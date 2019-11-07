Donegal boxers in national finals this weekend in Dublin

The national senior championship semi-finals were staged in Dublin on Friday night last and the Illies GC had three boxers in action.

Their 69kgs female kingpin, Caroline Gallagher, turned in a very impressive display of guts and courage when she outpointed Galway's Karolina Jaglowsky of celtic Eagles on a 5-0 scoreline to book her place in Friday night's finals where she will lock horns with former Carndonagh puncher, Rosemary Doherty who now boxes out of St Francis BC in Limerick as she is doing a Master degree at Limerick University.

Once again welterweight contender, Matthew McCole, was red hot on the night and his quick-fire, first action and pinpoint accuracy was a treat to watch as he outfoxed Cork's rugged Sean Butler from Riverstown BC on a 5-0 scoreline. The talented southpaw will now face Galways's Martin Sammon in the 69kgs decider this Friday night.

In the middleweight semi-final, Illies durable, Oran Shields was paired with Dubliner, Danbiel O'Sullivan in what was to be an action-packed, edge of the seat for all of three very hard fought round. At the final bell O'Sullivan got the nod from four of the five ringside judges. All credit must go to the evergreen Shields for his three outstanding performances at these senior championships.

Female squad training

Female squad training for all girls 11-40 years will take place in the Raphoe club house on Sunday morning next, between 11am and 12.30pm. Coaches Johnny Mulhern and and gerard keaveney ask all boxers to be one the flood for 11am sharp. It is hoped to take a female team to Co Mayo in the coming weeks for an inter-county tournament.

Level one coaching course

Congratulations to the 12 Donegal candidates who successfully sat the level one coaching course in the Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry last Sunday: Jessica Clarke, Carndonagh; Mandy Douglas and Cillian Boyce, Letterkenny; Caitlin McGonagle and Michael Kearney, St Bridget's; Ciara Anderson, Twin Towns; Edward Hanna, St John Bosco; Gary Dunbar, Raphoe; Pearse Lindsay, Lifford; Kieran Doyle, Dunree; Brian McDonagh, Convoy and Marc McHugh, Carrigart. Well done to you all on behalf of the officers of the Donegal County Board and best wishes to you all for future success.