Danny O'Donnell steps down from Milford manager post after four years

Milford GAA are looking for a new manager after they annouced that Danny O’Donnell has stepped down as their senior team boss.

The announcement was made on the club's Facebook page.

The announcement was confirmed at an executive meeting and the club has issued a statement

“On behalf of the executive, players and members on CLG Baile na nGalloglach we would like to take this opportunity to thank Danny O Donnell for his commitment, dedication and all that he has done for our club during his very successful four year reign as senior team manager. Over the past four years the club has had unprecedented success, winning the Division Two League Title, the Intermediate Championship and qualifying for the quarter-final of the Donegal Senior Football Championship. We wish Danny all the best for the future.

"The club will now be seeking to fill the position of senior team manager as the team prepare for the 2020 season.”

O'Donnell has had a great run with the Milford side, winning the Intermediate Championship and then qualifying for the quarter-final of the senior championship this year, going down to St Eunans in the last eight game.

The formeer Naomh Muire manager will be in demand and is likely to be tracked by a number of clubs.