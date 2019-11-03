A good day for the leaders in the Saturday League

There was no action in the Donegal League on Sunday because of the FAI Cup final in the Aviva (won on penalties by Shamrock Rovers).

So it was a relatively quiet weekend locally with attention on the Saturday League.

The leaders in the Glencar Inn Division One Donegal Town made it six wins from seven games with a big win over Fintown Harps.

In Division Two, Cappry Rovers continue to lead the way, and they were involved in a goal-fest on Saturday, beating Dunlewey Celtic 5-4.



Glencar Inn Division One

Kildrum Tigers Reserves . . . 0

Arranmore United . . . 4

On ten minutes Martin Mc Garrigle made a great run from midfield and opened the scoring for Arranmore. After this it was end to end stuff.

On twenty minutes Gavin Mc Glanaghey made it 2-0 to Arranmore. There were no other real chances of note until on 44 minutes when Kildrum’s Dominic Keys missed a great chance when he headed wide.

At the start of the second half Paddy Gallagher for Kildrum had another great chance but he shot wide. Justin Mc Bride should have made it 3-0 but his chance went abegging. Stephen Browne for Kildrum then had an effort cleared off the line and it was looking like it wasn’t going to be their day.

On 80 minutes Arranmore made it 3-0 with a Gavin Mc Glanaghey goal. On 88 minutes Arranmore were awarded a penalty and Gavin Mc Glanaghey stepped to complete his hat-trick.

Keadue Rovers Reserves . . . 2

Oldtown Celtic . . . 3

This game was reversed to the Letterkenny Community Centre due to a waterlogged pitch in Keadue and despite the game being played in damp conditions it was an entertaining affair. In the opening five minutes Keadue had the better of things and after five minutes a cross from right-back Eugene Byrne was deflected to his own net by Oldtown’s John Boyle. Oldtown got right back into it and were the better side for the next ten minutes and were rewarded on twenty minutes when Sean Clancy’s shot took a slight deflection and made its way into the net for a deserved equaliser.

Keadue though were beginning to get a foothold by 30 minutes, moving the ball about well and had a great chance just before the half-time whistle when Damien Hanlon’s header was cleared off the line.

Into the second half and the opening five minutes were a bit scrappy with neither side finding their rhythm but after 53 minutes Oldtown took the lead through a good free-kick from the edge of the area by Joe Mc Carron.

Just three minutes later Oldtown were awarded a penalty for a handball, for which Keadue’s Maurice Mc Gee was sent off, but the penalty was excellently saved by Keadue keeper Danny Rodgers

That seemed to spark Keadue into life and after making several substitutions they forced numerous corners and free-kicks, but a steady Oldtown defence held firm.

Big pressure was now been exerted by Keadue and Shaun Yank Boyle was very close with a far post effort on seventy-four minutes. Two minutes later, Shaun Yank Boyles’ run and cross on the right-hand side was headed into his own goal by Christy Mc Laughlin.

Following a last minute clearance from the Oldtown defence their shot was saved by Danny Rodgers but Sean Cleary was on hand to tap home the rebound.

A lively end to what was a good game and Keadue will feel slightly unlucky not to have taken a point. Best for Keadue were Shaun Yank Boyle and Adam Neely while best for Oldtown were Sean Cleary and Ronan Curran. Referee: Liam McLaughlin.



Strand Rovers . . . 6

Glenea United Reserves . . . 2

Strand took an early lead when Shaun Mc Gee’s shot went into the back of the net from 30 yards.

Strand scored their second goal when Matthew O’ Donnell headed the ball into the back of the net. The third came on 30 minutes when a Shaun Mc Gee shot took a big deflection and ended in the net. Shaun Mc Gee completed his hat-trick just before the break with a nice finish.

Strand had a few changes early in the second half but the Glenea goalkeeper made some good saves. Strand scored their fifth goal when Matthew O’ Donnell shot from 20 yards out to score his second goal of the game. Glenea pulled two goals back in the final 20 minutes. Glenea had a penalty with ten minutes to go but the Strand goalkeeper saved with his legs and the ball was cleared.

Strand scored a sixth goal when James Mc Cole scored a rocket of a shot into the corner of the net.

Referee: George Montgomery.



Donegal Town Reserves . . . 5

Fintown Harps AFC . . .2

(No Report Submitted)



Glencar Celtic . . . 0

Milford United Reserves . . . 0

(No Report Submitted)



Old Orchard Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves . . . 4

Drumbar F.C. . . . 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves beat Drumbar 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Kilmacrennan went two up early on with goals from Eamonn Sheridan and Edwin Doherty.

Drumbar were getting into the game but were dealt a sucker blow on 26 minutes, scoring an own-goal. The second half started with Drumbar on top but the Kilmacrennan defence stood firm and Kilmacrennan got their 4th goal of the game through Timmy Burke on 67 minutes.



Cappry Rovers Reserves . . . 5

Dunlewey Celtic . . . 4

Cappry got off to the perfect start when James Speight scored in the 2nd minute. Dunlewey got back level in the 7th minute when Keith Sweeney scored from outside the box. Dunlewey made it 2-1 when Lorcan Gallagher headed home. Cappry made in 2-2 in the 20th minute when Jack Bradley fired into the bottom corner. Cappry made it 3-2 when Ronan Carlin scored.

Dunlewey started the 2nd half well and levelled in the 55th minute when Mark Roarty headed home a corner. Dunlewey went 4-3 up a minute later when Conor Mc Mahon scored.

Cappry kept going and got level when Ronan Carlin fired home from the edge of the box. Cappry then got their 5th when Jack Bradley scored a penalty.

Referee: Brian O’ Kane.

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves . . . 1

Drumkeen United Reserves . . . 2

Drumkeen came out on top in an entertaining encounter at “The Moss”. Drumoghill started the stronger but couldn’t turn their pressure into goals with Ethan Mc Cready going closest. Drumkeen gradually came into the game towards half-time with Michael Guthrie hitting the post with a fine strike before managing to flick the ball over the advancing Drumoghill keeper Jay Wosser for the opening goal.

Drumkeen continued to press in the second half but couldn't find a way past Wosser who had a fine game. The pressure finally told when Guthrie grabbed his second midway through the half.

Drumoghill rallied and got a lifeline with ten minutes left when a Martin McElhinney shot was turned into his own net by a Drumkeen defender.

Referee: George Clinton



Castlefin Celtic Reserves . . . 3

Cranford United Reserves . . . 1

Castlefin came out on top against a determined Cranford on Saturday.

They opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Reece Gallagher broke free onto a Rory Dalton through ball to calmly stroke home. Cranford equalised in the 24th minute when an Eoghan Rafferty free kick from 20 yards out flew into the top corner leaving the home keeper with no chance.

Three minutes later Castlefin restored their lead when a Reece Gallagher cross was tapped home by Jordan Mc Kinney.

The home side dominated the play in the second half and had chances through Gallagher, Dalton and Steven Roulston but the Cranford keeper John Mc Groddy saved their efforts. In the 75 minute Ronan Tourish hit the bar from a free kick.

Ten minutes later Tourish sealed the points for the home side when he shot to the net from a Reece Gallagher cross.

Best for Castlefin: Pauric Lafferty, Reece Gallagher and Jordan Mc Kinney. Best for Cranford: John Mc Groddy and Chris Duffy.

Referee: Colm McConigley.

RESULTS

Saturday

Glencar Inn Division One

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 0 v 4 Arranmore United

Keadue Rovers Reserves 2 v 3 Oldtown Celtic

Strand Rovers 6 v 2 Glenea United Reserves

Donegal Town Reserves 5 v 2 Fintown Harps AFC

Glencar Celtic 0 v 0 Milford United Reserves



Old Orchard Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C.

Cappry Rovers Reserves 5 v 4 Dunlewey Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 1 v 2 Drumkeen United Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3 v 1 Cranford United Reserves

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 9

Glencar Inn Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Arranmore United v Glencar Celtic (K.O. 1p.m.)

Fintown Harps AFC v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Glenea United Reserves v Donegal Town Reserves

Milford United Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves

Oldtown Celtic v Strand Rovers



Old Orchard Division Two

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves

Copany Rovers v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Drumbar F.C. v Cranford United Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Ballybofey United Reserves

Sunday, November 10

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United v Cappry Rovers

Keadue Rovers v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cranford United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United v Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Convoy Arsenal

Letterbarrow Celtic v St. Catherines

Lifford Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps v Glenree United

Gweedore United v Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town v Dunkineely Celtic

Swilly Rovers v Lagan Harps



FAI Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.

Bonagee United v Cockhill Celtic

Buncrana Hearts v Castlefin Celtic

Carndonagh F.C. v Kildrum Tigers

Greencastle F.C. v Donegal Town