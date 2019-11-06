DONEGAL SPORT
Unique Donegal athletic double as husband and wife take cross-country titles
Ciaran and Teresa Doherty take respective titles
Ciaran and Teresa Doherty
Donegal husband and wife Ciaran and Teresa Doherty are celebrating success on the double this week following their wins at the Donegal cross-country championships in the Finn Valley Centre on Sunday.
The couple, who run with two different clubs, claimed what is a unique double. They are the first husband and wife team to win their respective Donegal cross-country championships in one year.
Ciaran Doherty, who runs in the colours of Letterkenny AC, won the senior men's championship for the first time while Teresa Doherty (formerly McGloin) is a member of the Finn Valley club and she was winning a record tenth senior ladies championship.
“It is a first for me and really it is the first time I was in good shape for the championship,” said the Burtonport fisherman Ciaran.
“Normally, I would be back fishing in September and my preparation would not be the best. But because of Brexit, I haven’t gone back to fishing so my training regime was perfect this time around.
“I also ran the Frankfurt marathon the weekend before last so my marathon training also meant I was in great shape.
“I also went from Frankfurt to Denmark to take the boat (fishing trawler) home and I spent three days on the boat which meant my running was confined to a few short stints on the treadmill.
“It turned out to be the perfect preparation because I was well rested and I know when I stood on the start line on Sunday I was in perfect shape and I knew if I ran as I could, I had a great chance.
“It was good to win it because it was something I always wanted to do. I had come close a number of times with a number of seconds in the past.”
Former winner of the championship Patrick Brennan, Finn Valley was second and Mark McPaul, Finn Valley finished in third place.
Teresa Doherty claimed a tenth Donegal senior Ladies cross-country championship when regaining the title she lost last year to Nakita Burke, Letterkenny AC.
“I was disappointed to lose last year so I was determined to win it back this year,” said Teresa.
Nakita Burke was second with Clare McGuigan, Lifford/Finn Valley AC in third place.
