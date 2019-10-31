DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL - All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

KILLYBEGS

Online Security Information Event: Emer Cahill and Ulster Bank community banker Eve Curran will be holding an online security session on Wednesday 30th October 6:30pm in Fintra. It is aimed at our u14s/16s groups.

They'll be sharing hints and tips on protecting your identity when using social media, how to protect yourself from online fraud/money muling. Everybody is more than welcome - anyone who uses a mobile device regularly will benefit.

CLG Na Cealla Beaga Minor Board Social Night - Saturday 16th November in the Harbour Bar. A great night not to be missed.

More information to follow.

Fixtures:

Under 21s Championship A Semi Final

Killybegs v Dungloe/ Naomh Conaill

Fixture details T.B.C

Results:

Well done to the u21 s & management in the;

Championship A Quarter Finals

FT Score - MacCumhaills 1-06 Killybegs 0-10



Kilotto numbers 7,24,29,30

No winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1,850

1 match 3 winning €60

Allyn Hanlon, Castlecoote, Roscommon



Bingo:Monday 4th November @9:00pm

Tara Hotel

Bingo Jackpot @ €5800 on 45 numbers.

Everyone welcome and bring a friend!!!

ST NAULS

Our nursery continues on Saturday morning.

Junior infants 9 am to 9.45 am in the Community Centre hall

Senior infants and first class 10 to 11 am .

We would appreciate it if parents would stay with the younger children in the hall.

Underage presentation night on Friday 1st November at 7.30 pm in the clubhouse. We look forward to seeing a great crowd on the night.

Our senior ladies are playing on Sunday morning at 11 am V Convoy, in Convoy.

Our seniors travel to Corrigan park on Sunday to play St James, Aldergrove at 2.30 pm.

We wish all our players and management every success in this Ulster competition.

There is a supporters bus for the day. Please contact Frankie Bonner for details (087) 778 9185.

Our U-21s had a tremendous victory over St Eunan’s B. We now play Bundoran at home on Saturday November 9th at 1pm in the county semi finals.



GAEIL FHÁNADA

Lotto Results 27/10/2019. Numbers: 5, 18, 20, 24, 25. No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Mary Sweeney, Tullyconnell. Next week’s Jackpot: €8700. Tickets available from committee members, in local shops and bars. John will be outside Kerrykeel shop on Saturday from 10am-12.30pm.

#supportYourLocalClub

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

AGM: Our Annual General Meeting will take place on Friday, November 15th 7:30 pm in Fanavolty Hall.

All adult club members are asked to make a special effort to attend the meeting as we make plans for 2020. Nomination forms and motions must be returned to Fiona Shiels before Friday November 10th.

Underage Presentation Night

Our Annual Underage Presentation Night will take place in the Rosnakill Community and Resource Centre on Sunday, November 24th @ 6pm. There will be presentations for all teams, right through from u6’s to minors. Its always one of our highlights of the year, so please come along and celebrate with our stars of the future.

Division 3 Reserve Final

The very best of luck to Bernard Mc Gettigan and the reserve team who face into the Division 3 final against Red Hughs over the weekend. Date, time and venue yet to be confirmed, so please check out social media later in the week.



U13 Girls final

Aidan Mc Ateer’s u13 girls’ team will play Gaoth Dobhair in the Division 2 County Final on Saturday morning. The very best of luck to the team and management. Please see social media for further details later in the week.



Minor Girls semi final

The minor girls will also be in semi final action this weekend, with the game down for decision in Páirc Uí Shiadhail, Portsalon @11am on Sunday morning against Four Masters. The very best of luck to manager, John Mc Conigley and the girl’s panel as they endeavour to book their place in the county final. Ádh mór.



U21s bow out in Termon

Termon 0:06

Gaeil Fhánada 0:05

There was no luck for our U21 side on Saturday as they went down narrowly to a late Enda McCormick free in Termon. The game was played in excellent conditions and both teams deployed a defensive formation meaning scores were hard to come by. Fanad led 5-4 going into the latter stages but a point from James McSharry levelled the game before McCormick stroked over to put Termon ahead. Fanad had a few late chances to draw level but couldn't muster the point they needed. Hard luck to the lads and management team.



Well done

Congratulations to Liam Mc Grenaghan and Darragh Sweeney who were part of the Loreto Milford panel who won the Donegal Senior Schools Championship last week.

ROBERT EMMETS

U-21 Championship

Robert Emmets 1.6 Naomh colmcille 1.10

The 21s were defeated in the championship semi final on Saturday afternoon, but they put in a huge effort and if they had of taken their chances they would of surely been into a final. The lads gave a great account of themselves.

The future of our club is in great hands with these young fellas and hopefully some of these young men will be joining the Senior ranks next season. All 15 that started on Saturday afternoon are all underage again next season so that tells you that success isn't far away for them. Thanks for the effort this year lads. Thanks to manager Mark Lafferty and his management team of Dean McBrearty and Brian Dooher for their commitment to this team.

Lotto numbers 5-12-21-25, No Lotto jackpot winners and no match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4200. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1680. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall,

MONSTER BINGO

We are having a special monster Christmas bingo on Friday night the 29 November with all lines paying €50 and houses €100 and above. Books can be purchased from Friday night on and as seats are limited early purchase is advised.

CLUB PENS

We have club pens for sale if anyone would like to purchase them, they are €2 each and can be got from any club officer or they are available in Clancys shop.

MUSIC CLASSES

Music and Singing classes are ongoing at Robert Emmets. New students are most welcome. Open to all primary and secondary school children in our community. For further details contact 087 6836254

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW

Folks the national club draw tickets are now on sale, there are some great prizes, this is a great fundraiser for the club so we would want everybody in our club to get behind it and appeal to everyone in our community to please support it. Tickets are available from any club officer at a cost of €10 each.



BAZAAR 2019

Our annual BAZAAR takes place this year on Sunday 8th December. More details will follow in the coming weeks.



MALIN

Annual 5K: It’s only a few days now until the rearranged John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km, which takes place on Sat Nov 2nd at 1.00. Registration will take place in the clubhouse from 11am. Chip timing will be in operation. Families are welcome to walk or run the course, while all Under 18 participants are to be registered by a parent or guardian. Tea and refreshments will be available in the clubhouse. Entry fee is €10 for adults, €5 for children and €20 for families. Johns two sporting passions in life were running and the GAA, so what better way to remember John, than by running, jogging or walking the 5km route and raising some money for the club at the same time. John was also an officer in the Inishowen GAA Board and we would urge as many clubs as possible to come and support the run in Johns memory and wear their club colours also.



Eugene McGeoghegan Memorial Tournament

Malin welcomed Culmore Cuchullains for the annual Eugene McGeoghegan (Junior) Memorial Tournament on Sat 19th October. The Culmore club are a newly formed club, only in existence for the past 2 years and have Eugenes grandchildren within their ranks. Matches were played Under 8, Under 10 and Under 12 level with mixed teams, and a great afternoon of football was had by all. Following the presentation of medals to all the players, Stephen Mc Geoghegan presented the Eugene McGeoghegan Memorial Cup to Malin. Special word of thanks to Stephen, the wider McGeoghegan family who have been deeply involved in our club since its existence and the Culmore club for a well organised tournament.



Lotto

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €850. Sequence drawn was 4-2-1-3-5-6-7. €50 winner was Margaret Lockwood, Portronan, Malin Head. Next weeks jackpot stands at €900 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in most pubs and shops in the area and also from our band of young eager sellers. Or alternatively, to be in with a chance of winning you can subscribe to our club lotto for 12 weeks at only €20 or an annual subscription for only €100 at the following link https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/CLG_Malainn/Membership.

Get TWO FREE weeks lotto when you purchase online.



Scor Na Nog

Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November, we the club are calling on all of our young talented members who would like to represent our club in the following,

1:Rince Foirne/ceili dancing

2:Amhranaíocht Aonair/solo singing

3:Scéalaíocht/recitation

4:Grupa Bailéad/ballad group

5:Nuachleas/novelty act

6:Ceoil Uirlise/instrumental group

7:Trath Na gCeist/quiz

For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490



Bag Pack

Massive thank you to all who helped and donated to bag pack in Super Valu on Saturday. Special word of thanks to Bridie, Gerry and all the wonderful staff in Super Valu for all their help and support. Thanks to the general public for the generous donations of €798.46 and £29.21 which will go towards the running of our minor board.



Club Shop

The Malin GAA club shop will be open in the clubhouse on Saturday and Sundays from 11.30 to 2.00. There are a large selection of club merchandise in stock, which can be purchased on the day.

Even though Halloween is just round the corner, it will soon be time for the dreading “C” to be mentioned. They do say it gets earlier every year. Christmas orders are now been taken. So get in early to avoid the rush, and avoid disappointment. For more details, contact Susan on 07493 70638.

Congratulations

Congratulations to club stalwart Martin Lafferty who took part in his first Dublin marathon at the weekend in aid of The Childrens Medical and Research Foundation. Well done for taking on such a gruelling challenge and supporting a worthy cause. To sponsor Martin, just log onto www.justgiving.com then type Martin Lafftery into the search box, then click on the link.



Congratulations

Congratulations to all our friends and neighbours in the Urris GAA club on celebrating their 50th year anniversary with a special banquet at the weekend. Here's to many more years of healthy and friendly rivalry.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Congratulations to the Seniors who defeated Neasden in the League Final on a score line of 1-8 to 0-9. It was a hard fought battle in tough weather conditions with some great scores coming from Liam Gavaghan, Adam Askin, Benny McGarvey, Matt Moynihan and Ryan Kearney.

The focus is now on for the Connaught semi-final on Sunday the 10th of November where they will meet either Tourlestrane of Sligo or Padraig Pearses of Roscommon in McGovern Park, Ruislip. All support from London clubs and beyond is welcomed and would be greatly appreciated on the day.

Dinner Dance

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp.



AODH RUADH

Football: Aodh Ruadh under 21s were just second best against a very complete looking Saint Eunan's on a showery Saturday afternoon in Father Tierney Park. The Letterkenny men also showed the benefit of their first round victory over Naomh Columba, their passing much crisper and their shooting exemplary. Aodh Ruadh meanwhile came into this quarter-final clash without a competitive test and that showed. On Connie Doherty's final whistle Saint Eunan's were worthy winners on a scoreline of 0-8 to 3-17. Aodh Ruadh's young team battled manfully, but physicality and ring rust told against the team in some important sectors. Conal Sweeny and Shane Gillespie tried hard in an over-worked defence, while Nathan Boyle gave great example out around the middle of the field. Dylan Gallagher had his moments in the attack, but lacked for support at times. We have a full report and pictures from the game up on aodhruadh.org.

The under 10 season came to a close with the Mick Shannon tournament on Saturday. It was a fabulous morning of football with pitches in action in the Park, the School Field, and Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. We had teams from Aodh Ruadh, Ardara, Four Masters, Naomh Bríd, Bundoran and Erne Gaels taking part. Aodh Ruadh A team took the honours in the A competition, with Four Masters B team victorious in the B Shield competition, and Naomh Bríd B team winning the C Cup competition. Thanks to all the clubs who attended and our referees on the day, Diarmaid McInerney, Val Murray, Eamonn O'Donnell, Stephen Ward and Paddy Kelly. We have a brilliant gallery of images from the tournament up on aodhruadh.org. With this being the end of the season we thank the under 10 management and team for all their hard work over the course of 2019.

Ladies

Our minor ladies are in Ulster quarter-final this Sunday. Cavan champions Killygarry will be the guests at Father Tierney Park with the game throwing in at 2pm. This is the first time the club have had a home tie in an Ulster Championship competition in many a long year, so we'd love to see a really big crowd out to get behind the Ballyshannon girls for this one.

AGM season

The Aodh Ruadh Club AGM takes place on Sunday 1st December in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 5.30pm. Club members can obtain nomination forms and motion forms by contacting club secretary Lisa McTernan. The deadline for submitting both these forms is Friday 22nd November. All committee officers are notified that the deadline for reports is also Friday, 22nd November.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Friday 1st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The committee would like to invite all parents and guardians of our underage players to the AGM as well as anyone with an interest in football in Ballyshannon. The Bord na nÓg committee would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our managers and coaches who have dedicated their time to our underage players this year, to the parents for all your help and support throughout the year and to the players themselves for their commitment to their respective teams.

The Aodh Ruadh Ladies AGM will take place on Saturday 9th November at 7pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Ladies football in the club is in general good health at the minute, and that is thanks to the work of managers, mentors, officers, parents, guardians and, most importantly our brilliant players. We will look back over the efforts of the past year and make plans for 2020. We invite anyone with an interest in the Ladies game in the area to come along on the night.

National and Local Draw

Tickets are currently being distributed for the annual National Club Draw. This is effectively three draws in one and tickets are €10 each. There are fantastic prizes in all three draws. The full schedule includes a car, all-Ireland final tickets, hotel packages, and the chance to win one of three tickets for the Donegal County Board raffle for a house in Dublin. See the aodhruadh.org for full details of the prizes available. Proceeds from this draw are ring fenced to build a new playing surface on Father Tierney Park in 2020. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the opening of the ground. This is a major project, approved at club AGMs in recent years as our most important undertaking. Our Park / Development Committee has already secured €100,000 in grant aid towards the project costs and the draw is a critical part of providing matching funding. Initially, we need as many people as possible taking one or two books of five tickets to sell. Any club member can provide tickets or contact anyone of the Draw Committee of Tom Daly, William Doogan, Conal Gallagher, Gerard Ferguson, Paul Gillespie, David McLoone, Sarah Daly, Philip McLoone and Michael Daly. For those not living locally who wish to support the Father Tierney Park project, tickets can be purchased on the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com. The Draw Committee will meet this Thursday at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh and members wishing to collect tickets for sale are asked to come along at that time.

Underage football awards presentation evening

The closing event of the underage football season, the presentation evening, took place last Saturday in an Abbey Centre packed to capacity. Presentations were made to all male and female footballer aged 18 and under by county star Stephen McMenamin. Stephen was then grilled by master of ceremonies Michael Daly before giving the audience some guidance and advice on developing and improving their game. After that, individual awards were made. The winners were as follows. U8 girls: Player's player: Leia Roper; Most improved player: Arwen Killalea; U8 boys: Player's player: Senan Ward; Most improved player: Sean Travers; U10 girls: Player's player: Rachel Gillespie; Most improved player: Aodhbha O'Donnell; U10 boys: Player's player: Eoghan Gallagher; Most improved player: MJ Ward; U11 boys: Player's player: Sean O'Neill; Most improved player: Finn Doogan; U12 girls: Player's player: Lauren Foy and Jessica O'Mahoney; Most improved player: Laura Crossan; U12 boys: Player's player: Barry Campbell; Most improved player: Liam Doogan; U13 girls: Player's player: Fódhla Sheerin; Most improved player: Dairín Sweeny; U13 boys: Player's player: Oran Gillespie; Most improved player: Jun Hui Lin; U14 girls: Player's player: Mollie Travers; Most improved player: Michaela McCaffrey; U14 boys: Player's player: Drew Ryan; Most improved player: Oisin McGlinchey; U16 girls: Player's player: Lucy McGlynn; Most improved player: Chantelle Timoney; U16 boys: Player's player: Aaron Neilan; Most improved player: Matt Gillespie; U18 girls: Player's player: Cáit Gillespie; Most improved player: Eva Moore; U18 boys: Player's player: Mark McGlynn; Most improved player: Rory Gettins. The team of the year awards were then made with the under 16s being crowned boys team of the year, and the county winning minor team taking the ladies honours. The final award of the night was for the Bord na nÓg personality of the year and the worthy, if surprised, recipient was Peter Boyle. That brought the curtain down on a great celebration of underage football in the magnificent surrounds Abbey Centre. We have a massive gallery of pictures from the night online at aodhruadh.org.

Dinner Dance developments

The annual club Dinner Dance will take place on Friday, 6th December. In something of a new departure, this year we will be in the Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh, proceedings getting under way at 7pm sharp. The meal will be followed our awards presentations with music by The Show Offs bringing down the curtain on the evening's festivities. Tickets, priced €25, are ONLY available online through the Aodh Ruadh page on Klubfunder.com and are strictly limited to 160, with a significant number having already been snapped up. If anyone is having difficulty with the online purchasing, they should give Lisa McTernan a call on 086-2338636. It has been a successful year for the club on a number of levels so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Scór na nÓg

We are looking for people to represent Aodh Ruadh in Scór na nÓg this year. Scór aims to promote Irish culture and tradition in areas such as music and drama and we're hoping the club will be represented in as many disciplines as possible. It's open to any club member under 17 and the Donegal semi-final will be held this year on Sunday 10th November in the Bluestack Centre in Drimarone. We are looking for acts to represent the club in Céilí Dancing, Recitation, Ballad Group or Historical Presentation. The deadline for entries is Tuesday 22nd October, so if anyone's interested or has any queries, you can contact Eamonn Martin Maguire at eamonnmartinmaguire@gmail.com.

Winter coaching workshops

Donegal Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles has organised a series of six coaching workshops for youth and adult coaches. The series commences on Monday November 4th with a Roger Keenan of Ulster GAA delivering a workshop on handling and passing at the Aura Centre, Letterkenny. This is an interactive practical indoor / outdoor workshop where club coaches at youth and adult level will be taken through the coaching points of the various handling and passing skills. Coaches will be exposed to various kicking techniques, hand passing as well as drills and activities to improve these fundamental skills. Please visit eventbrite.ie to register for this workshop. See the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page for information on all six coaching workshops.

Duck Race

The going was decidedly fast for the Duck Race on Saturday morning with McKenna's Brook in East Port flowing at a lively pace. The attendees certainly seemed to enjoy the proceedings despite the chill in the air. When all the races had been completed the prize winners were as follows: First €100 - Emma Travers; second €50 - Colleen Whelan; and third €30 - Faye Gillespie. The ladies committee thank everyone for the support for this fund-raiser.

Abbey Centre Bingo

We had a great night at the Halloween big bingo with some really getting in the spirit of the fancy dress. Joan Granaghan is the latest thousandaire, taking the €1,000 jackpot back to Bundoran with her. Donna Meade of Ballyshannon took the €180 stand-up prize. Winners of the €150 houses included Jean Murray and Tom Brennan, with Celine McGrath, Noelle Gillen, Teresa Campbell and Doreen Patton among the €100 house winners. The snowball had no claims so rolls on to €1,650 on 52 numbers this week and is sure to be won soon. Bingo as usual this Friday night at the Abbey Centre with a huge €3,400 prize fund. First game at 9pm, books just €10.

Aodh Ruadh Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,700. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 13, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Liam McGrath, Patricia Kirley, Anne and Eamonn Maguire, Daniel O"Mahoney, and Glenn Patton. Next draw is in Owen Roe's with a jackpot of €8,800 on Sunday at 8.30pm. Tickets are available in the following outlets: Seán Óg's, O'Donnell's, Dicey Reilly's, The Limit, Pat's Bar, The Bridgend, Owen Roe's, Fin McCool's, The Lantern, McGinley's, Pearse O'Neill's, McCosker's Centra and Kernan's Spar and at the weekly bingo in the Abbey Centre. You have to be in it to win it! You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.



REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results 24/10: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 8 13 18 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Con Maguire, Ballyhaise Co Cavan, Carmel Robinson, Lurgan, Co Armagh, Mary Devlin, Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Next week's jackpot will be €4000. We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage

Our U10s completed a very busy year when they took part in the Michael Shannon Tournament in Ballyshannon on Saturday last. Thanks to the Aodh Ruadh club for the hospitality shown.Huge thanks to Darragh Hoey Johnny Boyle and CJ McManus for all their hard work and dedication coaching the lads over the past few months

Ladies

Last Saturday was another memorable day for our club as our U13 Girls Squad produced another wonderful display to defeat St Nauls 3-09 to 3-05 in the Div 3 Co Final.Huge credit to the Girls and their mentors Dessie McNamara Shane McGrath Packie Corr and Hannah Doherty. For some of these Girls it is their third Co Final win in 3 years which is a testament to the great work being done by so many at Underage level.Thanks also to Moya and Eammon Barrett from The Galley Restaurant who once again provided refreshments for the team on their arrival back to Bundoran.

U21s

Well done to our U21 Squad who have qualified for the Co B Semi final with a hard fought win over Glenfin in Gaelic Park on Saturday last.2 early goals from Cian McEniff gave the lads an early lead which they held to the final whistle. Finalscore Realt na Mara 2-08 Glenfin 0-12. They are now scheduled to play St Nauls in the Co Semi Final in Mountcharles on Saturday week at 1pm.

Bord na nOg Social.

The Annual Realt na Mara Bord na nOg Underage Social night will take place this Friday night November 1st in McGarrigles Oyster Bar at 9pm.Music on the night will be provided by Johnny Gallagher and the Boxtie band and various other local artists. Supper will also be served.Tickets are €10 .This is always a brilliant night and the main Fundraiser for our Underage teams so your support on the night would be much appreciated.

AGM

The Realt na Mara AGM. will take place on Friday Nov.29th. at 8pm in the Great Northern Hotel.Everyone is welcome to attend.

Club Gear

A wide variety of Realt na Mara club gear is now available to purchase online from O Neills Sports. Why not check it out now at the link from our FB page

NAOMH BRID

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,250. The winning Numbers were 9, 10, 11, 14 & 24. The €25 winners were Margaret Clarke, P.J. O’Driscoll, Marian McGarrigle & Martin O’Malley and the on-line winners were Mickey Quinn & Elaine Rooney. The next draw will take place in The Country Inn on Nov 4th . Lotto tickets can be bought in Cassidy’s Shop, Ballintra, Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, The Salmon Inn, Mullinasole, Country Inn, Ballinkillew, Dew Drop Inn, Laghey and 7 Arches, Laghey. Lotto tickets are also on sale on Match days. Thank you for supporting CLG Naomh Brid.

Our AGM will take place on November 23rd at 7pm. Nomination forms are available from the secretary.



AN TEARMAINN

A massive hard luck to our senior Ladies who despite putting in an incredible performance, lost out in the senior Ulster final in what was an intense and exciting display of football from both teams. This young team assembled by Sean and Nathan can very proud of their efforts as no woman in maroon and white gave up until the final whistle. The club can be rest assured the work being done at underage is bringing along a new era of youth and excitement. We look forward to watching these ladies go again in 2020. The senior ladies team would like thank title sponsors this year, Lennon Logistics and Danny O’Donnell, who had faith in this teams success before they believed it themselves. We also would like thank every sponsor for raffle prizes and the big breakfast. To every supporter, ticket buyer, tea maker and volunteer you are all what keeps the club rolling day in day out. Thank you all for your support this year and we hope the days of celebration League, Gaeltacht and County championships made it all worth your efforts.

The final senior ladies game of the year is the shield competition final vs Glenfin time and venue to be confirmed for the weekend.

Our u13 ladies had a stormer of a weekend as they put on an epic display of football on Saturday. Much like their senior counterparts these girls battled for the win until the bitter end. Taking Downings to extra time before coming away with a one point win. This is a second trophy this year for some of these girls, reflecting the excellent work being done at these age groups. Well done to Adrian, Shauna and Nicole for having these girls shine time and again.

Our u12 ladies were also the talk of the parish on Sunday evening. These girls put on a superb show at half-time in the Ulster Final on Sunday against Donaghmoyne U12 girls. Many of the large traveling support commented on the exceptional high skill levels of our young ladies. Very well done to them all and to coaches Shauna and Lucy, a massive thank you must go to Caroline Gallagher and Adrian McGettigan who looked after the girls on Sunday as both Shaun and Lucy were tied up in the senior game.

This weekend sees a closing of our ladies fixtures for the year. The ladies board would like to take this time to thank all volunteers who do much of the unseen work that allows us to enjoy and be part of big days like Sundays Ulster final. From u8-u18 and to Senior level coaching has brought fantastic dividends for the club this year. Well done to all coaches and we look forward to seeing you all return in 2019 with hopefully some new faces and ideas at our AGM on the 9th of November at 6pm in An Craoibhin.

Well done to our U21s who qualified for the Donegal U21 B semi final after a very hard fought 0.6 to 0.5 victory over a dogged Fanad Gaels team on Saturday last. Steve and Nathan while delighted with the win will know their will be an improved performance in front of goal needed when they take on Naomh Mhuire at The Banks on Saturday if this Termon team are to make it to the final. Good luck on Saturday boys.

Last weeks LOTTO numbers were 3,8,17 and 26. There were 5 match 3s, Aidan McGrenra, Grace McElwaine, Mark Sweeney Kevin McCafferty and Paddy Kelly all won €20. Open draw winner was Leonard Crumlish who gets €10. This weeks LOTTO jackpot is now an amazing €7550. it could be yours if you select the right 4 numbers. This weeks draw will take place in The Glenveagh Inn on Friday night at 11pm and tickets are available from Mandy sweeneys Termon, Gracies Stores Termon, Wilkins Bar Churchill The Lagoon Termon Noras bar Kilmacrennan, Kilmacrennan Shop and Kellys Centra at The Mountain Top

Club Bingo continues this Friday in An Craoibhin ay 9pm. remember there will be a minimum of €2600 paid out on the night and the jackpot of €2300 is also on offer. We appreciate all the support that our Bingo gets and we have been extremely lucky to have such a loyal group of helpers that ensure our weekly bingo is a huge success and that those attending are so well looked after. Each week we hope to have a player from our Minor or U16 boys team and a parent to help set up and help clear up after bingo, this week its Eddie and Oisin Harkin on duty. Volunteers for the next few weeks can contact Brian Trearty on 086 3406167

Well done to our Chloe Callaghan who travelled to Croke Park on Saturday to take part in the GAA Youth Forum. Its an event we hope to have representation at every year and thanks to our hard working Minor Board Secretarty Ellen Callaghan represented in 2019.



ST MICHAELS

St. Michael’s AGM



The AGM of St. Michael’s GAA Club will be held on Friday 22nd November at 7pm in the Massinass Hall in Creeslough.

Any adult member who wishes to obtain nomination and motion papers can request them from the club Rúnaí by text at 0879454107 or email at:

secretary.st.michaels.donegal@gaa.ie.

Completed nomination and motion papers must be returned to me via post only by 5pm on Friday 1st November 2019. (Address Ann Marie Kelly, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Sympathy

The Club extends deepest sympathy to Charlie O’Donnell and Family, Derryfad , Creeslough on the death of Nora O’Donnell recently; deepest sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

The Club also extends deepest sympathy to the Mc Fadden family Hornhead, Dunfanaghy on the death of Bernard McFadden last week, sympathy is also extended to his sister, Rosaleen Ferry and family, Derryherriff , Creeslough ,his sister Catherine Boyle and family, Gortnalake , Creeslough and his brother Hugh, Swillybrin, Dunfanaghy and the entire family circle.

Deepest sympathy is also extended to Charlie McLaughlin, Creeslough on the death of his brother in law Ed. Ulher, 13 Birch Hill Avenue and NewJersey recently. Sympathy is also extended to Ed’s wife Kathleen and the extended McLaughlin family circle.



The Club also extends deepest sympathy to Paddy Coll, Massinass, Creeslough on the death of his niece Noreen Grant, Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle

Scór

The club is hoping to participate in the upcoming Scór na nÓg in November.

If anyone is interested in taking part or any parents that have an interest that may be willing to help can contact Margaret Ann on 0876207919.

All competitors must be U17 on the 1st January 2020.

Rince Foirne - Figure or Ceili Dancing

Amhránaíocht Aonair - Solo Singing

Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht - Recitation/Storytelling

Bailéad Ghrúpa - Ballad Group

Léiriú Stáitse - Stage Presentation

Ceol Uirlise - Instrumental Music

Rince Seit - Set Dancing

Tráth na gCeist - Table Quiz.



Club Website

Our new club website is www.clgnaomhmicheal.com. This is a great addition to the club and we hope over time that it becomes the one place where we all go to get all the information about the club, including the club history, all news stories, weekly club notes, fixtures and results, online lotto, club membership, photo gallery and our sponsors. We also hope the site will be of particular benefit to our away members and fans where they can stay up to date with everything that is happening, so please visit the site on a regular basis, to keep up to date with all that is happening within our club.

Pitch Gates

All Managers and everyone else who uses the Club Naomh Micheál Pitch at The Bridge in are asked to please close the Gate as they leave.



Congratulations

Congratulations to our Under 14 Boys team and management who defeated Naomh Columba in the Division 2 Shield Final at the Banks in Annagry on Saturday last. They win on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 4-8 Naomh Columba 1-4. This was a great achievement for the boys as they brought the title home to Doe.