Danny Cullen to captain Ireland for Hurling/Shinty International as squad announced

Hurlers from 17 different counties will represent Ireland this weekend in the annual Hurling Shinty International clash. The Irish squad have home advantage this year with the games taking place at the National Games Development Centre in Abbottstown on Saturday, November 2nd. The Senior match will take place at 2pm.

Tipperary’s Willlie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan will be taking the reins of the Irish team again, hoping to bounce back from their narrow two point loss to the Scottish contingent last year.

The squad will be captained by Donegal’s Champion 15 Team nominee, Danny Cullen, following his participation for the county in the Christy Ring Cup this year. Fellow 2018 squad member, Tyrone’s Damien Casey, also made the cut for the second year in a row.

Willie Dunphy of Laois and Joey Boyle of Westmeath are also part of the team, both after fiery campaigns throughout the Joe McDonagh Competition.

International matches between Hurling and Shinty teams have taken place since 1896, Scotland being the more victorious team for the majority of the games.

An U21 Hurling Shinty International will also take place at 12pm, with Kerry’s hitman Shane Conway at the helm. The team squads are listed below.

Hurling Shinty International - Ireland Senior Team

1 Brian Tracey Carlow

2 Mikey Boyle Kerry

3 Joey Boyle Westmeath

4 Damian Casey Tyrone

5 Danny Cullen Donegal

6 Mark Delaney Kildare

7 Paul Divilly Kildare

8 Michael Doyle Carlow

9 Willie Dunphy Laois

10 Cillian Egan Roscommon

11 Alan Grant Derry

12 Damien Healy Meath

13 Cillian Kiely Offaly

14 Shane McGovern Westmeath

15 Ryan Mullaney Laois

16 Shane Nolan Kerry

17 Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch Sligo

18 Keith Raymond Sligo

19 Caolan Taggart Down

20 Seán Whelan Carlow