Letterkenny Rovers take victory in John Gorey Cup final over Lagan Harps

Letterkenny Rovers completed the double of League and John Gorey Curran Cup when defeating Lagan Harps 5-1 at a crisp Curragh on Monday evening as the curtain came down on the 2019 Donegal Youth League season.

Rovers were throroughly deserving winners as the scoreline suggests but were made to work hard by a determined Lagan side who had a dream run to the decider.

It was the Manor men who almost took the lead on 4 minutes when Matty McDaid did well to create a chance before the danger was averted by retreating defender Thomas Keys.

Both sides had efforts on goal before the games opener arrived on 21 minutes when a perfectly weighted Gavin McGee corner was headed home by the bustling Kyron Coyle.

Rovers cheers were ringing just 8 minutes later when they extended their lead with a well hit Conor Friel effort after the initial work was done by a scintillating run and cross from Jack Dwyer.

Lagan though were gutsy and got a lifeline on 37 minutes when Ciaran Quinn converted a penalty after Rovers keeper was adjudged to have brought down James Wilson and that goal really gave Lagan some added belief as they went into the halftime interval.

Those hopes though were shattered as crucially it was Letterkenny who scored the all important 4th goal just after the restart as Nathan Plumb found the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Lagan battled hard but without creating too much and James Kernan with a neat effort in to the bottom corner having been teed up by Leon Doherty extended the lead on 76 before Shane Monaghan turned provider for Kernan to add another in added time.

Rovers complete the double which was a good season for Anthony Gormans charges while good work at Lagan Harps looks set to continue at Youth level under their boss Gavin Murray.

Lagan Harps; David Arthur, Seamus Cullen, Ciaran Quinn, Oisin Bonner, Eoin O'Connor, Jack Canning, Caoimhin Wheeler, Joshua Hay, James Wilson, Keelan McGonagle. Matthew McDaid. Subs used: Noel Donnelly, Darragh Rodgers, Mark Bonner, Liam Lynch,

Letterkenny Rovers; Aaron Hepburn, Caolan McConnell, Kaelan Dunleavy, Thomas Keys, Kyron Coyle, Gavin McGee, Johnathan Coady, Conor Friel, Jack Dwyer, Nathan Plumb, James Kernan. Subs used; Shane Monaghan, Leon Doherty, Adam Yisau, Corey Brolly, Kelan Collier.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle