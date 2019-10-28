Plenty of action for Donegal League clubs in Ulster Junior Cup and Shield

In the Ulster Junior Cup Ballybofey United had a good win over Bonagee United, while Kilmacrennan were too good for Drumoghill.

There were big wins also for Greencastle, Drumkeen, Kildrum Tigers and Donegal Town. Convoy Arsenal got the better of Cappry Rovers in the Thursday night game.

In the Ulster Junior Shield Lagan Harps overcame neighbours Deele Harps while the Glencar Celtic got the better of Inishowen side Illies Celtic. The most exciting encounter was the 4-4 draw between Kildrum Tigers Reserves and Drumbar with Drumbar winning on penalties.

The FAI Senior Cup final takes place on Sunday next and the FAI have deemed it a Closed-Day for all games under their auspices. There will be Saturday matches however.

Ulster Junior Cup

Cappry Rovers 2

Convoy Arsenal 3

This match was brought forward to Thursday night and was played under the lights at Orchard Park. Cappry were the better side in the first half and they took the lead in the twenty third minute when Calvin Bradley scored following a cross from Sean Mc Bride.

Play then swung from end to end with both sides creating chances. Alan Getins got Cappry’s second goal in the 36th minute when he scored with a shot. Cappry kept the pressure on in the second half but couldn't find a way through the Convoy defence. Darren Mc Elwaine got a goal back for Convoy in the sixty third minute.

This spurred Convoy on and they got the equaliser in the seventieth minute when Anthony Bogle scored following a free kick. Cappry kept pressing and were unlucky not to score. Darren Mc Elwaine got the winning goal for Convoy in the eighty first minute when he shot to the corner to put them into the next round of the Cup.

Team Performance from Cappry. John A. Kee was best for Convoy.

Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin.

Ballybofey United 3

Bonagee United 2

Premier Division side Bonagee United came to Ballybofey on Sunday looking to book their place in the next Round of the FAI Junior Cup.

It all started so well for them when Daniel Stolarchyk put them into the lead after just 20 seconds. They then stalled a bit and made no further impact on the scoreline until after the half-time break. With 20 minutes of the second-half gone they doubled their lead through Jason Ashmore.

They might have been looking good at this stage but Cup matches usually have some twists and turns before they end. This one was no different. With 25 minutes remaining Ballybofey got a goal back when Brian Lafferty hit the net.

Then as time seemed to be slipping away for the hosts Shaun Mc Gowan levelled matters when his diving header flew past the visiting keeper, game on. Bonagee now looked a bit deflated and Ballybofey had the momentum. With the final whistle only minutes away Ryan Duffy became the local hero when he found the net to ignite jubilant scenes within the home team, bench and supporters. An amazing comeback from United, of the Ballybofey kind, and a valiant effort from their Dry Arch opponents.

Referee: Paddy Duffy.



Cranford United 1

Cockhill Celtic 3

Cockhill have been doing well in the Inishowen Premier this year, and brought that form into this game to race to a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Cranford upped their efforts after the restart, but found it hard to break down a stubborn Cockhill defence. Cranford pulled one back in the latter stages, with Chris Duffy putting it on a plate with a fine delivery for Chris Carr to cooly dispatch from eight yards.

Drumkeen United 5

Culdaff F.C. 1

Drumkeen progressed to the next round of the Ulster Cup with a good victory against visitors Culdaff. Both teams had a couple of chances before Gary Patton put Drumkeen ahead after 12 minutes.

The visitors got back on level terms through Jack McLaughlin on 40 minutes. Lee Guthrie restored the home lead just before half time when he finished well from a Gavin Sweeney cross. Drumkeen extended their lead early in the second half after some great build up play in the box by Eoghan Kennedy which was well finished by Gavin Sweeney.

Conor Mc Nulty made it four with a great header from a Benny Bonner corner. Drumkeen could have added another couple but Eoghan Kennedy missed an open goal and Benny Bonner had a shot well saved by the Culdaff keeper Dara McLaughlin. Jason Mc Daid added a fifth for Drumkeen with a good finish just before full time.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.



Glenea United 0

Aileach F.C. 5

Tommy Mc Monagle got the first in the 11th minute when he got on the end of a corner. Within 6 minutes Aileach were two up, a well worked move between Dean Curran and Darren Mc Monagle found Darren Gallagher at the back post to side foot into the net.

The goal of the match came in the 23rd minute when Tommy Mc Monagle placed a delightful chip into the top corner from 20 yards. Darren Mc Monagle finished off a strong half for Aileach when he scored from 5 yards. A more settled Glenea started the second half and worked hard to create a few half chances with Ciaran Mc Geady and Sean Coll going close.

Aileach always looked dangerous on the break and Glenea were punished when Gavin Doherty shot low to the corner from the edge of the box to make it 5. A team effort from Glenea but up against a superior, well organised Aileach side.



Drumoghill F.C. 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic 5

Kilmacrennan Celtic demonstrated the gap between the Premier and First Divisions of the Donegal League with this convincing win over Drumoghill at “The Moss”.

Drumoghill though will feel the scoreline was somewhat unfair on them as they were still in the game until the late stages, but a brace from Christy Connaghan saw the visitors run out comfortable winners in the end. There was little or no sign of the goal-fest that would follow after an opening 35 minutes that produced plenty of nice football but little by way of attempts on goal.

Substitute Kevin O’ Donnell did come close with a couple of headers that narrowly missed the target as Kilmacrennan dominated but found Drumoghill resolute at the back. When the breakthrough did happen, it did so after a good break down Kilmacrennan’s right hand side. Terence Shields and James Doherty combined well down the right and it was the latter whose cross was touched home by Daire Doherty at the near post. Within minutes, it was 2-0 and again resulted from a good move down the right after Doherty again had crossed for O’Donnell to slide home at the far post.

Drumoghill did start the second half the stronger of the two teams and were given a lifeline on 61 minutes when referee Andrew Mullin noticed a handball in the box and duly pointed to the spot. Up stepped Ritchie Moore and he made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Graham the wrong way. Drumoghill now sensed a route back into the game but Kilmacrennan gradually regained control with a neat brand of football that caused Drumoghill all sorts of problems at the back.

Time and again, the incision and the movement of Connaghan, Shields and McLaughlin created good openings and it was only a matter of time until they beat the offside trap as John Sandilands set up Mc Laughlin to make it 3-1 and restore their two-goal advantage on 75 minutes. There was still time though for the game’s two best goals as Christy Connaghan took over.

On 81 minutes, he latched onto a wayward pass on the edge of the box and hammered into the top corner before delicately chipping over Toner with an exquisite finish on 86 minutes after being sent clear by Gary Gorman.

Ulster Junior Shield

Lagan Harps 3

Deele Harps 2

Lagan came out on top in another close fought encounter between the two Harps. Lagan went close early on when Josh Hay's cross struck the foot of the post. Deele responded when Jordan Duffy shot just over. Lagan opened the scoring with a cracker from Ciaran Quinn from 30 yards.

Damien Mc Fadden in the Lagan goal pulled off three good saves to keep Lagan ahead. Lagan increased the lead on forty minutes when Ciaran Cunningham got on the end of a Johnny Mc Gee cross to finish well. Deele went close when Conor Mc Gurn shot just over. Lagan went close with Corey Mc Cahill forcing a good save from David Arthur.

Deele equalised when Aidy Gallagher drilled in a low shot from twenty-five yards. Jack Canning put Lagan 3-1 ahead when he reacted fastest to fire home a rebound. Deele responded immediately with Anthony Mc Cullough scoring direct from the kick-off. Josh Hay then forced David Arthur to pull off a good save from a header.

One of several good saves he pulled off during the game. Deele went close when Cameron Mahon hit the crossbar and Gerry Roulston shot just over. It was end to end to the finish with Lagan hanging on for the win. For Lagan, Damien Mc Fadden, Ciaran Cunningham and Seamie Cullen did well. Deele had good performers in Jordan Duffy, Aidy Gallagher and Conor Patterson.

Referee: Frank Duff.

Dunlewey Celtic 2

Carndonagh F.C. 0

Dunlewey flew out of the traps and pressed the opposition from the off. Conor Mc Mahon won a penalty for the hosts after 15 minutes, which they failed to convert. Dunlewey dug deep and kept the pressure on and went ahead after more good work from Conor Mc Mahon who pulled a cross back to Chris Cannon who squeezed the ball under the Carndonagh keeper.

They doubled their lead when a high press from Dunlewey forced a mistake from the Carndonagh defence and the ball fell to Paul Coll who slotted the ball into an empty net. Carndonagh started the second half strongly and created a few good chances but couldn't get past Dunlewey stopper Hugo Cannon who produced several good saves.



Ballybofey United Reserves 0

Rasheney F.C. 4

Ballybofey United made their Ulster Junior Shield debut in Saturday when they met Rasheney F.C. from the Inishowen League. Rashened opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Shane Creggan found the net at the second attempt after his first shot was blocked by Conor Griffin. Ballybofey almost equalised when Michael Lynch drilled a twenty five yard free-kick which Roger Mc Gilloway spilled into the path of Mark Sproule but he was well marshalled by the centre-half and his shot went just past the post as he shot under pressure.

Rasheney increased their lead 15 minutes into the second half when Creggan again found the net against the run of play. Further strikes from David Mc Laughlin and Cormac Dillon put a gloss to the scoreline. Rasheny did deserve their victory but by four goals was somewhat harsh on the hosts however their lack of threat going forward cost them on the day.

Referee: Diego Rainey.

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 4

Drumbar F.C. 4

(Drumbar F.C. won on penalties)

It took penalties to settle this encounter at Station Road as extra time didn’t separate them when it finished 4-4 after ninety minutes. It was a game of two halves and Kildrum started very well with Paddy Gallagher tapping in at the front post.

Gallagher got his second with a drive from the edge of the box soon afterwards and he then completed his hat-trick just before half time from the penalty spot. Drumbar pulled one back when Paul Mc Fadden scored with a scuffed shot early in the second period.

Chris Cronin restored Kildrum’s three goal advantage following a well worked move. Drumbar however fired back with two free-kicks from distance from Dan Bennett and they grabbed the equaliser with a header from Joe Mc Ginty. The remainder of the game produced little in the way of chances and Drumbar advanced via the Penalty Shoot-Out.