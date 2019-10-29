DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the fixtures for coming week in Donegal

With the season winding to a close, there is just a limited number of fixtures this week

Please note: An RTF version of this content is attached to the email for ease of use.

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football

Wed, 30 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Final 2nd Replay), Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Under 21 A

Sun, 03 Nov, Venue: St Eunan's, (Leath Ceannais), St Eunan's V Four Masters 13:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 03 Nov, Venue: Dungloe, (Ceathr Ceannais), Dungloe V Naomh Conaill 13:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

Under 21 B

Sat, 02 Nov, Venue: The Banks, (Leath Ceannais), Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Termon 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 21 C

Sat, 02 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Naomh Colmcille V Burt 14:00, Ref: Val Murray

Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 03 Nov, Venue: TBC, (Final), Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels 11:30, Ref: TBC

SATURDAY ULSTER CLUB

Celtic Park, Derry (5 pm) Ulster Junior semi-final: Buncrana V Rock (Tyrone) S Laverty (Aontroim)

SUNDAY ULSTER CLUB FIXTURES

Corrigan Park (2.30): Ulster Intermediate Club: St Nauls v Aldergrove (Antrim)

Kingspan Breffni Park (2.30): Ulster Senior club: Castlerahan (Cavan) v Gaoth Dobhair or Naomh Conaill