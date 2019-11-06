DONEGAL SOCCER
Home draws for Donegal clubs in New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup third round
Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic have both been handed home ties in the third round of the New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup.
Both Ulster Senior League teams will face opposition from Cork in the third round, which are down for decision on the weekend of November 24.
Bonagee will be at home to Lakewood Athletic at Dry Arch Park while Cockhill, the seven-in-a-row Ulster Senior League winners, will host Midleton at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.
The winners of the third round ties will gain automatic entry to the Extra.ie FAI Cup qualifying round in the 2020 season.
New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - Third Round Draw
Leeds v Verona
St. Kevins Boys v Everton
Castleknock Celtic v Bangor GGFC
Ringmahon Rangers v Bandon/Park United
Cockhill Celtic v Midleton
Cobh Wanderers v Maynooth University Town
St. John Bosco v Kilnamanagh
Home Farm v UCC
Killester Donnycarney v Castleview
College Corinthians v Skerries Town
Larkview v Crumlin Utd
Bonagee United v Lakewood Athletic
Malahide United v Tolka Rovers
Collinstown v Wayside Celtic
Ballymun United v Cherry Orchard/St. Mochta’s
Liffey Wanderers v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover
Third Round fixtures to be played before November 24, 2019
