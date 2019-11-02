Buncrana into Ulster Junior final after dramatic shoot-out win in Celtic Park

Buncrana are through to the Ulster club championship final after defeating Tyrone champions Rock St Patrick's in a thrilling penalty shootout on Saturday evening.

Rock St Patrick's 2-11

Buncrana 1-14

(after extra-time)

Buncrana won 4-3 on penalties



In dramatic scenes in Derry's Celtic Park, the Donegal men were leading by three points with just seconds of injury time to play, but Rock sub Shea Litter fisted home a late goal to force the game into extra-time.

But with the two sides locked level after extra-time, it went down to a shootout, with Rock players Conor McGarrity and Karl Kolbohm blasting wide to see Buncrana win the showdown 4-3.

The Donegal champions will now meet Blackhill from Monaghan in the final.

Overall, the match was a scrappy, and often ill-tempered affair, with the referee brandishing a red, three black and eleven yellow cards throughout the course of the match.

A livelier and more cohesive Rock side just edged the first half, and despite a John Campbell goal for Buncrana on 20 minutes, the Tyrone men led by 0-8 to 1-4 at the first long whistle.

The second half was a tit for tat affair with Rock keeping their noses slightly in front, but the Inishowen men mounted a late surge and scores from Campbell, Darach O'Connor and Caolan McGonagle put them three ahead well into injury time.

A sideline fracas then marred proceedings, resulting in a red for Rock''s Cormac O'Neill and black cards for Buncrana pair William McLaughlin and 'keeper Harry Doherty.

When play resumed, sub Litter fisted past substitute 'keeper Sean Parker to force the game into extra-time in the dying seconds.

A goal from Rock' s Conor McGarrity- the only score of the first period of extra-time - put the three-time Ulster champions in the driving seat.

But with Rock opting to run out the clock in the second period, Buncrana clawed their way back and a point from Ryan Bradley and two from John Campbell brought the scores level at the death.

In the resulting shootout, Rock missed two of their five kicks, and it was the in-form Campbell who stepped up to fire home the winning penalty to see a Donegal club in the Ulster final for the third successive year.

ROCK ST PATRICKS: Niall Mullan, Mark McAleer, Ciaran Gourley, Cormac O'Neill (0-1), Peter Girvan, Cathal McWilliams, Conor Ward, Shane Murphy (0-3, 1f, 1 45'), Enda McWilliams (0-1), Thomas Bloomer, Aidan McGarrity (0-3, 3f), Enda Mallon (0-2 ), Pádraig Ward, Conor McGarrity (1-1), Niall McWilliams. Subs: Aidan Girvan, Peter Ward, Diarmuid Carroll, Shea Litter (1-0), Karl Kolbohm.

BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty, Matthew Mulholland, Aedan Stokes, Conor Grant, William McLaughlin, Bruce Waldron, Jack O'Loughlin, Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle (0-1,f) Oisin O'Flaherty, Darach O'Connor (0-3,1f), Odhran Doherty (0-2,1f), Oisin Hegarty, John Campbell (1-7,4f), Adrian Doherty. Subs: Ryan Mc Elhinney, Stephen Doherty, Noel McLaughlin, Ryan Bradley(0-1), Oisin Doherty, Sean Parker.