Home draws for Donegal clubs in New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup third round

Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic have both been handed home ties in the third round of the New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup.

Both Ulster Senior League teams will face opposition from Cork in the third round, which are down for decision on the weekend of November 24.

Bonagee will be at home to Lakewood Athletic at Dry Arch Park while Cockhill, the seven-in-a-row Ulster Senior League winners, will host Midleton at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.

The winners of the third round ties will gain automatic entry to the Extra.ie FAI Cup qualifying round in the 2020 season.

New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - Third Round Draw

Leeds v Verona

St. Kevins Boys v Everton

Castleknock Celtic v Bangor GGFC

Ringmahon Rangers v Bandon/Park United

Cockhill Celtic v Midleton

Cobh Wanderers v Maynooth University Town

St. John Bosco v Kilnamanagh

Home Farm v UCC

Killester Donnycarney v Castleview

College Corinthians v Skerries Town

Larkview v Crumlin Utd

Bonagee United v Lakewood Athletic

Malahide United v Tolka Rovers

Collinstown v Wayside Celtic

Ballymun United v Cherry Orchard/St. Mochta’s

Liffey Wanderers v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover

Third Round fixtures to be played before November 24, 2019