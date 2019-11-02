Letterkenny Rovers are Donegal Schoolboy U-14 Champion League winners

Letterkenny Rovers are Donegal Champions League holders at U-14 level after they overcame Erne Wanderers.

The final was played at the Curragh Athletic grounds this afternoon and the Cathedral Town boys came out on top 2-0.

The vital goals came from Goals from Caolan Plumb and a Mark McGlynn penalty. A game Erne Wanderers came fighting to the end but had to play second fiddle to the side managed by Eddie McGrath.

Ernie Pollock presents Reid Kelly with the Donegal Schoolbolys U-14 Champions League Cup

Letterkenny Rovers manager Eddie McGrath