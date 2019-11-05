DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
Under 21 A
Sun, 10 Nov, Venue: Dungloe, (Ceathr Ceannais), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 13:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
Under 21 B
Sat, 09 Nov, Venue: Pirc Gearid O'Gallachir, (Leath Ceannais), St Naul's GAA Club V Bundoran 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 21 Hurling
Sat, 09 Nov, Venue: St Eunan's, (Ceathr Ceannais), St Eunan's V Setanta 13:00, Ref: TBC
Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 09 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Letterkenny Gaels V Urris 13:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor League Division One
Sat, 09 Nov, Venue: The Burn Road, (Semi Final), Four Masters V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:00, Ref: TBC
