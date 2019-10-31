Rugby League player's strong Donegal Town links

A young English Rugby League player with strong family ties in Donegal is making headlines after joining the ranks of the professional rugby league.

Louis Brogan from Manchester has been signed by Swinton Lions Rugby League Football Club from the North West Youth League side Leigh Miners Rangers.

The 19-year-old was a member of the English U-19 squad at this year’s European Youth Championship and is the grandson of the late Liam Brogan from Donegal town.

Liam Brogan was one of the legendary Brogan brothers who featured for Four Masters in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Four Brogan brothers - Jim, Liam, Angus and Patsy all played for Four Masters with Patsy going on to feature for Donegal and Ulster for many years.

Patsy Brogan was wing-back on the first Donegal team to play in Croke Park. That was the 1952 National Football League semi-final against Cork.

Louis Brogan is a talented second row; he is a regular visitor to his grandfather's native Donegal town with his parents Terry and Jay and sister Erin, on family holidays.

He cites the hearing of stories on the exploits of the Brogan brothers on the playing fields of Donegal and further afield on those family holidays in Donegal Town as his main inspiration to play football.

He also says his Irish and Donegal heritage is very important to him and he also recalls visiting McCafferty’s Bar in Donegal town and seeing the photographs of his great grandfather, his grandfather and all his brothers adorn the walls of the pub.

Swinton Lions are England’s oldest Rugby League’s club and currently play in the second tier of the Betfred Rugby League.

His performances at this summer’s European Championships saw him selected on the team of the tournament and named the ‘Best Forward’ at the tournament.

He was also picked as the Lancashire U-19s ‘Player of the Year’ last year and Leigh Miners’ ‘Young Player of the Year’ this season.

“Louis Brogan is a player we have been tracking for the last couple of years,” said Swinton Lions head coach Stuart Littler.

“He has been a stand-out player and has already represented his country at amateur level. Louis has a really good frame for a 19-year-old and is keen to progress.”

Liam Brogan emigrated to the UK in the 1950s.