, belts, bags, hats, bed linen and curtains accepted (no quilts, blankets, pillows or duvets) you can leave items at Towney GAA Grounds until 30th November.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 47 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo. €150 Geraldine Kane €140 Máire Byrne €80 Yvonne O’Donnell, Una Blaine €70 Michael Doherty, Máire Gillespie, Elise McMorrow, Suzanne McShane, Colette McDevitt, Catherine Johnston and Máire Sheedy.

Toradh an Lotto €7,600: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 10, 12, 19 agus 22. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Mary Rafferty, Kilbeg €30 Sarah and Matthew McBrearty, Kille €20 Michael Kenward, London and Pamela Bonner, Kilbeg. Béidh €7,600 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

ROBERT EMMETS

Lotto numbers 13-14-16-24. No Lotto jackpot winners and one match 3 winner. Next week’s jackpot is €4250. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.Next week’s bingo snowball is €1700. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall,

Bingo: We are having a special monster Christmas bingo on Friday night the 29th November with all lines paying €50 and houses €100 and above. Books can be purchased from Friday night on and as seats are limited early purchase is advised.

Scor na nOg: On Friday 8th November, we will compete in the 1st of three Semi Finals which will be take place in Burt Community Centre at 7.00pm. This year we have entries in Recitation, Novelty Act, Instrumental Music, Ballad Group & Quiz Team with 21 of our talented young people representing the club. Preparations and practices are well underway and huge credit to our young people, their parents and mentors for their dedication and commitment. A bus taking supporters and competitors to Burt will depart from the Diamond at 5.40pm on Friday 8th €3 per person. Please contact Helen or Sean to book your seat. The winners of this semi-final will then go forward to the County final which this year will be hosted by Robert Emmets and will take place in Doneyloop Community Centre on Sunday 24th November at 4pm. Best of luck to all taking part, enjoy the night and hopefully some of our acts will make it through to the County Final.Come along and support our young people on Friday 8th November 7pm in Burt.

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop.

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

national club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes, this is a great fundraiser for the club so we would want everybody in our club to get behind it and appeal to everyone in our community to please support it. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.

Our annual Bazaar takes place this year on Sunday 8th December. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

Sympathy: The club would like to offer its condolences to John & Kevin O’Rourke and family on the death of their mother Bridie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

All roads lead to McGovern Park, Ruislip this Sunday, 10th of November where the Seniors will meet Padraig Pearses of Roscommon in the Connaught semi-final. Best of luck to the lads and all their management, we are all routing for you! All support from London clubs and beyond is welcomed and would be greatly appreciated on the day.

Dinner Dance: The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.

MALIN

John McLaughlin Annual 5km: On Saturday, we hosted our annual 5km in memory of someone who is still sadly missed by us all within the club. After the run, a plaque and our new “Ball Wall Mural” was unveiled in memory of John and it was lovely to be surrounded by so many of his family and friends for the unveiling. John would have been extremely proud of the fantastic turnout of runners and walkers who took part (in excess of 320), but also in Johns own quiet, yet unassuming way, he would have probably felt slightly embarrassed as he was never one to take the limelight, preferring to work away diligently behind the scenes. Congratulations to all the prize winners, but it was a day where it didn’t matter if you crossed the line in first place or last, it was a day to remember John, and as he looked down upon us all, he was have been greatly humbled to know that almost 3 years later, he still holds a special place in all of our hearts.

Commiserations to our Under 18 footballers who were narrowly beaten by Glenswilly in the Division 2 league final in Burt on Sunday afternoon. The lads produced a superb performance and were extremely unlucky to end up the wrong side of a 2-8 to 1-13 scoreline.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €900. Sequence drawn was 2-3-6-1-7-5-4. €50 winner was Anthony McColgan, Culkeeny. Next weeks jackpot stands at €950

Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November, we the club are calling on all of our young talented members who would like to represent our club. For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490

ST NAULS

Academy: Our children’s Academy continues in Inver Community Centre on Saturday morning. 9am to 9.45 baby infants. Senior infants and first class 10am to 11am.

We had a very successful presentation night on Friday and our thanks to our special guests Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole for attending.

Our congratulations to all our young players and their coaches and to all the parents who support them all year.

Our thanks to our secretary Caroline Kelly and chairman Patrick Burke for all their work during the year.

The AGM will take place on Friday November 15th at 8 pm.

Our thanks to everyone who supported our U-14 trip to Belfast, parents, coaches and sponsors Premier Fish, Kelly’s Cleaning Equipment and Londis, Mountcharles.

Ladies: Congratulations to our Senior Ladies and management on their victory over St. Mary’s, Convoy on Sunday morning. They are now through to the Shield Final. Date and venue tbc.

Underage Presentation Night for U8/10s up to minors is taking place on Friday 8th November at 7.30pm.

Scor na nOg will take place on Sunday November 10th at 4 pm on Drimarone Community Centre. We look forward to welcoming supporters and wish our competitors well.

Seniors: Our U-21s now play Bundoran on Saturday at home at 1 pm in the county semi-final.

Congratulations to our senior team and management for a tremendous victory in the Ulster quarter-finals on Sunday.

This was an historic day for the club now reaching an Ulster semi-final for the first time. We now play Galbally Pearses from Tyrone in a fortnight time.

AGM: Please note the AGM will take place on Monday December 2nd. Nomination papers will be available locally and from the club executive.

RED HUGHS

Reserves: Congratulations to the reserve team and management on winning the Division 3 Reserve League final on Sunday evening. The boys came away with a 1:13 to 1:09 victory against Fanad Gaels in a tight and tense game of football. Red Hughs where 3 points down with 10 minutes to go but the boys kept going eventually pulling away in the final few minutes tagging on several well worked points in a row. This was another game this year which showed the importance of a big squad with all subs having a big impact in the final quarter.

Minor Girls: Congratulations to the Minor girls on their Division 3 semi-final victory after extra-time against Muff yesterday morning. The girls had two fantastic comebacks in the game trailing by eight points at half-time and trailing by 4 points at half time in extra-time but the girls never gave in. They will now take on Fanad Gaels in the final this coming weekend, venue and time TBC. All support welcome for this massive game.

Dates for the Calendar: We have a number of important club events coming up now towards the end of the year, these are all provisional dates with more info to be released shortly.

Club AGM, Sunday the 24th of November

Underage Presentation Evening, Friday 29th November

Annual Bazaar, Friday 6th December

Club Dinner Dance, Saturday 14th December

GAEIL FHANADA

Lotto Results 03/11/2019: Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 15, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Cian Friel, Rinboy. Next week’s Jackpot: €8750.

The Minor girls had a big win over Four Masters 6-12 to 1-9 to reach the final. Attention now turns to the final against Red Hughs, who defeated Naomh Pádraig Muff after extra time yesterday. Another big challenge awaits the girls this Sunday morning, November 10th at 11am. Venue to be confirmed.

Our Annual General Meeting will take place on Friday, November 15th at 7:30 in Fanavolty Hall. Nomination forms and motions must be returned to Fiona Shiels before Friday, November 10th.

Gaeil Fhánada lost out to Red Hughs 1-13 to 2-6 in the Division Three Reserve final. Team and subs used: Shaun Friel, Aidan Heraghty, Fergal Friel, Bernard Martin, Brandon Mc Clafferty (0:01), Joe Blaney, Aidan Mc Ateer, Cathal Martin, Paddy Carr, James Kerr (1:01), Patsy Friel (1:02), Alan Mc Ateer, Jonny Friel (0:01), Oisín Mc Fadden (0:01). Shaun Kerr, Paul Coyle, Niall Carr, John Friel, Eoghan Mc Grenaghan.

Good Luck Siobhan Coyle: Time to wish Siobhan all the best again as she heads for the Asian Gaelic Games in Kuala Lumpur. A great feat for our club that our referee is representing club, county and country.

Hard luck to U-13s who went down narrowly to Gaoth Dobhair in U-13 final, 5-5 to 4-5. Team and subs: Lisa Gallagher; Natalie Mc Fadden, Olivia Friel, Anna Friel, Mia Mc Garvey, Eva Blaney, Aoife Carr, Megan Mc Loughlin (0:02), Emma Mc Grenaghan, Leah Roche, Méabh Mc Ateer (1:00), Méabh Sweeney, Bláthnaid Mc Ateer, Leah Mc Loughlin (3:02), Rachael Friel (0:01). Grace Begley, Erin Carlin, Lucy Mc Gonigle, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Clodagh Mc Ateer, Niamh Mc Fadden, Kaylagh Sweeney, Ava Mc Elwaine

Our annual underage presentation night will take place at 6pm, with awards for all teams from u6’s to minors.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The reserve team are fixed to play Urris this weekend 9th/10th November in the Region 1 League final. Fixture details will be available on Facebook.

Hard luck to our minor girls who lost out to Burt in the County semifinal by two points at Páirc na nGael on Sunday. This was a high scoring contest with the visitors just edging it in the end. Well done to our girls and management team for their hard work all season.

Thanks to the club members who helped out with the annual ISPCC Church Gate collection at the weekend.

Outdoor underage hurling training will continues every Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details. All welcome. Hurleys and helmets can be borrowed.

Outdoor Camogie training has now concluded for the season and will commence indoors later in the year. Details to be confirmed later.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €4050. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

NAOMH COLUMBA

Well done to our Minor girls on winning the county title on Sunday in Ardara against Glenswilly. This brings the football season to a close for 2019.

Our club AGM takes place on Sunday the 8th December in the clubhouse.

Our 10 week draw came to a close last week and the club would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported the draw this year and also a massive thank you to our sellers this year.

AODH RUADH

Ladies: Aodh Ruadh welcomed Cavan champions Killygarry to Ballyshannon for the Ulster club minor ladies quarter-final on Sunday. It was to prove a hugely entertaining game for the large crowd in Father Tierney Park, with the Breffni kingpins prevailing by the bare minimum 3-0 to 4-7. A four goal salvo from the visitors in the first half proved crucial with the Breffni girls going in leading by 1-5 to 4-3. Aodh Ruadh mounted a gutsy second half comeback though with early goals from Orla Keon and Cáit Gillespie catapulting the Ernesiders right back into the reckoning. Best of luck to Killygarry in the remainder of the Ulster series.

A well attended Bord na nÓg AGM took place last Friday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The following appointments were made on the evening. Chairman, David O'Donnell; Secretary, Lisa McTernan; Southern Divisional Board Delegate, Damian Conlon. A presentation was made on the implementation of an academy coaching structure in Bord na nÓg to be headed up by Packie McGrath and Benjy Drummond. Anyone interested in coaching and management positions for the 2020 season are asked to contact either David O'Donnell on 087-7972101 or Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636.

Coaching course: The club is hosting a child protection course on Friday 15th November in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh, and a foundation level coaching course the following day, Saturday 16th November. To register or for further information, contact Packie McGrath on 087-9794696.

AGM season: The Aodh Ruadh Club AGM takes place on Sunday 1st December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 5.30pm.

The Aodh Ruadh Ladies AGM will take place this Saturday at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Congratulations: Well done to David McLoone on his reappointment as County Development Officer for 2020. He has proven himself a great asset to the county in this position and we are proud that he continues a long tradition of service to Donegal GAA in key positions by Aodh Ruadh members.

National and Local Draw: Tickets are currently being distributed for the annual National Club Draw. Any club member can provide tickets or contact anyone of the Draw Committee of Tom Daly, William Doogan, Conal Gallagher, Gerard Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, David McLoone, Sarah Daly, Philip McLoone and Michael Daly. For those not living locally who wish to support the Father Tierney Park project, tickets can be purchased on the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com.

Dinner Dance: The annual club Dinner Dance will take place on Friday, 6th December. This year we will be in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh, proceedings getting under way at 7pm sharp.

Condolences: Aodh Ruadh extends deepest condolences to the Begley and O'Connor families on the sudden passing of Aisling O'Connor. Our thought and prayers are with Mum Sorcha, Dad David, her sisters Clodagh and Maeve, and her brothers Ciaran and Matthew at this desperately sad time.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,800. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 6, 10 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Vincent Gallagher, Marion Matthews, David Lovett, John McFadden, and Ellen Ward. Next draw is in The Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €8,900 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.

ST MICHAELS

The AGM of St. Michael’s GAA Club will be held on Friday 22nd November at 7pm in the Massinass Hall in Creeslough.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was shared by Joe McBride Downings and William McMullan Chapel Road Dunfanaghy, the €75 was won Rita Lafferty Kildarragh.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,8,12,14,16,18. The Match 5 winners were Matt McKenna and Margaret McKinley. This week’s Jackpot will be €5100.

Congratulations to Ann Devine from Portnablagh who won the €5700 Jackpot in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto recently.

Scór: The club is hoping to participate in the upcoming Scór na nÓg in November. If anyone is interested in taking part or any parents that have an interest that may be willing to help can contact Margaret Ann on 0876207919.

U6s training on Friday evenings at Wild Atlantic Camp 5.45 and Sunday at the bridge from 11am. Everyone welcome, €2 each please. Contact Bernard 0872481402

NAOMH BRID

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,300. The winning Numbers were 12 ,15, 17, 21 & 24. The €25 winners were Marian McGarrigle, Nicola & Padraic, McDaid Clan and Ann Gallagher and the on-line winners were Helen Doherty andMichael Travers. The next draw will take place in The Dew Drop Inn on Nov 11th.

Our AGM will take place on November 23rd at 7pm.

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 24/10: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,2,8,11,12. The 3 x €50 winners were Emma Honeyman, Ballycallan, Fenagh, Co Leitrim; Thomas Fitzsimons, Enfield, Co Meath; Tommy O’Doherty, Ballisodare, Co Sligo. Next week's jackpot will be €4050.

U-21s: Our U-21 squad travel to Mountcharles next Saturday to play St Nauls in the Co U-21B semi-final. Throw in is at 1pm.

Bord na nOg: The Bord na nOg held a very successful Social in McGarrigles Oyster Bar last Friday night. Thankyou to everyone who bought tickets and everyone who attended on the night.

Ladies: We entered our interest with Croke Park to be a host club for the upcoming Feile competition which will be held over the weekend 26th - 28th of June 2020. Thank you to Danielle Carty who has put her name forward to be our Feile Co-ordinator if we are chosen as a club.

The Ladies AGM will be held on Sunday the 1st Dec at 7pm in Bank House. As always we are looking for new people to come on board and help with the running of our club as we continue to grow. We would ask as many parents as possible to attend on the night.

AGM: The Realt na Mara AGM. will take place on Friday Nov. 29th. at 8pm in the Holyrood Hotel. Motions for the AGM and nominations of officers can be entered on the forms on our FB page or by requesting a form from the secretary.

NA CEALLA BEAGA

RIP Patricia Cunningham: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Patricia Cunningham especially her husband Connie, sons Brian and Niall and daughter Ailbhe. Patricia will be sorely missed in the Killybegs community. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Minor Board Social Night: "Mr & Mrs 2019". Saturday 16th November in the Harbour Bar.

A date for your diary: CLG Na Cealla Beaga Annual "Night on the Red Carpet". New Year's Eve in the Bayview Hotel; more details to follow.

Fixtures: Under-21s Championship A semi-final. Home v Naomh Conaill/ Dungloe. Fixture T.B.C

Results: Senior Ladies Div 2 Shield semi-final. Unfortunately the ladies were defeated by Carndonagh. Good Luck to Carndonagh ladies in the Final

Killoto numbers 3,6,16,30. No winner. One match 3 winning €60, Brendan Lafferty, Conlin Rd. Next week Jackpot €1,900

Bingo: Monday 11th November 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €5750 on 45 numbers.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 1 9 18 agus 21 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Nan Bn Uí Chuilinn, Dún Dúbháin agus fuair sise an €150. Maggie Ní Dhochartaigh a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach, a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCarraig Airt agus €6,300 atá sa phota óir.

The management of the men’s Senior team had a very positive meeting with the club committee in the clubhouse on Tuesday night to discuss their preparations and plans for the coming season. Requests made by the management team to help with their preparations for the coming year were looked upon favourably by the committee.

Cuirfear tús le traenáil do fhoirne faoi 6/ faoi 8 ón Chéadaoin an 13ú Samhain ar aghaidh. Beidh an traenáil ar siúl in Ionad CLG. Beidh eolas cruinn faoi aoiseanna agus faoi dhátaí sna nótaí ar an tseachtain seo chugainn.

Beidh dinnéar agus damhsa an chumainn ar siúl i mbliana ar an Satharn an 22ú Feabhra.