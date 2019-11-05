Gweedore Utd defeat Eany Celtic to win Donegal Youth League Shield

Gweedore Utd won the Donegal Youth League Shield section after a last gasp winner as they defeated Eany Celtic 2-1 on Monday night at Carrickboyle as the curtain came down on the Donegal Youth league season.

Both sides, along with Lagan Harps, had finished tied so a play-off series was needed and Gweedore clinched the title having also defeated Lagan Harps 2-0 earlier in the play-offs.

A cracking freekick from Rhys Boyle had Eany ahead before Gweedore levelled through a Steven Doyle McFadden penalty.

The game looked set for a draw until Liam McFadden popped up to fire home the winner and lift the title for the Paul McGee managed side.