Ballyshannon player in Irish Sevens squad for Elche 7S rugby tournament in Spain

As the countdown to the first combined HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event of the 2020 season continues, the Ireland Women’s teams will fine-tune their preparations at the annual Elche 7s tournament this weekend in Spain.

And there will be a Donegal involvement as Maeve Liston from Ballyshannon, who plays for Blackrock and Ulster, is part of the Irish panel.

Maeve has already represented Ulster. She went to Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon and played Gaelic football for Aodh Ruadh and Donegal at underage and was also a top class basketball player.

She started playing rugby with Ballyshannon Ladies and later she played with Cardiff University and Bristol Ladies in the English Premiership. She returned to play with Cooke in Belfast. At present she is attached to Blackrock in Dublin.

Ireland Women will be captained by Lucy Mulhall and their travelling squad includes 11 of the players who featured in Glendale last month, as Claire Boles, Luncida Kinghan, Maeve Liston and Grace Moore are handed a big opportunity ahead of the World Series legs in Dubai and Cape Town in December.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Spain, Eddy, the IRFU’s Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, said:

“It’s always a really good tournament and the preparation for both the Men’s and Women’s teams is an excellent building block as we look towards Dubai.”

IRELAND WOMEN’S SQUAD (Elche 7s – Saturday, November 9 – Sunday, November 10):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Anna Doyle (DCU/Leinster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucinda Kinghan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)(capt)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

ELCHE 7s IRELAND MATCH SCHEDULE

Saturday, November 9:

Ireland Women v France, Estadio Jose Díaz Iborra, 12pm local time, 11am Irish time

Ireland Women v France Emerging, Estadio Jose Díaz Iborra, 3.20pm local time, 2.20pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Belgium, Estadio Jose Díaz Iborra, 6.30pm local time, 5.30pm Irish time.

Sunday, November 10:

Ireland Women v Spain, Estadio Jose Díaz Iborra, 10.20am local time, 9.20am Irish time

Ireland Women v Poland, Estadio Jose Díaz Iborra, 1.20pm local time, 12.20pm Irish time

Men’s and Women’s Play-Offs and Finals.