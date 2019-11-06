Bonagee United continue perfect start to Ulster Senior League

Bonagee maintained their perfect start to the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League with a win over Derry City Reserves at Dry Arch Park.



Bonagee United 1

Derry City Reserves 0



Darren McFadden returned to Bonagee to strike a precious match winner as Bonagee United maintained their perfect start to the new bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League season

McFadden, in his first game back with Jason Gibson’s team, netted late in the first half as Bonagee made it three wins from three in the League on Monday night.

The clock was heading close to half-time when McFadden got ahead of Oisin Gibson, the Derry goalkeeper, to finish from close range.

Bonagee were equally indebted to goalkeeper Eugene Ferry, who pulled off a super save to deny Brendan Barr as the midfielder bore in on goal midway through the second half.

Bonagee were down the likes of Jordan Armstrong, Micheál Doherty and Jamie Lynagh, but they began well and Garbhan Grant just couldn’t get enough purchase on an early header.

Michael Funston tried his luck from distance, but it was blocked by a defender.

Derry enjoyed the bulk of the possession, but they were restricted to a testing Mark McFadden effort in the opening exchange, which Ferry dealt with.

Jack Parke had a decent opening after the half-hour mark, but his shot flew off target.

Bonagee had the better of the chances and Deano Larkin - who netted a late winner last weekend against Finn Harps Reserves - could have opened the scoring. From just inside the area, however, Larkin had too much elevation on his shot.

Bonagee led just before the break as McFadden - who has come back to Dry Arch Park after a spell with Maiden City - broke the stalemate.

Funston went close to doubling the lead with a superb effort off the outside of his right boot. The swerving attempt was beaten away by Gibson, who also parried from Ryan Rainey.

Ferry turned away an awkward drive from Matty Walker, before the ‘keeper raced from his line to save from Barr at the vital second, just when an equaliser seemed inevitable.

Bonagee might have put the issue to rest late in the game, but Larkin was denied by Gibson before sub Chris Breen fired wide.

Bonagee United: Eugene Ferry, Michael Funston, Chris Flanagan, Gareth Breslin, Sean Hume, Mark Harkin, Daniel O’Donnell, Deano Larkin, Darren McFadden, Garbhan Grant, Ryan Rainey. Subs: Peter Carr, Chris Breen, Duncan Patterson, John Roulstone.

Derry City Reserves: Oisin Gibson, Jack Parke, Matty Walker, Ronan Boyce, Kyle McCann, Brendan Barr, Mark McFadden, Orrin McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry, Dominic Dunne, Jack Coyle. Subs: Shaun McDermott, Odhran Kennedy, Adam Taggart, Caolan McLaughlin, Michael Harris, Daylan Farren, Caoimhan Porter.

Referee: Garbhan Taggart.



