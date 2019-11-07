DONEGAL GOLF CLUB CALL . . . All the news from Golf clubs round Donegal

Dunfanaghy

November Monthly Medal - Stroke - Sunday 3rd November: 1st Seamus McCauley (10) 63; 2nd Charles Roarty Jnr (10) 65 BOT; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 71; 3rd Gerry McGreevy (7) 65 BOT; Front Nine: Pat O'Neill (22) 29; Back Nine: Lucas Wood (21) 31.5. CSS: 67

Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford - Saturday 2nd November: 1st John McCambridge (16) Fortwilliam, Chris Cochrane (16) Helm Bay 43 pts; 2nd Ger Dalton (10), Michael Kelly (13) 42 pts BOT. CSS: N/A

​Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 30th October: 1st David Mann (19) Rockmount 39 pts; 2nd Don Sheridan (13) 35 pts BOT; Gross: Bob McElhinney (5) 25 pts; 3rd Charles Roarty Jnr (11) 35 pts BOT. Front Nine: Michael Duddy (9) Cruit 19 pts; Back Nine: Brendan Kelly (7) 19 pts. CSS: 34 pts

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 3rd of November was won by Marty Carlin (11*) with 41pts. The runner up was Sean Boyce (7*) with 39pts bot. The gross winner was Barry Connor (4) with 32 gross pts. Third place was Denis Harkin (14*) with 39pts. Twos - John Casey, Johnny Martin, Barry Connor, Kieran Gallagher & Michael McBride with €13.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two. Note - The back nine on Sunday the 27th of October was won by Marty Carlin (11*) with 21pts bot. Two's on Sun 27th - Jodie McHugh with €128.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit.

Christmas Hamper: The first of the three Christmas Hampers will be played for this coming Sunday the 10th on the Old Tom Morris Links.

Winter Scramble Series: The first Winter Scramble event took place on Saturday the 2nd of November with the results as follows - Old Tom Morris Links: 1st C McGeady, E O'Malley, S Buchanan & M Gallagher with 98pts.; 2nd B Faulker, S Moloney, I Muldoon & M Boyle with 97pts bot.; 3rd D McGowan, D Cleary, G Robinson & P Cleary with 97pts bot.; 4th C Doran, C Murphy, S Gallagher & K Rainey with 97pts.; 5th M McDermott, M McDaid, M McGarrigle & S McGarrigle with 96pts bot.; 6th E Bradley, T Robb, S Hanlon & G Conaty with 96pts.

Sandy Hills Links: 1st L Doherty, C Millar, K Shiels, G Redden with 109pts; 2nd D McLaughlin, M McGettigan, J Harley & O McGettigan with 107pts.; 3rd N Gallagher, E Margey, C Bradley & A Callaghan with 104pts.; 4th C Coughlan, PJ Nee, C Nee & R McCrory with 102pts.; 5th T McMenamin, D Crawford, O Quinn & S McBride with 101pts; 6th P Sheridan, T Kingston, C Toland & S Shields with 98pts.

The next Winter Scramble Series will take place on Saturday November 16th with a scramble on each championship links (Sandy Hills Links @ 10.00am & the Old Tom Morris Links @ 11.00am). A number of spaces are still available via rosapenna.ie.

End of Year Presentation: The end of year presentation will take place on Saturday the 7th of December. The following will be presented - 2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay, 2019 Doubles Matchplay, 2019 Golfer of the Year, three Seiko Series and the three Christmas Hampers.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, 10th of November, the pick up game will start at 9.30am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

November - Sunday 10th - Christmas Hamper 1/3 (tee times required)

Saturday 16th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 17th - Club Competition

Saturday 23rd - Downings GAA Classic

Portsalon

Portsalon Winter Series – Week 2 – Saturday 2nd November: The second event in the Portsalon Winter Series, sponsored by Auto Fast Fit Letterkenny and Michelin Tyres, took place on Saturday. Conditions were testing, with persistent drizzle hampering. That didn't appear to rein on the scoring however, with some excellent play ensuring this was a shootout. Shaun Strain (12) came out strongest at the finish, with an excellent tally of 2 points just enough to pip in-form Sean Hensey (6) by a single point.

The next event takes place on Saturday 16th November, timesheet open online or call the clubhouse on 074 91 59459 to reserve a tee-time. Winner: Shaun Strain (12) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Sean Hensey (6) – 41 pts; Gross: Pascal Cullen (7) – 33 gross pts; Third: Noel Nicholl (13) – 39 pts; Visitor: Paul Given (12, Strabane) 38 pts. CSS: 72

Club Results - Gents Wednesday Open – 30th October: Winner: Andy Boland (13) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Bernard Nash (18) – 37 pts; Gross: Brendan McGrath (5) – 28 gross pts; Third: David Deeney (11) – 35 pts. CSS: 73

Gents Sunday Members 3rd November: Congratulations to Philip Durning (7) on a stunning round of golf today as he knocked it around in level-par 72, despite four bogeys in the first six holes! He started the comeback at the par-five 8th and would add a second birdie at the 10th. The real fireworks were ahead via a hole-in-one at the 15th, before three pars to close out a supreme display, going four-under from the 7th to the clubhouse without a blemish on the card.

Winner: Philip Durning (7) - 43 pts; Runner-up: Dermot Boyce (17) - 42 pts; Gross: Lorcan McCoy (3) - 36 gross pts; Third: Kevin Hensey (7) - 37 pts. CSS: 71

Club Matchplay Final - Doubles: Ryan McGettigan & Donal Callaghan Jnr beat Patrick McDevitt & Shaun Callaghan 3&2 on Sunday last.

Ladies Section

Ladies' Winter Links - Thursday 31st October: Ninety-six ladies played in the Halloween Day October Links in fairly favourable conditions. There were visitors from nearly all the Donegal clubs including the regulars from Dunfanaghy, Rosapenna, Letterkenny, Ballybofey, Ballyliffin, North West and, of course, Gweedore.

Congratulations to Sheila King from Letterkenny who beat Portsalon's star player Sarah Nicholl into first place on the break of tie. Great scoring from both Sheila and Sarah, and well done to Darragh McGowan playing off 3 who won the gross prize on the day.

Special mention to Mary McGonagle from Ballyliffin who took third place just ahead of Monica McGettigan.

The November Links will be held on Thursday 28th November, the timesheet is available online or by phoning the club on: 074 9159450.

Full Results: Winner: Sheila King (35) Letterkenny 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Sarah Nicholl (17) Portsalon 40 pts; Gross: Darragh McGowan (3) B&S 30 gross pts; Third: Mary McGonagle (17) Ballyliffin 38 pts BOT; Fourth: Monica McGettigan (23) Portsalon 38 pts; Fifth: Eileen McLarnon (27) Portsalon 37 pts. First Nine: Claire McGonagle (6) Portsalon 19 pts BOT. Second Nine: Roisin Williamson (18) North West 23 pts. Twos: Sarah Nicholl, Mary Barrett, Anne Burns, Eileen Williamson, Marion O'Sullivan. CSS: 74 (37 pts)

Ladies Sunday Members 3rd November. Sarah Nicholl completed a really successful week of golf by winning the Sunday members and the third Turkey Competition. Winner: Sarah Nicholl (16) - 38pts; Runner-up: Claire Ferry (15) - 36pts. CSS: 73

Turkey # 3: 1st: Sarah Nicholl (16) - 38pts; 2nd: Eileen McLarnon (27) - 37pts

Ladies Christmas Hamper: The Annual Hamper Competition for ladies will be played on Saturday 30th November; names can be added to the board in the ladies' locker room for this popular event which will also celebrate the Golfer of the Year and ILGU medal awards at presentations in the clubhouse afterwards.

Letterkenny

The Wednesday Open on 30/10/19 was won by Don Ponsonby (5.2) with 38 pts. Don is consistently playing good golf and had 3 birdies and 9 pars in making up this score. The birdies were on the 2nd, the 5th and the 14th. Patrick O'Kane (12.0) was runner up with 35 pts. (bot) and Kevin Kiely took third place.

The Open on Saturday 02/11/19 was won by George Onofrei (9.0) with 36 pts. (bot) . George had two birdies i.e. on the 4th and the 9th and also 9 pars. Runner up was Patrick O'Kane (12.0) and Donie Costigan (18.8) took third place with 34 pts.

The Sunday Open on 03/11/19 was won by Gary Loverage (11.3) with a great score of 39 pts. (bot) Gary took 11 pars out of the course. Paddy Lynch (14.3) was runner up and Anthony McGrath (23.7) took third place with 37 pts. Don Ponsonby (5.2) took Gross with 36 pts.

Please note that the 25 Card Drive has now reverted back to Wednesday nights from the 6th November. Members & friends are welcome to join. The Winter Quiz will commence on Friday night 8th Nov.