DONEGAL SOCCER
Letterkenny Rovers are Donegal Schoolboy U-14 Champion League winners
Letterkenny Rovers U-14s celebrate Picture: Geraldine Diver
Letterkenny Rovers are Donegal Champions League holders at U-14 level after they overcame Erne Wanderers.
The final was played at the Curragh Athletic grounds this afternoon and the Cathedral Town boys came out on top 2-0.
The vital goals came from Goals from Caolan Plumb and a Mark McGlynn penalty. A game Erne Wanderers came fighting to the end but had to play second fiddle to the side managed by Eddie McGrath.
Ernie Pollock presents Reid Kelly with the Donegal Schoolbolys U-14 Champions League Cup
Letterkenny Rovers manager Eddie McGrath
